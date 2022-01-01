Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Pocono Brewery Company - Swiftwater

1,522 Reviews

$$

2092 Route 611

Swiftwater, PA 18370

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza Margherita
BONE-IN Wings
The Cuban Sandwich

Appetizers

Brewlious light bites!

PBC Sampler

$20.00

BONE-IN Wings

$18.00+

Bone-Less Wings

$13.00+

Artisan Mozz Blocks

$12.00

PBC Brew Battered Mozzarella Fresh Family Marinara

The NachShow

$16.00

Giant Brew Pretzel

$15.00

Served with Bavarian Mustard & Brewery Cheese Sauce

Calamari

$17.00

Hand Breaded & Fried Calamari Jalapeno Bottle Caps Parsley Marinara

Shrimp Firecracker

$17.00

Loaded Potato Skins (7)

$12.00

Italian Street Corn

$14.00

Salads and Soups

House Side Salad

$6.00

Caesar Side Salad

$6.00

Burrata Caprese Salad

$19.00

Burrata - Procuito - Tomatoes Artichoke Hearts Arugula - Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken - Romaine Hearts Oven Crusted Croutons - Thin Shaved Pecorino Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Napoli House Salad

$11.00

Artisan Lettuce - Cucumber Tomatoes - Olives - Basil - Red Onion Shaved Pecorino - Amalfi Vinaigrette

NEPA Chopped Cobb Salad

$16.00

Santa Fe Skirt Steak Salad

$21.00

The Harvest Salad

$17.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled Calamari Salad

$22.00

French Onion Crock

$9.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Pizza

Baked in our authentic wood burning oven - A TRUE OLD WORLD EXPERIENCE!

Pizza Margherita

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella - Olive Oil Plum Tomato Sauce - Basil

Rustica Pizza

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella - Olive Oil - Plum Tomato Sauce - Basil Artichoke Hearts - Kalamata Olives - Fresh Garlic - Imported Capers

Pbc Pizza

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella - Plum Tomato Sauce - Olive Oil - Basil Roasted Red Peppers - Kalamata Olives Red Onions - Wild Mushrooms

Portofino

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella - Plum Tomato Sauce - Olive Oil - Basil Italian Sausage - Roasted Tomatoes - Imported Feta Cheese

Salsiccia & Broccolini

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella - Plum Tomato Sauce - Basil Olive Oil - Broccoli Rabe - Italian Sausage - Tomatoes

Luna Rossa

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella - Plum Tomato Sauce Olive Oil - Basil - Oven Roasted Peppers Fresh Sausage - Thin Sliced Garlic

Molta Carne

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella - Olive Oil - Plum Tomato Sauce - Basil - Pepperoni Sausage - Meatball - Kalamata Olives - Wild Mushrooms

GLUTEN FREE Margharita

$19.00

Bianca Pizza

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella - Olive Oil - Basil

Tuscany Pizza

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella - Olive Oil - Basil - Fresh Spinach - Roasted Peppers - Grilled Shrimp - Red Onions

Angeli Pizza

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella - Olive Oil - Basil - Grilled Chicken - Wild Mushrooms - Artichoke Hearts - Feta Cheese - Fresh Rosemary

Pizza Ala Pesto

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella - Olive Oil - Basil - Pesto - Sun-dried Tomatoes - Fresh Tomatoes

Amalfi Pizza

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella - Olive Oil - Basil - Broccoli Rabe - Italian Sausage - Ricotta

Burrata Pizza

$22.00

Burrata - Prosciutto - Arugula - Olive Oil - Shaved Pecorino

Corn Delizioso

$20.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Capricciosa Pizza

$20.00

GLUTEN FREE BIANCA

$19.00

Entree/Pasta

We Proudly use Imported Pasta in all our Brew Pasta dishes. BUON APPETITO! All Pasta dishes come with Side Caesar Or Side House Salad.

Salmon

$27.00

Grilled Salmon - House Porter Butter Paired with Premium Chef Choice Sides

Chicken Tender Platter

$17.00

4 Chicken Tenders served with Side Winder Fries and a Pickle

Teriyaki Beef Skewers

$26.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Beer Battered Ocean Cod French Fries House Made Slaw - PBC Tartar Sauce

Chicken Alla Parmigiana

$18.00

Breaded and Fried Chicken over Linguinie topped with Mozzarella and Marinara Sauce

Linguine And Meatballs

$16.00

Marinara Sauce - Meatballs - Parmigiano Cheese. Comes with a House Salad

Chicken and Penne Pasta g/f

$18.00

From the Grill

Brewtastic plates made to order!

