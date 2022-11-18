Podnah's Pit BBQ imageView gallery
Barbeque
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

Podnah's Pit BBQ

1,284 Reviews

$$

1625 NE Killingsworth St

Portland, OR 97211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Plates (Online)

1/4 Rack Plate

$17.00

1/2 Rack Plate

$25.00

Full Rack Plate

$39.00

Brisket Plate

$19.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$17.00

Chicken Plate

$17.50

Pitboss

$30.00

Plato Tejano

$19.00+

Carnitas Plate

$16.00

Sandwiches (Online)

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Meat Ala Carte (Online)

1 Rib

$3.00

1/4 Rack Rib Ala Carte

$9.00

Full Rack Ala Carte

$34.00

1/4 LB Brisket Ala Carte

$6.00

1 LB Brisket Ala Carte

$24.00

1/4 LB Pulled Pork Ala Carte

$4.75

1 LB Pulled Pork Ala Carte

$19.00

1/4 Chicken Ala Carte

$5.25

1/2 Chicken Ala Carte

$10.50

Whole Chicken Ala Carte

$21.00

Sausage Link

$5.00

1/4 lb Carnitas

$4.00

1 Lb Carnitas

$16.00

Appetizers (Online)

Frito Pie

$7.50

Chips And Queso

$5.00

Chips And Salsa

$4.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad No Meat

$10.00

Texas Red Cup

$5.50

Texas Red Bowl

$9.50

Iceburg Wedge

$8.00

Sides & Add Ons (Online)

BBQ Beans

$4.00

Blackeyed Pea Salad

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Cornbread

$1.75

Collard Greens

$5.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Mac N Cheese (Kid)

$4.00

Side Wedge

$4.00

Side Cup Chili

$4.00

Tacos (Online)

Brisket Taco

$3.75

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Carnitas taco

$3.50

Baja Fish Taco

$3.00

Dessert (Online)

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Kids (Online)

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Kids Mac

$4.00

Kids Chicken

$3.00

Plates

1/2 lb Rib Plate

$19.20

1 lb Rib Plate

$27.60

2 lb Rib Plate

$44.40

Brisket Plate

$29.40

Pulled Pork Plate

$25.20

Chicken Plate

$24.00

Pitboss

$43.20

Plato Tejano

$24.50+

Sandwiches + Burger

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$19.20

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.80

Burger N Fries

$16.80

Meat Ala Carte

1/4 lb Rib a la carte

$4.80

1/2 lb Ribs a la carte

$9.60

Full Rack Ala Carte

$48.00

1/4 Chicken Ala Carte

$6.30

1/4 LB Brisket Ala Carte

$8.70

1 LB Brisket Ala Carte

$34.80

1/2 Chicken Ala Carte

$12.60

1/4 LB Pulled Pork Ala Carte

$6.60

1 LB Pulled Pork Ala Carte

$26.40

1/4 lb Carnitas

$6.00

1 Lb Carnitas

$24.00

Sausage Link

$6.00

Trout Ala Carte

$12.60

Appetizers

Chips And Queso

$7.80

Chips And Salsa

$4.80

Cobb Salad

$21.60

Cobb Salad No Meat

$12.00

Frito Pie

$11.40

Iceburg Wedge

$13.20

Texas Red Chili Bowl

$11.40

Texas Red Chili Cup

$6.60

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$9.60

Pecan Pie

$9.60

Sides & Add Ons

BBQ Beans

$4.80

Blackeyed Pea Salad

$4.80

Black Beans

$4.80

Coleslaw

$4.80

Collard Greens

$7.20

Mac n Cheese

$7.20

Fries

$7.20

Potato Salad

$4.80

Cornbread

$2.40

One Flour Tortilla

$0.60

One Corn Tortilla

$0.60

Side Dressing

$1.00+

Side Queso

$3.60

Side Salsa

$1.80

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.60

Grilled Cheese

$3.60

Kids Mac

$4.80

Kids Chicken

$3.60

Tacos

Brisket Taco

$5.40

Chicken Taco

$4.50

Carnitas taco

$4.80

Baja Fish Taco

$5.10
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1625 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211

Directions

Gallery
Podnah's Pit BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

StormBreaker Brewing - Mississippi
orange star4.7 • 301
832 N Beech St. Portland, OR 97227
View restaurantnext
Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Interstate
orange star4.5 • 1,389
4225 N Interstate Ave Portland, OR 97217
View restaurantnext
Spirit of 77
orange star3.5 • 235
500 NE MLK Jr Blvd Portland, OR 97232
View restaurantnext
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,496
5115 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
orange star4.0 • 62
3443 NE 57th Ave Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Arden
orange star4.7 • 737
417 NW 10th Ave Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston