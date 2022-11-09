Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poco Loco Taco Co.

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

698 Washington Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15228

Popular Items

Dos Tacos
Burrito Bowl
Leborrito

Build-your-own

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Bowl with Rice & Beans, Protein, & Toppings

Dos Tacos

Dos Tacos

$7.00

Two Flour or Corn Tortillas, Protein, & Toppings

Leborrito

Leborrito

$12.00

Burrito with Rice & Beans, Protein, & Toppings

Nacho Libre

Nacho Libre

$10.00

Nacho Chips with Cheese Dip, Protein, & Toppings

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Quesadillas filled with Cheese, Protein, & Toppings on the side

Vegetarian

Loco Salad

Loco Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens topped with Tomatoes, Mango, Mixed Nuts, Mozzarella-Provolone and Aguacate, tossed with your choice of Dressing: Cilantro Lime or Chipotle Honey

Veggie Taco

$12.00

Two Corn Tortillas with Roasted Cauliflower, Portobello, Fajita Veggies, Mozzarella-Provolone, Plantains, Arugula and Salsa Roja.

Poco Bites

Walking Taco

Walking Taco

$5.00

Doritos, Beef, Queso Dip, Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa, Sour Cream, and Shredded Cheese

Poco Nachos

Poco Nachos

$6.00

Nacho Chips with Cheese Dip and Ground Beef

Poco Taco

Poco Taco

$6.00

Hard or Soft Ground Beef Taco & Shredded Cheese, with Rice & Beans

Poco Quesadilla

Poco Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla with a side of Rice & Beans

Sides

Rice

Rice

$2.99
Beans

Beans

$2.99

Chips

$0.99
Guac & Chips (M.P)

Guac & Chips (M.P)
$4.00

$4.00

Queso & Chips
$3.50

$3.50

Chips & Salsa
$1.50

$1.50

Torta Sandwich

Shredded Chicken Torta Sandwich

$12.00

Shredded Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Avocado Slices, Fresh Jalapeños and Lettuce on a Grilled and Pressed Roll

Drinks

Agua Fresca (Seasonal)
$3.50

$3.50

Bottled soda
$2.25

$2.25

Bottled Water
$1.25

$1.25

Fountain Drink
$3.00

$3.00

Horchata

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke
$3.00

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Counter-serve restaurant offering Mexican food, including build-your-own burritos, tacos & bowls, in a casual ambiance. Online orders and walk-in.

Website

Location

698 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

