Makhani Curry

$14.00

In the Indian language the word “Makhani” means “with butter”. This style of curry is very commonly consumed throughout many Indian restaurants globally. The complexity of spices along with real butter and cream make our Makhani curry a rich and decadent experience with our fresh made naans, of course. We top it with sliced almonds and fresh cilantro. The most common protein found in Makhani is chicken. However, you can simply add your choice of shrimp, vegetables, chicken, or lamb to this curry and savor the experience!