Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Sandwiches

Poe's Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

212 Causeway Drive

Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Gold Bug
Mahi Taco
Beef Pit & Pendulum

APPS

Chips & Pico

$6.00

House-Cooked Tortilla Chips with Fresh Pico de Gallo

Pico & Guac

Pico & Guac

$8.50

House-Cooked Tortilla Chips with Fresh Pico de Gallo & Guacamole

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.50

House-Cooked Tortilla Chips with Queso

Chili Con Queso

Chili Con Queso

$8.25

House-Cooked Tortilla Chips with Queso and Edgar's Drunken Chili

Edgar's Nachos

Edgar's Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla Chips, Edgar's Drunken Chili, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sour Cream, Jalapenos & Green Onions

Fries

$5.50

Hand-Cut French Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.25

Hand-Cut French Fries with Cheddar Cheese

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.25

Hand-Cut French Fries with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Green Onions

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.50

Hand-Cut French Fries with Cheddar Cheese & Edgar's Drunken Chili

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses with Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Chipotle Sour Cream

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.75

Grilled Marinated Chicken with Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Chipotle Sour Cream

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

$9.50

Fresh Grilled Vegetables with Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Chipotle Sour Cream

Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla

Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla

$11.50

Shrimp & Chorizo Sausage with Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Chipotle Sour Cream

SOUPS & SALADS

Edgar's Drunken Chili

Edgar's Drunken Chili

$7.75
Tavern Salad

Tavern Salad

$5.50

Mixed Greens with Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red & Yellow Peppers and House Made Basil Vinaigrette

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$15.75
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$16.25

Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pimiento Cheese Crouton & Tomato Vinaigrette

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$18.25

Mixed Greens, Seared Yellowfin Tuna, Tortilla Strips, Dried Cranberries, Green Onions, Citrus-Jicama Slaw & Mango Lime Vinaigrette

BEEF

Beef Raven

$14.50

Plain burger

Beef Gold Bug

Beef Gold Bug

$15.00

Choice of Cheddar, Monterey Jack or Swiss Cheese

Beef Gold Bug Plus

Beef Gold Bug Plus

$15.50

Choice of Pimiento, Roasted Garlic Blue, Sweet Pepper Goat or Jalapeno Jack Cheese

Beef Pit & Pendulum

Beef Pit & Pendulum

$16.25

Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese

Beef Amontillado

Beef Amontillado

$16.50

Guacamole, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Sour Cream

Beef Annabel Lee

Beef Annabel Lee

$17.75

Crabcake on top with Fresh Vegetable Remoulade

Beef Hop Frog

Beef Hop Frog

$16.50

Mig's BBQ Sauce, Applewood Bacon & Monterey Jack Cheese

Beef Black Cat

Beef Black Cat

$17.50

Grilled Onions, Edgar's Drunken Chili, Applewood Bacon & Pimento Cheese

Beef Tell-Tale Heart

Beef Tell-Tale Heart

$16.75

Fried Egg, Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese

Beef The Sleeper

Beef The Sleeper

$17.00

Roasted Garlic Blue Cheese & Buffalo Fried Shrimp

Beef Rue Morgue

Beef Rue Morgue

$18.00

Bunless on a bed of Hand-Cut Fries with Edgar's Drunken Chili, Queso & Fried Egg

CHICKEN

Chicken Raven

$13.50

Grilled chicken Breast with no Cheese.

Chicken Gold Bug

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Your Choice of Cheese.

Chicken Gold Bug Plus

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Breast with Choice of House Made Compound Cheese.

Chicken Pit and Pend

Chicken Pit and Pend

$15.25

Grilled Chicken Breast with Applewood Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.

Chicken Amontillado

$15.50

Grilled Chicken Breast with Guacamole, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Sour Cream.

Chicken Annabel Lee

$16.75

Grilled Chicken Breast with Charleston Style Crabcake on top & Fresh Remoulade Sauce.

Chicken Hop Frog

$15.50

Grilled Chicken Breast with Mig's BBQ Sauce, Applewood Bacon & Monterey Jack Cheese.

Chicken Black Cat

$16.50

Grilled chicken Breast with Grilled Onions, Edgar's Drunken Chili, Applewood Bacon & Pimento Cheese.

Chicken Tell-Tale

$15.75

Grilled Chicken Breast with Fried Egg, Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese.

Chicken Sleeper

Chicken Sleeper

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Roasted Garlic Blue Cheese & Buffalo Fried Shrimp.

Chicken Rue Morgue

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast on top of a mountain of fries, topped with chili, queso, and a fried egg.

VEGGIE

Veggie Raven

$12.00

House Made Black Bean Patty with no Cheese.

Veggie Gold Bug

$12.50

House Made Black Bean Patty with Your Choice of Cheese.

Veggie Gold Bug Plus

$13.00

House Made Black Bean Patty with Choice of Compound Cheese.

Veggie Pit and Pend

$13.75

House Made Black Bean Patty with Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese.

Veggie Amontillado

Veggie Amontillado

$14.00

House Made Black Bean Patty with Guacamole, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Sour Cream.

Veggie Annabel Lee

$15.25

House Made Black Bean Patty with Charleston Style Crabcake & Fresh Remoulade Sauce.

Veggie Hop Frog

$14.00

House Made Black Bean Patty with Mig's BBQ Sauce, Applewood Bacon & Monterey Jack Cheese.

Veggie Black Cat

$15.00

Hand Made Black Bean Patty with Grilled Onions, Edgar's Drunken Chili, Applewood Bacon & Pimento Cheese.

Veggie Tell-Tale

$14.25

House Made Black Bean Patty with Fried Egg, Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese.

Veggie Sleeper

$14.50

House Made Black Bean Patty with Roasted Garlic Blue Cheese & Buffalo Fried Shrimp.

Veggie Rue Morgue

$15.50

House Made Black Bean Patty on Fries topped with Edgar's Drunken Chili, Queso & a Fried Egg.

TACOS

Mahi Taco

Mahi Taco

$13.75

Two Citrus Marinated Mahi-Mahi Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Sour Cream

Tuna Taco

Tuna Taco

$15.75

Two Spiced Yellowfin Tuna Tacos with Shredded Cabbage, Pineapple Relish & Chipotle Sour Cream

Buffalo Shrimp Taco

Buffalo Shrimp Taco

$14.75

Fish N Chips

$16.75Out of stock

KIDS

Kids Chicken

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Breast with no Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Kids Chicken with Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Breast With Cheddar Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Kids Burger

$6.50

4oz Burger with no Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Kids Burger with Cheese

$6.50

4oz Burger with Cheddar Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Cheese on wheat. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Mac and Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Quesadilla with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Hand-Cut Fries

OTHER

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Mahi Sandwich

$15.50

Tuna Sandwich

$16.75

Sandwich Of Day: Pulled Pork Sammie

$12.00Out of stock

****ALLERGY*****

RETAIL

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Great Fitting Richardson 112 Purple Trucker Hat with White Mesh and embroidered with Poe's Tavern Wrightsville Beach, NC in white.

Koozie

Koozie

$4.00

Classic Koozie in Black or Pink.

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$8.00

Classic Pint Glass with the Poe's Logo

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$25.00

Unisex T-shirt in Banana Cream with the Lighthouse logo on back and Poe's Tavern logo on left chest.

Pull-over Hoody

$60.00

Zipper Hoody

$50.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$30.00

Employee Retail

Employee T-Shirt

$12.50

Employee Pull-Over Hoodie

$30.00

Employee Zipper Hoodie

$27.00

Employee Long Sleeve Shirt

$15.00

Employee Crew Neck Fleece

$20.00

Employee Hat

$12.50

SOFT DRINKS

Iced Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Craft Burgers, Craft Brews

Website

Location

212 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

Directions

Gallery
Poe's Tavern image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brent's Bistro
orange star4.7 • 358
7110 Wrightsville Ave Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
True Blue Butcher and Table
orange star4.5 • 718
1125 Military Cutoff Road Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Pizza- Wilmington - 6756 Gordon Road #190
orange starNo Reviews
6756 gordon road #190 wilmington, NC 28411
View restaurantnext
Point Break - Market Street - 7134 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
7134 Market Street Wilmington, NC 28411
View restaurantnext
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
orange star4.6 • 1,663
5046 New Centre Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Jay's Incredible Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3600 S. College Road, Suite A Wilmington, NC 28412
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Wrightsville Beach
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston