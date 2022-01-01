Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Poe's Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

363 Atlantic Boulevard

Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Beef Hop Frog
Beef Gold Bug
Beef Gold Bug Plus

APPS

Chips & Pico

$6.00

House-Cooked Tortilla Chips with Fresh Pico de Gallo

Pico & Guac

Pico & Guac

$8.50

House-Cooked Tortilla Chips with Fresh Pico de Gallo & Guacamole

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.50

House-Cooked Tortilla Chips with Queso

Chili Con Queso

$8.25

House-Cooked Tortilla Chips with Queso & Edgar's Drunken Chili

Edgar's Nachos

Edgar's Nachos

$13.75

Tortilla Chips, Edgar's Drunken Chili, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sour Cream, Jalapenos & Green Onions

Fries

$5.50

Hand-Cut French Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.25

Hand-Cut French Fries with Cheddar Cheese

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.25

Hand-Cut French Fries with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Green Onions

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.50

Hand-Cut French Fries with Cheddar Cheese & Edgar's Drunken Chili

Fried Onions

$6.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.50Out of stock

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses with Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Chipotle Sour Cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.75

Grilled Marinated Chicken with Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Chipotle Sour Cream

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

$9.50

Fresh Grilled Vegetables with Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Chipotle Sour Cream

Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla

Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla

$11.50

Shrimp & Chorizo Sausage with Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Chipotle Sour Cream

SOUPS & SALADS

Edgar's Drunken Chili

Edgar's Drunken Chili

$7.00

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$14.50

Mixed Greens with Grape Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red and Yellow Peppers & Fresh Basil Vinaigrette.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pimiento Cheese Crouton & Tomato Vinaigrette

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Seared Yellowfin Tuna, Tortilla Strips, Dried Cranberries, Green Onions, Citrus-Jicama Slaw & Mango Lime Vinaigrette

Tavern Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens with Grape Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red and Yellow Peppers, & Fresh Basil Vinaigrette.

Taco Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Seared Salmon Salad

$17.00

BEEF

Beef Raven

$13.75

Plain burger

Beef Gold Bug

Beef Gold Bug

$14.25

Choice of Cheddar, Monterey Jack or Swiss Cheese

Beef Gold Bug Plus

$14.75

Choice of Pimiento, Roasted Garlic Blue, Sweet Pepper Goat or Jalapeno Jack Cheese

Beef Pit & Pendulum

Beef Pit & Pendulum

$15.50

Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese

Beef Amontillado

Beef Amontillado

$15.75

Guacamole, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Sour Cream

Beef Hop Frog

Beef Hop Frog

$15.75

Mig's BBQ Sauce, Applewood Bacon & Monterey Jack Cheese

Beef Annabel Lee

Beef Annabel Lee

$17.00

Crabcake on top with Fresh Vegetable Remoulade

Beef Black Cat

Beef Black Cat

$16.75

Grilled Onions, Edgar's Drunken Chili, Applewood Bacon & Pimiento Cheese

Beef Tell-Tale Heart

Beef Tell-Tale Heart

$16.00

Fried Egg, Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese

Beef Sleeper

$16.25

Roasted Garlic Blue Cheese & Buffalo Fried Shrimp

Beef Rue Morgue

Beef Rue Morgue

$17.25

Bunless on a bed of Hand-Cut Fries with Edgar's Drunken Chili, Queso & Fried Egg

CHICKEN

Chicken Raven

$12.75

Grilled chicken Breast with no Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Chicken Gold Bug

$13.25

Grilled Chicken Breast with Your Choice of Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Chicken Gold Bug Plus

$13.75

Chicken Pit and Pend

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Breast with Applewood Bacon and Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Amontillado

$14.75

Chicken Hop Frog

$14.75

Grilled Chicken Breast with Mig's BBQ Sauce, Applewood Bacon & Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries.

Chicken Annabel Lee

$16.00

Chicken Black Cat

$15.75

Grilled Chicken Breast with Grilled Onions, Edgar's Drunken Chili, Applewood Bacon & Pimento Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Chicken Tell-Tale

$15.00

Fried Egg, Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Chicken Sleeper

$15.25

Chicken Rue Morgue

$16.25

VEGGIE

Veggie Raven

$11.25

House Made Black Bean Patty with no Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Veggie Gold Bug

$11.75

House Made Black Bean Patty with your Choice of Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Veggie Gold Bug Plus

$12.25

Veggie Pit and Pend

$13.00

House Made Black Bean Patty with Applewood Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Veggie Amontillado

$13.25

Veggie Annabel Lee

$14.50

Veggie Hop Frog

$13.25

House Made Black Bean Patty with Mig's BBQ Sauce, Applewood Bacon & Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries.

Veggie Black Cat

$14.25

House Made Black Bean Patty with Grilled Onions, Edgar's Drunken Chili, Applewood Bacon & Pimento Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Veggie Tell-Tale

$13.50

House Made Black Bean Patty with Fried Egg, Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Veggie Sleeper

$13.75

Veggie Rue Morgue

$14.75

TACOS

Small Mahi Taco

Small Mahi Taco

$12.50

Two Citrus Marinated Mahi-Mahi Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Sour Cream

Small Tuna Taco

Small Tuna Taco

$14.50

Two Spiced Yellowfin Tuna Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Pineapple Relish & Chipotle Sour Cream

Small Buffalo Shrimp Taco

$13.50

Mahi Sandwich

$12.50

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$13.75

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Small Market Taco

$13.50Out of stock

Market Sandwich

$13.50Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Taco

$15.50

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$15.50

KIDS

Kids Chicken

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Breast with no Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Kids Chicken with Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Breast With Cheddar Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Kids Burger

$6.50

4oz Burger with no Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Kids Burger with Cheese

$6.50

4oz Burger with Cheddar Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Mac and Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Quesadilla with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

DESSERT

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$7.50Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Fruit Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Water Bottle

$2.50

Water

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

NA Bar Drinks

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Mocktail

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Craft Burgers, Craft Brews!

Website

Location

363 Atlantic Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Directions

