Chicken
Pizza
Pogo's Great Pizza and Chicken
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delicious Flame Grilled Chicken and Hand Tossed Pizza. Come in and enjoy!
Location
250 West Center St, Provo, UT 84014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pizza Pie Cafe Highland - 5435 W 11000 N #17
No Reviews
5435 W 11000 N #17 Highland, UT 84003
View restaurant
Flake Pie Company - South Jordan
No Reviews
1665 Towne Center Drive #3 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurant