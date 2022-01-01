Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Southern
Seafood

Page's Food Truck Moncks Corner

review star

No reviews yet

219 Carolina Avenue

Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Popular Items

Moncks Corner Menu Items

$18.00

Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides

$18.00

Hand breaded oysters fried crispy golden brown & juicy in the middle. Served with 2 sides, hushpuppies and remoulade sauce.

$14.00

Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides

$24.00

Grilled lump & sweet blue crab cake, perfectly fried jumbo shrimp, and a fresh fried flounder fillet. Served with 2 sides.

$15.00

Hand cut, hand breaded, and fried to order. Served with homemade white pepper gravy and your choice of two sides.

$14.00

Buttermilk fried Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts served white pepper gravy with your choice of two sides.

Chicken Tenders Basket

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of two sides and dipping sauce

$14.00

Smoked low & slow with mesquite and oak wood. Served with our house made BBQ sauce and 2 sides.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Cole Slaw, your choice of one southern side and yellow or red BBQ sauce.

$24.00

3 Pan-seared jumbo lump & fresh claw meat crab cakes. Served with 2 sides and hushpuppies.

$16.00

Jumbo Lump & fresh blue crab served on a soft potato roll with cajun remoulade sauce, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, & red onions. Choice of one side.

$17.00

As featured on Food Paradise on the Travel Channel and voted best in Charleston! Fried Cheese Grits topped with a decadent smoked andouille sausage cream sauce, and Jumbo Pan Seared Shrimp

$18.00

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides

$17.00

Blackened Mahi fillet finished with herb garlic butter, served with hushpuppies and two southern sides.

$15.00

Blackened mahi fillet, finished with herb garlic butter & white wine. Served on a toasted potato bun with cajun remoulade, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced red onion, & pickles.

Pick Two Seafood Platter

$19.00

Choice of two: fried shrimp (6), fried flounder (1), fried oysters (6), crab cake. Served with hushpuppies, a slice of lemon, and your choice of two sides.

Pick Three Seafood Platter

$26.00

Choice of three: fried shrimp (6), fried flounder (1), fried oysters (6), crab cake. Served with hushpuppies, a slice of lemon, and your choice of two sides.

Pick Four Seafood Platter

$30.00

Choice of four: fried shrimp (6), fried flounder (1), fried oysters (6), crab cake. Served with hushpuppies, a slice of lemon, and your choice of two sides.

$14.00

Yukon Gold mashed potatoes topped with crispy fried chicken breast, brown gravy, roasted sweet corn, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

$14.00

Two crispy fried center cut bone-in Pork Chops served with your choice of two sides.

The "Classic" Burger

$14.00

American cheese, thick cut bacon, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served with 1 side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated boneless skinless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served with 1 side.

$15.00

7oz. smashed patty topped with caramelized onions, american cheese and secret sauce on a toasted bun. Served with your choice of one side

Desserts

$5.00

Housemade banana pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers just like your grandmother made.

$6.00
$6.00
$6.00
$7.00
$7.00Out of stock

Made from scratch in house with 3 layers of moist white cake mix, shredded coconut and a creamy delicious butter cream frosting.

Drinks

Pepsi - 12 oz can

$0.91

Diet Pepsi - 12 oz can

$0.91

Mt. Dew - 12 oz can

$0.91

Bottled Water

$0.91

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$5.00

**For children under 12** Hand breaded chicken breast strips fried to perfection and served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

**For children under 12** Texas Toast grilled cheese served with fries.

Kids Fish

$6.50

**For children under 12** One deep fried flounder filet, served with fries.

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00

**For children under 12** Six jumbo fried shrimp served with a side of fries.

Extra Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Red Rice

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Extra Sauce

Ranch

$0.46

Honey Mustard

$0.46

Cocktail Sauce

$0.46

Remoulade Sauce

$0.46

Tartar Sauce

$0.46

Red BBQ Sauce

$0.46

Yellow BBQ Sauce

$0.46

Whipped Honey Butter

$0.46

Condiments

Plasticware

Ketchup

Mayonaise

Mustard

Hot Sauce

Malt Vinegar

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Local Food For Local Folks

Location

219 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

