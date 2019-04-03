- Home
Poco's 625 N Main St.
625 N Main St.
Doylestown, PA 18901
Popular Items
Monthly Specials
Special Cup of Soup**-Chicken Tortilla
Our very own homemade “South of the Border” chicken tortilla soup!
Special Bowl of Soup**-Chicken Tortilla
Our very own homemade “South of the Border” chicken tortilla soup!
Curried Coconut Mussels**
A pound of fresh mussels cooked in a spicy coconut curry broth that is downright slurpable! Served with French bread for dippin’!
Don Quixote Chicken Parm Sandwich**
Fried chicken fingers served on a hoagie roll, topped with melted jack & cheddar, salsa, and slices of pickled jalapeños
Chipotle Chicken and Poblano Quesadilla**
Our chipotle-lime chicken grilled in chipotle butter with poblano pepper strips, served with jack & cheddar cheeses baked in a big chipotle flavored tortilla. Topped with lime sour cream & fresh avocado. Lettuce & tomato on the side.
Tex-Mex Chipotle-BBQ Carnitas Mac & Cheese**
A bowl of our yummy mac & cheese topped with chipotle-BBQ pork carnitas, jack & cheddar cheeses melted on top & then… BACON!!
Caramel Apple & Brie Dessert Quesadilla**
Homemade apple pie filling & brie baked in a flour tortilla topped with cinnamon-sugar, caramel sauce & chopped walnuts.
Appetizers
Single Chips & Salsa
A bag of our crispy corn, fried daily, tortilla chips (equivalent to 1 basket) plus an 8 oz. container of our homemade original salsa.
Single Chips
A bag of our crispy corn, fried daily, tortilla chips (equivalent to 1 basket)
Single Salsa
An 8 oz. container of our homemade original salsa.
Double Chips & Salsa
A bag of our crispy corn, fried daily, tortilla chips (equivalent to 3 baskets) plus a 16 oz. container of our homemade original salsa.
Double Chips
A bag of our crispy corn, fried daily, tortilla chips (equivalent to 3 baskets).
Double Salsa
A 16 oz. container of our homemade original salsa.
Holy Moley Guacamole (Full order)
California’s finest avocados delivered fresh to our door, then diced and spiced daily! Comes with a bag of corn tortilla chips for dipping!
9 Layer Dip (Single)
Layers of refried or black beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and jalapeno peppers. Comes with a bag of corn tortilla chips for dipping!
9 Layer Dip (Double)
Layers of refried or black beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and jalapeno peppers. Comes with a big bag of corn tortilla chips for dipping!
Not So Chilly Chili
A winner at the Bucks County Chili Cook-off, our chili is full of flavor and a real mouth burner! Topped with jack and cheddar cheeses. Ridiculously hot! Comes with a small bag of chips.
Flautas
Two flour tortillas stuffed and rolled with shredded beef or chicken, then fried. Served with warm salsa and your choice of sour cream or guacamole.
Taquitos
Two corn tortillas stuffed and rolled with shredded beef or chicken, then fried. Served with warm salsa and your choice of sour cream or guacamole.
Jamaican Fries
Sweet Potato Fries crisply fried along with strips of poblano peppers and green onions, seasoned with our secret blend of spices and served with a creamy horseradish dipping sauce.
Joe's Latest
Roasted poblano peppers and cheese wrapped in flour tortillas and deep fried. Served with salsa and our infamous Poblano Dipping Sauce
Pickle Pickle
Four pickle spears, breaded and deep fried, served with our way excellent yogurt dill dressing for dipping.
Poblano Rings Tempura
Batter dipped and deep fried poblano peppers served with a spicy tamari, honey, raisin, apricot, Sriracha sauce AND our yogurt dill dressing for two kinds of dipping
Queso Fundido
This is not the same as queso dip; it’s better! Melted Chihuahua cheese topped with a splash of salsa, sautéed mushrooms, green chiles, or chorizo or any combination of the three!! Served with warm flour or corn tortillas
Shrimp Rumaki
Shrimp wrapped with bacon and water chestnuts, served with a sweet and spicy tamari, honey, raisin, apricot and sriracha dipping sauce.
Steamed Mussells Mexicali
With chorizo and garlic chipotle beer broth. Served with French bread for dipping!
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls (2)
Served with bleu cheese dressing
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls (2)
Served with spicy ketchup.
Buffalo Garlic Hot Wings
Lotsa hot sauce and crushed garlic! Served with your choice of sour cream, bleu cheese or Ranch dressing on the side.
Asian Wings
Our delicious crispy wings, tossed in our fabulous tamari, apricot, raisin, honey and Sriracha sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds OR order the super spicy version made with the addition of crushed red pepper and extra Sriracha!!
BBQ Wings
Tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce!
Buffalo Wings
Great as an appetizer or as an entrée. Crispy and habit forming! Choose hot or mild. Served with your choice of sour cream, bleu cheese or Ranch dressing on the side
Cajun Wings
Our crispy wings, tossed in a dry rub with poblano dipping sauce on the side. A must try!
Dean's Wings
A variation with a vengeance on the famed Buffalo style. Devilishly made with a tooth melting hot sauce combined with Parmesan cheese, basil and sour cream.
Mango Habanero Wings
Sweet & Spicy!!
Chicken Fingers App
(3) served plain or tossed in any of the above sauces.
Holy Moley Guacamole (Half order)
California’s finest avocados delivered fresh to our door, then diced and spiced daily!
Nachos
Big Cheese Nachos (Single)
Made daily! The freshest and crispiest corn tortilla chips you ever ate, topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.
Big Cheese Nachos (Double)
Made daily! The freshest and crispiest corn tortilla chips you ever ate, topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.
Ethel & Lucy Nachos (Single)
Corn tortilla chips laden with a mixture of ground beef, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and spices, then crowned with Jack and cheddar cheeses and baked to perfection. Spicy!
Ethel & Lucy Nachos (Double)
Corn tortilla chips laden with a mixture of ground beef, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and spices, then crowned with Jack and cheddar cheeses and baked to perfection. Spicy!
Frijoles Buenos Nachos (Single)
Our own crispy corn tortilla chips covered with your choice of refried OR black beans, then topped with melted jack and cheddar cheeses.
Frijoles Buenos Nachos (Double)
Our own crispy corn tortilla chips covered with your choice of refried OR black beans, then topped with melted jack and cheddar cheeses.
Green Mary Lou Nachos (Single)
Your tongue can really take a beating with this one! Corn tortilla chips covered with your choice of chicken or beef simmered with onions, spices, green chiles, jalapeno and habanero peppers. Topped with baked jack and cheddar cheeses…very spicy!
Green Mary Lou Nachos (Double)
Your tongue can really take a beating with this one! Corn tortilla chips covered with your choice of chicken or beef simmered with onions, spices, green chiles, jalapeno and habanero peppers. Topped with baked jack and cheddar cheeses…very spicy!
Nachos Acapulco (Single)
Our divine creation of corn tortilla chips laden with shrimp, jack and cheddar cheeses and baked ‘til bubbly.
Nachos Acapulco (Double)
Our divine creation of corn tortilla chips laden with shrimp, jack and cheddar cheeses and baked ‘til bubbly.
Salads
Chopped Salad
Lettuce, red cabbage, asparagus, broccoli, red onions, hard-boiled egg, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon bits and croutons tossed in our own homemade yogurt dill vinaigrette dressing
Garden Salad
A simple side salad. Just lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, red onions and croutons.
Hail Caesar Salad (Small)
This classic recipe, using the finest of ingredients, produces a salad that is one of our “claims to fame”
Hail Caesar Salad (Large)
This classic recipe, using the finest of ingredients, produces a salad that is one of our “claims to fame”
San Jose Mexican Salad
Plum tomatoes, red onions, black olives, jack and cheddar cheeses served on a bed of lettuce. Topped with sour cream and guacamole and served with Poco’s own fabulous vinaigrette dressing on the side
Taco Salad
A fried flour tortilla bowl stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded pork carnitas, shredded or ground beef, Spanish rice, veggies or extra cheese plus refried or black beans, salsa, jack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, plum tomatoes, red onion, guacamole and sour cream
Wedge Salad
A wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and bleu cheese vinaigrette
Specialty Entrees
(1) Chile Relleno
A fire roasted poblano pepper stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, dipped in egg batter and lightly fried. Topped with salsa roja and cotija cheese.
(2) Chile Rellenos
Two fire roasted poblano peppers stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, dipped in egg batter and lightly fried. Topped with salsa roja and cotija cheese.
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips tossed in salsa verde (spicy) or salsa roja (mild) then baked with Jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with cotija cheese, lime sour cream and a touch of cilantro with your choice of one:*Grilled Chipotle Lime Chicken *Ethel & Lucy * Pulled Pork Carnitas *Veggies *Shredded chicken *Chicken Mary Lou *Shredded beef *Beef Mary Lou *Ground beef
E & L Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed ground beef, jalapenos, bell and green chile peppers, jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with salsa, sour cream and guacamole
Fish Tacos
Grilled OR tempura style Basa filet (a mild white fish), served on griddle warmed soft corn or flour tortillas with cabbage, red onion and diced tomatoes. Topped with fresh cilantro, cotija cheese and lime sour cream
Flautas Mikey
Four flour tortillas stuffed and rolled with shredded beef or chicken, fried, then topped with salsa, cheese and green chiles, baked and topped with sour cream and guacamole. Choose chicken, beef or a combo!
Green Mary Lou
A house specialty for fire breathing dragons and others who enjoy very spicy, very hot dishes! Your choice of shredded chicken or beef simmered with onions, green chiles, jalapeno and habanero peppers and special spices baked in a flour tortilla with jack and cheddar cheeses and topped with sour cream and guacamole
Mambo Chile Relleno Burrito
One of our amazing chile rellenos rolled up in a flour tortilla with cheese, rice, lettuce, tomato, salsa roja, lime sour cream and your choice of refried or black beans
Mambo Burrito
Black beans, Spanish rice, jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomato rolled into a gigantic flour tortilla with salsa roja served on the side. Choice of one: *Grilled Chipotle Lime Chicken *Ethel & Lucy * Pulled Pork Carnitas *Shredded chicken *Chicken Mary Lou *Veggies *Shredded beef *Beef Mary Lou *Ground beef
Mazaetlon Grill
A New York strip steak grilled and topped with shrimp, melted jack and cheddar cheeses, salsa, sour cream and guacamole. Your choice of French Fries or Spanish rice on the side.
Mexican Lasagna
Layers of flour tortillas, chorizo (a spicy Mexican sausage), salsa, sour cream and lots of cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried or black beans on the side.
Mexican Pizza
A flat flour tortilla generously layered with refried or black beans, salsa, jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. Choose chicken and beef combo or veggies.
Pocochilada
A flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, shredded chicken breast, shredded beef and jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with our original salsa, sour cream and guacamole
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp, sautéed in chipotle butter OR tempura style, served on griddle warmed soft corn or flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, red onion and diced tomatoes. Topped with fresh cilantro, cotija cheese and lime sour cream
South of the Border Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Creamy melted Brie layered with chipotle BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions and jalapenos served on rye bread.
So Who Cares
The SPICY, sassy sister to the Who Knew. Please don’t ask what’s in it (besides, who cares, anyhow?)!
So Who Knew
It’s big and it’s wonderful but please don’t ask what’s in it!
Taquitos Mikey
Four corn tortillas stuffed and rolled with shredded beef or chicken, fried, then topped with salsa, cheese and green chiles, baked and topped with sour cream and guacamole. Choose chicken, beef or a combo!
The Big Scotty
A gigantic burrito stuffed with Spanish rice, jack and cheddar cheeses, and salsa, baked and served with a side of sour cream. Awesome…just ask Scotty!! Choose: *Pulled Pork Carnitas *Shredded chicken *Veggies *Shredded beef *Ground beef
The Poncho Villa
A pulled pork carnitas burrito stuffed with black beans, Spanish rice, tomatoes and Jack and cheddar cheeses. Finished off with salsa verde and more melted cheese
Wet & Wild Burrito
Your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, pork carnitas, Ethel & Lucy or Chicken or Beef Mary Lou stuffed in a big flour tortilla with black or refried beans, rice and Jack & cheddar cheeses, rolled then topped with more cheese and GOBS of our authentic enchilada sauce and baked bubbly hot! Topped with a lime sour cream
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Breast of chicken seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request
Steak Fajitas
Hand cut skirt steak seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp sautéed in chipotle butter with tomatoes and Spanish onions. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request.
Veggie Fajitas
The freshest vegetables seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Breast of chicken seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers plus all of the fajita fixings and salsa, rolled into one gigantic tortilla. Guacamole & sour cream on request.
Steak Fajita Burrito
Hand cut skirt steak seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers plus all of the fajita fixings and salsa, rolled into one gigantic tortilla. Guacamole & sour cream on request.
Shrimp Fajita Burrito
Shrimp sautéed in chipotle butter with tomatoes and Spanish onions plus all of the fajita fixings and salsa, rolled into one gigantic tortilla. Guacamole & sour cream on request.
Veggie Fajita Burrito
Hand cut fresh veggies seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers plus all of the fajita fixings and salsa, rolled into one gigantic tortilla. Guacamole & sour cream on request.
Quesadillas
Beef Mary Lou Quesdailla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with Beef Mary Lou and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Black Bean Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with Black Beans and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with shredded Buffalo Chicken and jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Bleu Cheese dressing served on the side.
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with shredded chicken breast and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Chili Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with chili and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Mary Lou Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with Chicken Mary Lou and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Ethel & Lucy Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with Ethel & Lucy and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with Ground Beef and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Plain Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses.
Pork Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with pulled pork carnitas and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Refried Bean Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with refried beans and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Shredded Beef Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with shredded Barbacoa Beef and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with shrimp and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with fresh vegetables and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Enchiladas
Beef Mary Lou Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and Beef Mary Lou. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream
Black Bean Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and black beans. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream
Cheese Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with extra jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream
Chicken Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and shredded chicken. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream
Chicken Mary Lou Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and Chicken Mary Lou. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream
Ground Beef Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and ground beef. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream
Ethel & Lucy Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and Ethel & Lucy . Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream
Pork Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and shredded pork carnitas. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream
Refried Bean Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and refried beans. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream
Shredded Beef Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and shredded Barbacoa beef. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream
Shrimp Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and shrimp. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream
Veggie Enchilada
A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and freshly steamed veggies. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream
Chimichangas
Chimichanga
Refried or black beans and jack and cheddar cheeses, plus your choice of Ethel & Lucy, shredded pork carnitas, shredded chicken, shredded or ground beef, Spanish rice or extra cheese, stuffed into a flour tortilla and deep fried.Topped with salsa, sour cream and guacamole .
Mary Chimichanga
Our regular chimichanga jazzed up with our famous Green Mary Lou stuffing with your choice of shredded beef or chicken. Very spicy!
Shrimp Chimichanga
Shrimp, Spanish rice, and cheeses stuffed into a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with our own homemade salsa, sour cream and guacamole
Veggie Chimichanga
A delightful assortment of fresh steamed vegetables, Spanish rice and cheeses stuffed to the max in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with our own homemade salsa, sour cream and guacamole
Tacos & Tostadas
Make Your Own Tacos
Fun for kids and wanna be kids, alike! Two crispy corn or soft flour tortillas, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Poco Taco
Our regular taco served on a soft flour tortilla plus sour cream, guacamole and green chiles
Poco Tostada
Crisp, flat corn tortilla topped with refried or black beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and diced onions
Taco
Choice of Ethel & Lucy (a spicy ground beef mixture), shredded or ground beef, shredded pork carnitas, shredded chicken, refried or black beans or veggies served in a hard or soft (corn or flour) shell with cheeses, lettuce tomatoes and diced onions
Tostada
Crisp, flat corn tortilla topped with refried or black beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and diced onions
Extras & Sides
Sour Cream $
1/2 Guacamole $
Black Beans $
Refried Beans $
Spanish Rice $
French Fries $
Tater Tots $
Sweet Potato Fries $
Cheese Fries $
Cheese Tater Tots $
Freshly Steamed Vegetables $
Jalapenos $
1/2 Dean's Sauce $
Tortilla $
BBQ Sauce $
Bleu Cheese Dressing $
Cilantro $
Dean's Sauce (full) $
Ranch Dressing $
Yogurt Dill Dressing $
Extra Cheese
American Stuff
BBQ Babyback Ribs & Fries (Half Rack)
The real thing! Served with one: French Fries, Tater Tots, Spanish rice, refried or black beans, or freshly steamed vegetables.
BBQ Babyback Ribs & Fries (Full Rack)
The real thing! Served with one: French Fries, Tater Tots, Spanish rice, refried or black beans, or freshly steamed vegetables.
New York Strip Steak
A 10 ounce center cut steak served with one: French Fries, Tater Tots, Spanish rice, refried or black beans, or freshly steamed vegetables.
Chicken Fingers
Crisp chunks of boneless fried chicken tenders and French fries. Served with BBQ sauce, honey, honey mustard or Ranch dressing on the side
South of the Border Grilled Cheese
Creamy melted Brie layered with chipotle BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions and jalapenos served on rye bread.
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Steak Sandwich
A Philly tradition, served on a sub roll
Cheesesteak
With jack and cheddar OR Cheese Whiz
The Works Steak Sandwich
With sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and cheese
Ingrid's Steak Sandwich
With sautéed onions and bell peppers with cheese and BBQ sauce
Mexican Steak Sandwich
With cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole and green chiles
Buffalo Chicken Steak Sandwich
With hot sauce, cheese and bleu cheese dressing on the side
Burger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Poco Burger
With sautéed onions, cheese, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger
Buffalo Chicken Skins
Cheese, Buffalo hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing
Cheese & Sour Cream Skins
Cheese and sour cream
Bacon & Cheese Skins
Bacon, cheese and sour cream
Veggie & Cheese Skins
Mixed steamed fresh veggies, cheese and sour cream
Chicken & Cheese Skins
Shredded chicken, cheese and sour cream
Ground Beef & Cheese Skins
Ground beef, cheese and sour cream
Shredded Beef & Cheese Skins
Shredded beef, cheese and sour cream
Chili Cheese Skins
Chili, cheese and sour cream
Mexican Skins
Cheese, tomatoes, onions, green chiles, sour cream and guacamole
Hot Dog
Hot Dog with Raw Onion
Hot Dog with Sauteed Onion
Cheese Dog
Chili Cheese Dog
Chi-Wa-Wa
With cheese, sautéed onions, guacamole, sour cream and salsa
Desserts
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla with chocolate chip ice cream fashioned into a ball, then rolled in a crunchy covering, quickly deep fried and then topped with chocolate fudge, whipped cream and a cherry!
Lava Cake
A rich and delicious moist chocolate cake that erupts with warm chocolate lava when you cut into it! Served with vanilla ice cream on the side for a cool contrast!
Mississippi Mud Pie
If you love chocolate, this is for you! A gigantic slice of coffee and chocolate ice creams in a cookie crunch crust, all topped with fudge!
Poco Crisps
Flour tortillas cut into strips, deep fried and topped with cinnamon sugar! Served with honey for dipping on request
Sopapilla
Mexican flatbread, perfectly fried until puffy, brushed with butter, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar then finally drizzled with caramel sauce. Great for sharing!
Churro Cup
Fresh hand-crafted churro bowl, lightly fried, covered with cinnamon sugar and filled with your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream and whipped cream, all drizzled with chocolate sauce and caramel!
Chocolate Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Kids Menu
Beverages
7 Up
Apple Juice
Bottle Water
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Gingerale
Grapefruit Juice
Hank's Root Beer (Bottle)
Hot Tea
Iced Tea (Unsweetened)
Lemonade
Mexican Coke (Bottle)
Milk
Orange Juice (Fresh Squeezed)
Pineapple Juice
Raspberry Iced Tea
Red Bull (Can)
Shirley Temple
Tonic
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Southern California Style Mexican and American menu!
625 N Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901