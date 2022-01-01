A map showing the location of Padrino OakleyView gallery

Padrino Oakley

review star

No reviews yet

3715 Madison road

Cincinnati, OH 45209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hawaii 5-Oh! 10
Cheese 15
4 Knots

Appetizers

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Large Meatballs

$7.00

4 Knots

$5.00

8 Knots

$8.00

Salads

Antipasti Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chicken Ranch BLT Salad

$10.50

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Vodka Tortellini

$16.50

Sandwiches

Italiano

$11.00

Meatball Hoagie

$11.00

Shannon's Chicken Philly

$11.00

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$11.00

Pizza

Bruschetta 10

$14.00Out of stock

Cheese 10

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch 10

$14.50

Drunken Goat 10

$16.00

Hawaii 5-Oh! 10

$15.00

Nick The Greek 10

$15.00

Pepperoni 10

$11.75

Toscano 10

$16.50

Vegetarian 10

$14.50

Cortez 10

$15.00

Brushetta 15

$20.00Out of stock

Cheese 15

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch 15

$20.50

Drunken Goat 15

$22.00

Hawaii 5-Oh! 15

$21.00

Nick The Greek 15

$21.00

Pepperoni 15

$18.75

Toscano 15

$22.50

Vegetarian 15

$20.50

Cortez 15

$21.50

Kiddos

Just Plain Noodles

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$6.00

One Meatball

$3.00

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Mini Sand

$4.00Out of stock

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Add Ons

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Garlic Knot

$0.75

Add Meatball

$2.25

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Add Chicken

$3.00

Retail

Padrino T-Shirt

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Onolicious Hawaii
orange star5.0 • 11
3715 Madison Road Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Campfire Foods Catering - 3715 Madison Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
3715 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Olive Tree Catering
orange starNo Reviews
3715 Madison road Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Sabor - 3715 Madison
orange starNo Reviews
3715 Madison Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Factory Bar - Oakley Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3715 Madison Road Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Jimmie Lou's - Oakley
orange star5.0 • 9
3715 Madison road Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 8,556
3664 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston