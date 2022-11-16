A map showing the location of Page's Food Truck on the Go!View gallery
Food Trucks
Southern
Seafood

Page's Food Truck on the Go!

review star

No reviews yet

302 Coleman Blvd

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Extra Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Condiments (Copy)

Plasticware

Ketchup

Mustard

Malt Vinegar

Hot Sauce

Drinks (Copy)

Pepsi - 12 oz can

$1.00

Diet Pepsi - 12 oz can

$1.00

Mt. Dew - 12 oz can

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

302 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
