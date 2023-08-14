Cold

Sunomono

Sunomono

$13.00

Seaweed sunomono salad with pickled cucumber and a tosazu vinaigrette

Wasabi Caesar

Wasabi Caesar

$15.00

Watercress salad with miso dressing

Hot

Steamed Edamame

Steamed Edamame

$7.00

Steamed Edamame with sea salt

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$8.00

Miso Soup with beech mushrooms and scallions

Avocado Tempura

$14.00

Tomato ponzu, shiso

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$14.00

Chicken with miso mayo

Crab Croquettes

Crab Croquettes

$18.00

Snow crab, kani, yellow corn, bechamel

Shishito Peppers

$15.00

Wok charred shishitos, yuzu kosho aioli

Pork Tonkatsu

$32.00

Panko crusted pork shop, napa cabbage, mustard mayo.

Tokyo Potatoes

$12.00

Fried Potato mochi, truffle kewpie

Crispy Faroe Island Salmon

$34.00

Fuji apple, yuzu miso sauce, salmon roe

Koji Miso Seabass

$36.00

Shiitake, kabocha, brown butter miso

Agedashi Tofu

$16.00

Crispy tofu, sweet shoyu broth, shimeji mushrooms

Cedar Roasted Eggplant

$12.00

Sweet chili miso glaze, ume

Robata Yaki

Koji Chicken

Koji Chicken

$14.00

Leeks, Japanese mustard

Shoyu Beef

Shoyu Beef

$16.00

Shishito, yuzu kosho

Tiger Prawns

$19.00

Tobanjan, red shiso

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Yuzu kosho vinaigrette

Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$13.00

Pork gyoza over black vinegar chili oil

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$13.00

Ginger, curry, miso mayo

Noodles & Rice

Mentaiko Spaghetti

Mentaiko Spaghetti

$18.00

Pollock and salmon roe tossed with spaghetti and nori

Clear Pork Ramen

Clear Pork Ramen

$18.00

Clear pork broth, pork belly, marinated carrots, slow cooked egg, scallion.

Sesame Soba

$17.00

Chilled sesame soba noodles, cucumbers

Simmering Curry Udon

$24.00

Heritage pork, umami soy, pickled daikon

Chilled Chicken Ramen

$18.00

Chili miso broth, snap peas, corn, soy cured egg

Wasabi Fried Rice

$10.00

wok scrambled egg, scallion, wasabi furikake

Crab Fried Rice

$21.00

Lump crab, egg, nira chive, dried scallop

Sushi Rolls

Butter Krab

Butter Krab

$16.00

Chilean Seabass

$11.00

Spicy Tuna

$14.00

Spicy Salmon

$12.00

Butter Krab

$16.00

Crispy shrimp

$11.00

Cali Lump Crab

$13.00

Negi Toro

$14.00

Eel Cucumber

$9.50

Philadelphia

$14.00

Salmon, cucumber, cream cheese

Rainbow

$14.00

Avocado

$8.00

Cucumber & Avocado

$8.00

Shrimp & Tuna

$17.00

Wonton chip, avocado, spicy mayo

Surf & Turf

$26.00

American wagyu, lobster, truffle soy

Sushi

Tuna Sushi

$8.00

White Tuna Sushi

$5.00

King Salmon Sushi

$6.00

Fluke Sushi

$5.00

Eel Sushi

$7.00

Octopus Sushi

$5.00

Ikura Sushi

$7.00

Yellowtail Sushi

$7.00

Striped Jack Sushi

$7.00

Foie Gras Sushi

$9.00

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$5.00

King Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Fluke Sashimi

$5.00

Eel Sashimi

$7.00

Octopus Sashimi

$5.00

Ikura Sashimi

$7.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$7.00

Striped Jack Sashimi

$7.00

Foie Gras Sashimi

$18.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

United Soda

United Soda

$5.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$7.00
Aqua Panna

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Sides

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Ginger

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Wasabi

$0.50

Side Soy Sauce

Kids

Kids Noodles with Broth

$6.00

Kids Noodles with Butter

$6.00

Kids Fried Rice

$6.00