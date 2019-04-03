Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Poco's 625 N Main St.

No reviews yet

625 N Main St.

Doylestown, PA 18901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Chips & Salsa
Chicken Enchilada
The Big Scotty

Monthly Specials

Special Cup of Soup**-Chicken Tortilla

$5.00

Our very own homemade “South of the Border” chicken tortilla soup!

Special Bowl of Soup**-Chicken Tortilla

Special Bowl of Soup**-Chicken Tortilla

$7.00

Our very own homemade “South of the Border” chicken tortilla soup!

Curried Coconut Mussels**

$13.50

A pound of fresh mussels cooked in a spicy coconut curry broth that is downright slurpable! Served with French bread for dippin’!

Don Quixote Chicken Parm Sandwich**

$11.95

Fried chicken fingers served on a hoagie roll, topped with melted jack & cheddar, salsa, and slices of pickled jalapeños

Chipotle Chicken and Poblano Quesadilla**

$13.95

Our chipotle-lime chicken grilled in chipotle butter with poblano pepper strips, served with jack & cheddar cheeses baked in a big chipotle flavored tortilla. Topped with lime sour cream & fresh avocado. Lettuce & tomato on the side.

Tex-Mex Chipotle-BBQ Carnitas Mac & Cheese**

Tex-Mex Chipotle-BBQ Carnitas Mac & Cheese**

$15.95

A bowl of our yummy mac & cheese topped with chipotle-BBQ pork carnitas, jack & cheddar cheeses melted on top & then… BACON!!

Caramel Apple & Brie Dessert Quesadilla**

$9.75

Homemade apple pie filling & brie baked in a flour tortilla topped with cinnamon-sugar, caramel sauce & chopped walnuts.

Appetizers

Single Chips & Salsa

Single Chips & Salsa

$7.50

A bag of our crispy corn, fried daily, tortilla chips (equivalent to 1 basket) plus an 8 oz. container of our homemade original salsa.

Single Chips

$4.25

A bag of our crispy corn, fried daily, tortilla chips (equivalent to 1 basket)

Single Salsa

$4.00

An 8 oz. container of our homemade original salsa.

Double Chips & Salsa

$11.75

A bag of our crispy corn, fried daily, tortilla chips (equivalent to 3 baskets) plus a 16 oz. container of our homemade original salsa.

Double Chips

$7.75

A bag of our crispy corn, fried daily, tortilla chips (equivalent to 3 baskets).

Double Salsa

$6.75

A 16 oz. container of our homemade original salsa.

Holy Moley Guacamole (Full order)

$8.75

California’s finest avocados delivered fresh to our door, then diced and spiced daily! Comes with a bag of corn tortilla chips for dipping!

9 Layer Dip (Single)

9 Layer Dip (Single)

$9.75

Layers of refried or black beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and jalapeno peppers. Comes with a bag of corn tortilla chips for dipping!

9 Layer Dip (Double)

9 Layer Dip (Double)

$16.50

Layers of refried or black beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and jalapeno peppers. Comes with a big bag of corn tortilla chips for dipping!

Not So Chilly Chili

Not So Chilly Chili

$6.50

A winner at the Bucks County Chili Cook-off, our chili is full of flavor and a real mouth burner! Topped with jack and cheddar cheeses. Ridiculously hot! Comes with a small bag of chips.

Flautas

Flautas

$6.25

Two flour tortillas stuffed and rolled with shredded beef or chicken, then fried. Served with warm salsa and your choice of sour cream or guacamole.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$6.25

Two corn tortillas stuffed and rolled with shredded beef or chicken, then fried. Served with warm salsa and your choice of sour cream or guacamole.

Jamaican Fries

Jamaican Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries crisply fried along with strips of poblano peppers and green onions, seasoned with our secret blend of spices and served with a creamy horseradish dipping sauce.

Joe's Latest

Joe's Latest

$10.00

Roasted poblano peppers and cheese wrapped in flour tortillas and deep fried. Served with salsa and our infamous Poblano Dipping Sauce

Pickle Pickle

Pickle Pickle

$7.75

Four pickle spears, breaded and deep fried, served with our way excellent yogurt dill dressing for dipping.

Poblano Rings Tempura

Poblano Rings Tempura

$9.25

Batter dipped and deep fried poblano peppers served with a spicy tamari, honey, raisin, apricot, Sriracha sauce AND our yogurt dill dressing for two kinds of dipping

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$10.25

This is not the same as queso dip; it’s better! Melted Chihuahua cheese topped with a splash of salsa, sautéed mushrooms, green chiles, or chorizo or any combination of the three!! Served with warm flour or corn tortillas

Shrimp Rumaki

Shrimp Rumaki

$11.75

Shrimp wrapped with bacon and water chestnuts, served with a sweet and spicy tamari, honey, raisin, apricot and sriracha dipping sauce.

Steamed Mussells Mexicali

Steamed Mussells Mexicali

$13.50

With chorizo and garlic chipotle beer broth. Served with French bread for dipping!

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls (2)

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls (2)

$12.75

Served with bleu cheese dressing

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls (2)

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls (2)

$12.75

Served with spicy ketchup.

Buffalo Garlic Hot Wings

Buffalo Garlic Hot Wings

$13.25

Lotsa hot sauce and crushed garlic! Served with your choice of sour cream, bleu cheese or Ranch dressing on the side.

Asian Wings

Asian Wings

$13.25

Our delicious crispy wings, tossed in our fabulous tamari, apricot, raisin, honey and Sriracha sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds OR order the super spicy version made with the addition of crushed red pepper and extra Sriracha!!

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$13.25

Tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce!

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$13.25

Great as an appetizer or as an entrée. Crispy and habit forming! Choose hot or mild. Served with your choice of sour cream, bleu cheese or Ranch dressing on the side

Cajun Wings

Cajun Wings

$13.25

Our crispy wings, tossed in a dry rub with poblano dipping sauce on the side. A must try!

Dean's Wings

Dean's Wings

$13.25

A variation with a vengeance on the famed Buffalo style. Devilishly made with a tooth melting hot sauce combined with Parmesan cheese, basil and sour cream.

Mango Habanero Wings

Mango Habanero Wings

$13.25

Sweet & Spicy!!

Chicken Fingers App

Chicken Fingers App

$7.75

(3) served plain or tossed in any of the above sauces.

Holy Moley Guacamole (Half order)

Holy Moley Guacamole (Half order)

$4.75

California’s finest avocados delivered fresh to our door, then diced and spiced daily!

Nachos

Big Cheese Nachos (Single)

Big Cheese Nachos (Single)

$9.25

Made daily! The freshest and crispiest corn tortilla chips you ever ate, topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.

Big Cheese Nachos (Double)

$13.25

Made daily! The freshest and crispiest corn tortilla chips you ever ate, topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.

Ethel & Lucy Nachos (Single)

Ethel & Lucy Nachos (Single)

$13.75

Corn tortilla chips laden with a mixture of ground beef, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and spices, then crowned with Jack and cheddar cheeses and baked to perfection. Spicy!

Ethel & Lucy Nachos (Double)

$20.00

Corn tortilla chips laden with a mixture of ground beef, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and spices, then crowned with Jack and cheddar cheeses and baked to perfection. Spicy!

Frijoles Buenos Nachos (Single)

$12.75

Our own crispy corn tortilla chips covered with your choice of refried OR black beans, then topped with melted jack and cheddar cheeses.

Frijoles Buenos Nachos (Double)

Frijoles Buenos Nachos (Double)

$17.00

Our own crispy corn tortilla chips covered with your choice of refried OR black beans, then topped with melted jack and cheddar cheeses.

Green Mary Lou Nachos (Single)

Green Mary Lou Nachos (Single)

$13.75

Your tongue can really take a beating with this one! Corn tortilla chips covered with your choice of chicken or beef simmered with onions, spices, green chiles, jalapeno and habanero peppers. Topped with baked jack and cheddar cheeses…very spicy!

Green Mary Lou Nachos (Double)

Green Mary Lou Nachos (Double)

$20.00

Your tongue can really take a beating with this one! Corn tortilla chips covered with your choice of chicken or beef simmered with onions, spices, green chiles, jalapeno and habanero peppers. Topped with baked jack and cheddar cheeses…very spicy!

Nachos Acapulco (Single)

Nachos Acapulco (Single)

$14.75

Our divine creation of corn tortilla chips laden with shrimp, jack and cheddar cheeses and baked ‘til bubbly.

Nachos Acapulco (Double)

Nachos Acapulco (Double)

$20.50

Our divine creation of corn tortilla chips laden with shrimp, jack and cheddar cheeses and baked ‘til bubbly.

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, red cabbage, asparagus, broccoli, red onions, hard-boiled egg, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon bits and croutons tossed in our own homemade yogurt dill vinaigrette dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.50

A simple side salad. Just lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, red onions and croutons.

Hail Caesar Salad (Small)

$8.25

This classic recipe, using the finest of ingredients, produces a salad that is one of our “claims to fame”

Hail Caesar Salad (Large)

Hail Caesar Salad (Large)

$11.50

This classic recipe, using the finest of ingredients, produces a salad that is one of our “claims to fame”

San Jose Mexican Salad

San Jose Mexican Salad

$12.00

Plum tomatoes, red onions, black olives, jack and cheddar cheeses served on a bed of lettuce. Topped with sour cream and guacamole and served with Poco’s own fabulous vinaigrette dressing on the side

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.25

A fried flour tortilla bowl stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded pork carnitas, shredded or ground beef, Spanish rice, veggies or extra cheese plus refried or black beans, salsa, jack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, plum tomatoes, red onion, guacamole and sour cream

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00

A wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and bleu cheese vinaigrette

Specialty Entrees

(1) Chile Relleno

(1) Chile Relleno

$9.25

A fire roasted poblano pepper stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, dipped in egg batter and lightly fried. Topped with salsa roja and cotija cheese.

(2) Chile Rellenos

(2) Chile Rellenos

$16.00

Two fire roasted poblano peppers stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, dipped in egg batter and lightly fried. Topped with salsa roja and cotija cheese.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips tossed in salsa verde (spicy) or salsa roja (mild) then baked with Jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with cotija cheese, lime sour cream and a touch of cilantro with your choice of one:*Grilled Chipotle Lime Chicken   *Ethel & Lucy   * Pulled Pork Carnitas   *Veggies  *Shredded chicken  *Chicken Mary Lou *Shredded beef *Beef Mary Lou *Ground beef

E & L Burrito

E & L Burrito

$14.25

A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed ground beef, jalapenos, bell and green chile peppers, jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with salsa, sour cream and guacamole

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Grilled OR tempura style Basa filet (a mild white fish), served on griddle warmed soft corn or flour tortillas with cabbage, red onion and diced tomatoes. Topped with fresh cilantro, cotija cheese and lime sour cream

Flautas Mikey

Flautas Mikey

$14.00

Four flour tortillas stuffed and rolled with shredded beef or chicken, fried, then topped with salsa, cheese and green chiles, baked and topped with sour cream and guacamole. Choose chicken, beef or a combo!

Green Mary Lou

Green Mary Lou

$14.25

A house specialty for fire breathing dragons and others who enjoy very spicy, very hot dishes! Your choice of shredded chicken or beef simmered with onions, green chiles, jalapeno and habanero peppers and special spices baked in a flour tortilla with jack and cheddar cheeses and topped with sour cream and guacamole

Mambo Chile Relleno Burrito

Mambo Chile Relleno Burrito

$15.25

One of our amazing chile rellenos rolled up in a flour tortilla with cheese, rice, lettuce, tomato, salsa roja, lime sour cream and your choice of refried or black beans

Mambo Burrito

Mambo Burrito

$14.50

Black beans, Spanish rice, jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and tomato rolled into a gigantic flour tortilla with salsa roja served on the side. Choice of one: *Grilled Chipotle Lime Chicken   *Ethel & Lucy   * Pulled Pork Carnitas   *Shredded chicken *Chicken Mary Lou   *Veggies   *Shredded beef   *Beef Mary Lou   *Ground beef        

Mazaetlon Grill

Mazaetlon Grill

$22.50

A New York strip steak grilled and topped with shrimp, melted jack and cheddar cheeses, salsa, sour cream and guacamole. Your choice of French Fries or Spanish rice on the side.

Mexican Lasagna

Mexican Lasagna

$14.25

Layers of flour tortillas, chorizo (a spicy Mexican sausage), salsa, sour cream and lots of cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried or black beans on the side.

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$13.25

A flat flour tortilla generously layered with refried or black beans, salsa, jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. Choose chicken and beef combo or veggies.

Pocochilada

Pocochilada

$13.25

A flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, shredded chicken breast, shredded beef and jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with our original salsa, sour cream and guacamole

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Shrimp, sautéed in chipotle butter OR tempura style, served on griddle warmed soft corn or flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, red onion and diced tomatoes. Topped with fresh cilantro, cotija cheese and lime sour cream

South of the Border Grilled Cheese Sandwich

South of the Border Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.75

Creamy melted Brie layered with chipotle BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions and jalapenos served on rye bread.

So Who Cares

So Who Cares

$14.00

The SPICY, sassy sister to the Who Knew. Please don’t ask what’s in it (besides, who cares, anyhow?)!

So Who Knew

So Who Knew

$14.00

It’s big and it’s wonderful but please don’t ask what’s in it!

Taquitos Mikey

Taquitos Mikey

$14.00

Four corn tortillas stuffed and rolled with shredded beef or chicken, fried, then topped with salsa, cheese and green chiles, baked and topped with sour cream and guacamole. Choose chicken, beef or a combo!

The Big Scotty

The Big Scotty

$14.50

A gigantic burrito stuffed with Spanish rice, jack and cheddar cheeses, and salsa, baked and served with a side of sour cream. Awesome…just ask Scotty!! Choose:   *Pulled Pork Carnitas  *Shredded chicken  *Veggies  *Shredded beef  *Ground beef

The Poncho Villa

The Poncho Villa

$15.50

A pulled pork carnitas burrito stuffed with black beans, Spanish rice, tomatoes and Jack and cheddar cheeses. Finished off with salsa verde and more melted cheese

Wet & Wild Burrito

Wet & Wild Burrito

$16.00

Your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, pork carnitas, Ethel & Lucy or Chicken or Beef Mary Lou stuffed in a big flour tortilla with black or refried beans, rice and Jack & cheddar cheeses, rolled then topped with more cheese and GOBS of our authentic enchilada sauce and baked bubbly hot! Topped with a lime sour cream

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Breast of chicken seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request                                                   

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$20.00

Hand cut skirt steak seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.00

Shrimp sautéed in chipotle butter with tomatoes and Spanish onions. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request.

Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$18.00

The freshest vegetables seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried or black beans, cheese, lettuce and flour tortillas. Sour cream and guacamole on request

Chicken Fajita Burrito

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$18.00

Breast of chicken seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers plus all of the fajita fixings and salsa, rolled into one gigantic tortilla. Guacamole & sour cream on request.                                              

Steak Fajita Burrito

Steak Fajita Burrito

$20.00

Hand cut skirt steak seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers plus all of the fajita fixings and salsa, rolled into one gigantic tortilla. Guacamole & sour cream on request.

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$22.00

Shrimp sautéed in chipotle butter with tomatoes and Spanish onions plus all of the fajita fixings and salsa, rolled into one gigantic tortilla. Guacamole & sour cream on request.

Veggie Fajita Burrito

Veggie Fajita Burrito

$18.00

Hand cut fresh veggies seasoned in our own blend of fajita spices, grilled with Spanish onions and bell peppers plus all of the fajita fixings and salsa, rolled into one gigantic tortilla. Guacamole & sour cream on request.

Quesadillas

Beef Mary Lou Quesdailla

Beef Mary Lou Quesdailla

$13.00

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with Beef Mary Lou and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.                                       

Black Bean Quesadilla

Black Bean Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with Black Beans and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.                                       

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with shredded Buffalo Chicken and jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Bleu Cheese dressing served on the side.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with shredded chicken breast and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Chili Quesadilla

Chili Quesadilla

$12.50

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with chili and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Chicken Mary Lou Quesadilla

Chicken Mary Lou Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with Chicken Mary Lou and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Ethel & Lucy Quesadilla

Ethel & Lucy Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with Ethel & Lucy and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Ground Beef Quesadilla

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$12.50

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with Ground Beef and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Plain Quesadilla

Plain Quesadilla

$7.75

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses.

Pork Quesadilla

Pork Quesadilla

$12.50

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with pulled pork carnitas and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Refried Bean Quesadilla

Refried Bean Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with refried beans and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$12.50

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with shredded Barbacoa Beef and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.75

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with shrimp and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortillas stuffed and baked with fresh vegetables and jack and cheddar cheeses, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Enchiladas

Beef Mary Lou Enchilada

Beef Mary Lou Enchilada

$6.50

A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and Beef Mary Lou. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream

Black Bean Enchilada

Black Bean Enchilada

$6.00

A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and black beans. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream

Cheese Enchilada

Cheese Enchilada

$6.00

A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with extra jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream

Chicken Enchilada

Chicken Enchilada

$6.25

A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and shredded chicken. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream

Chicken Mary Lou Enchilada

Chicken Mary Lou Enchilada

$6.50

A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and Chicken Mary Lou. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream

Ground Beef Enchilada

Ground Beef Enchilada

$6.25

A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and ground beef. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream

Ethel & Lucy Enchilada

Ethel & Lucy Enchilada

$6.50

A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and Ethel & Lucy . Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream

Pork Enchilada

Pork Enchilada

$6.25

A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and shredded pork carnitas. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream

Refried Bean Enchilada

Refried Bean Enchilada

$6.00

A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and refried beans. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream

Shredded Beef Enchilada

Shredded Beef Enchilada

$6.25

A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and shredded Barbacoa beef. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream

Shrimp Enchilada

Shrimp Enchilada

$8.25

A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and shrimp. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream

Veggie Enchilada

Veggie Enchilada

$6.00

A soft corn tortilla stuffed, rolled and baked with jack and cheddar cheeses and freshly steamed veggies. Topped with your choice of our original salsa or our authentic enchilada sauce, plus sour cream

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$13.25

Refried or black beans and jack and cheddar cheeses, plus your choice of Ethel & Lucy, shredded pork carnitas, shredded chicken, shredded or ground beef, Spanish rice or extra cheese, stuffed into a flour tortilla and deep fried.Topped with salsa, sour cream and guacamole .

Mary Chimichanga

Mary Chimichanga

$14.00

Our regular chimichanga jazzed up with our famous Green Mary Lou stuffing with your choice of shredded beef or chicken. Very spicy!

Shrimp Chimichanga

Shrimp Chimichanga

$16.50

Shrimp, Spanish rice, and cheeses stuffed into a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with our own homemade salsa, sour cream and guacamole

Veggie Chimichanga

Veggie Chimichanga

$13.25

A delightful assortment of fresh steamed vegetables, Spanish rice and cheeses stuffed to the max in a flour tortilla and deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with our own homemade salsa, sour cream and guacamole

Tacos & Tostadas

Make Your Own Tacos

Make Your Own Tacos

$6.00

Fun for kids and wanna be kids, alike! Two crispy corn or soft flour tortillas, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. 

Poco Taco

Poco Taco

$6.25

Our regular taco served on a soft flour tortilla plus sour cream, guacamole and green chiles

Poco Tostada

$7.00

Crisp, flat corn tortilla topped with refried or black beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and diced onions 

Taco

Taco

$4.75

Choice of Ethel & Lucy (a spicy ground beef mixture), shredded or ground beef, shredded pork carnitas, shredded chicken, refried or black beans or veggies served in a hard or soft (corn or flour) shell with cheeses, lettuce tomatoes and diced onions                 

Tostada

Tostada

$5.75

Crisp, flat corn tortilla topped with refried or black beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and diced onions 

Extras & Sides

Sour Cream $

Sour Cream $

$1.50
1/2 Guacamole $

1/2 Guacamole $

$4.75
Black Beans $

Black Beans $

$1.50
Refried Beans $

Refried Beans $

$1.50
Spanish Rice $

Spanish Rice $

$1.50
French Fries $

French Fries $

$2.50
Tater Tots $

Tater Tots $

$2.50
Sweet Potato Fries $

Sweet Potato Fries $

$3.75
Cheese Fries $

Cheese Fries $

$4.00
Cheese Tater Tots $

Cheese Tater Tots $

$4.00
Freshly Steamed Vegetables $

Freshly Steamed Vegetables $

$3.00
Jalapenos $

Jalapenos $

$0.95

1/2 Dean's Sauce $

$1.50
Tortilla $

Tortilla $

$0.50

BBQ Sauce $

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing $

$1.00

Cilantro $

$0.50

Dean's Sauce (full) $

$3.50

Ranch Dressing $

$1.00

Yogurt Dill Dressing $

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$3.50

American Stuff

BBQ Babyback Ribs & Fries (Half Rack)

BBQ Babyback Ribs & Fries (Half Rack)

$16.75

The real thing! Served with one: French Fries, Tater Tots, Spanish rice, refried or black beans, or freshly steamed vegetables.

BBQ Babyback Ribs & Fries (Full Rack)

BBQ Babyback Ribs & Fries (Full Rack)

$23.50

The real thing! Served with one: French Fries, Tater Tots, Spanish rice, refried or black beans, or freshly steamed vegetables.

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$19.75

A 10 ounce center cut steak served with one: French Fries, Tater Tots, Spanish rice, refried or black beans, or freshly steamed vegetables.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Crisp chunks of boneless fried chicken tenders and French fries. Served with BBQ sauce, honey, honey mustard or Ranch dressing on the side

South of the Border Grilled Cheese

South of the Border Grilled Cheese

$11.75

Creamy melted Brie layered with chipotle BBQ pulled pork, caramelized onions and jalapenos served on rye bread.

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.75
Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$9.00

A Philly tradition, served on a sub roll

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$10.50

With jack and cheddar OR Cheese Whiz

The Works Steak Sandwich

The Works Steak Sandwich

$11.00

With sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and cheese

Ingrid's Steak Sandwich

Ingrid's Steak Sandwich

$11.00

With sautéed onions and bell peppers with cheese and BBQ sauce

Mexican Steak Sandwich

Mexican Steak Sandwich

$11.00

With cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole and green chiles

Buffalo Chicken Steak Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Steak Sandwich

$10.75

With hot sauce, cheese and bleu cheese dressing on the side

Burger

Burger

$8.75
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.50
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.25
Poco Burger

Poco Burger

$10.25

With sautéed onions, cheese, tomato, guacamole and sour cream

Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger

Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger

$11.75
Buffalo Chicken Skins

Buffalo Chicken Skins

$9.50

Cheese, Buffalo hot sauce and bleu cheese dressing

Cheese & Sour Cream Skins

Cheese & Sour Cream Skins

$8.50

Cheese and sour cream

Bacon & Cheese Skins

Bacon & Cheese Skins

$9.00

Bacon, cheese and sour cream

Veggie & Cheese Skins

$9.00

Mixed steamed fresh veggies, cheese and sour cream

Chicken & Cheese Skins

Chicken & Cheese Skins

$9.00

Shredded chicken, cheese and sour cream

Ground Beef & Cheese Skins

$9.00

Ground beef, cheese and sour cream

Shredded Beef & Cheese Skins

Shredded Beef & Cheese Skins

$9.00

Shredded beef, cheese and sour cream

Chili Cheese Skins

Chili Cheese Skins

$9.25

Chili, cheese and sour cream

Mexican Skins

$9.50

Cheese, tomatoes, onions, green chiles, sour cream and guacamole

Hot Dog

$5.00
Hot Dog with Raw Onion

Hot Dog with Raw Onion

$5.25
Hot Dog with Sauteed Onion

Hot Dog with Sauteed Onion

$5.25
Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$5.75
Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.50
Chi-Wa-Wa

Chi-Wa-Wa

$6.50

With cheese, sautéed onions, guacamole, sour cream and salsa

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Vanilla with chocolate chip ice cream fashioned into a ball, then rolled in a crunchy covering, quickly deep fried and then topped with chocolate fudge, whipped cream and a cherry!

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$9.75

A rich and delicious moist chocolate cake that erupts with warm chocolate lava when you cut into it! Served with vanilla ice cream on the side for a cool contrast!

Mississippi Mud Pie

Mississippi Mud Pie

$9.50

If you love chocolate, this is for you! A gigantic slice of coffee and chocolate ice creams in a cookie crunch crust, all topped with fudge!

Poco Crisps

Poco Crisps

$6.75

Flour tortillas cut into strips, deep fried and topped with cinnamon sugar! Served with honey for dipping on request

Sopapilla

Sopapilla

$10.25

Mexican flatbread, perfectly fried until puffy, brushed with butter, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar then finally drizzled with caramel sauce. Great for sharing!

Churro Cup

Churro Cup

$9.75

Fresh hand-crafted churro bowl, lightly fried, covered with cinnamon sugar and filled with your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream and whipped cream, all drizzled with chocolate sauce and caramel!

Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.75
Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.75

Kids Menu

Kid's menu items come with a 12 oz. drink and a scoop of ice cream.
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$8.50
Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.50
Kids Cheese Dog

Kids Cheese Dog

$8.50
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.50
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$8.50
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$8.50
Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$8.50

Beverages

7 Up

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hank's Root Beer (Bottle)

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mexican Coke (Bottle)

$3.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice (Fresh Squeezed)

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

Red Bull (Can)

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern California Style Mexican and American menu!

Website

Location

625 N Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901

Directions

Gallery
Poco's image
Poco's image