Full Rack Spare Ribs

$46.00Out of stock

Half Rack Spare Ribs

$27.00Out of stock

14oz Deep Fried Ribeye

$39.00

12oz PBC NY Strip

$34.00

USDA Angus Prime Sirloin Paired with Premium Chef Choice Sides

8oz Petite Filet Mignon

$32.00

10oz Skirt Steak

$32.00

Steak Flight

$44.00

Cast Iron Ribeye

$42.00

Steak Burger

$22.00

Burger/Sandwiches

PBC CHEESEBURGER

$15.00
Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$19.00

Burger topped with Bacon, BBQ sauce, Cheddar Cheese, and Onion rings. Served with Sidewinder Fries and a Pickle

JRE Mushroom Burger

$19.00

The Cuban Sandwich

$17.00

COD Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh Atlantic Cod Deep Fried in a House Beer Batter with Coleslaw and Tarter Sauce. Served with Sidewinder Fries and a Pickle

FRIED Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

GRILLED Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Classic Cheese Steak

$16.00

Caramelized Onions Peppers CHOOSE - Mozzarella American - Swiss Cheese

CHICKEN Cheese Steak

$16.00

Meatball Sandwich

$17.00

House Made Meatballs Mozzarella Cheese Marinara Sauce Toasted Hero

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Parmigiana Mozzarella Cheese Marinara Sauce Toasted Hero

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Dessert

Classic Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

French Toast Bread Pudding

$10.00

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Cast Iron Cookie

$10.00

Kids Iced Cream

$4.00

Special Dessert

$10.00

SIDES

Side Bread

$2.50

Side Fries

$5.50

Side Sweet Fries

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Chips

$2.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Mac n Cheese Kid

$6.00

Side Pasta

$5.50

Side Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Side Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Side Extra Crackers (4)

$1.00

Side Meatball

$2.00

Side Corn

$4.00

Celery

$1.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Guac

$1.50

Side Salad

$8.00

Side Caesar

$8.00

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Alfredo

$0.75

Side Beer Cheese

$0.75

Side Bavarian Mustard

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Honey Sracha

$0.75

Side Mild Sauce

$0.75

Side Red Flame

$0.75

Side Thai Peanut

$0.75

Side Honey Teriyaki

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Siracha Mayo

$0.75

Side Amalfi Vinagrette

$0.50

Side PBC Lager Vinagrette

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side 1000 Island

$0.75

Side Apple Vin

$0.50

Side Caeser Dressing

$0.75

Side Wasabi Cucumber

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Veggie of the day

$6.00

Buttermilk Garlic Mash

$6.00

Baked Sea Salt Potato

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Garlic Spinach

$6.00

Side Fries

$5.50

Side Sweet Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Baked Mac N Chz

$7.00

Loaded Skins Side (5)

$8.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

With custom designed Italian brewing equipment, an authentic oak wood burning pizza oven and a thirst for excellence, we aim to create a place where friends and family can come together and share in our passion.

Website

Location

2092 Route 611, Swiftwater, PA 18370

Directions

Gallery
Pocono Brewery Company image
Pocono Brewery Company image
Pocono Brewery Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Barley Creek Distillery
orange star4.7 • 84
1000 Premium Outlets Dr Tannersville, PA 18372
View restaurantnext
Barley Creek Brewing Company
orange star3.9 • 2,176
1774 Sullivan Trail Tannersville, PA 18372
View restaurantnext
Birthright Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 361
57 South Main St. Nazareth, PA 18064
View restaurantnext
Wallenpaupack Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 671
73 Welwood Ave Hawley, PA 18428
View restaurantnext
Two Rivers Brewing - Easton
orange star4.7 • 1,100
542 Northampton St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Pocono Winery Tasting and Taproom - Broadheadville Wine and Tasting room
orange starNo Reviews
1656 US-209 Brodheadsville, PA 18322
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Swiftwater
Tannersville
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Stroudsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Scranton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston