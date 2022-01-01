Brewpubs & Breweries
Pocono Brewery Company - Swiftwater
1,522 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
With custom designed Italian brewing equipment, an authentic oak wood burning pizza oven and a thirst for excellence, we aim to create a place where friends and family can come together and share in our passion.
Location
2092 Route 611, Swiftwater, PA 18370
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Swiftwater