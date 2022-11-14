Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Pizza

Pogo's Great Pizza and Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

250 West Center St

Provo, UT 84014

Chicken Bites Only
BB - Grilled Chicken
Oven Roasted Butternut

Chicken Combo

Quarter Chicken Combo

Quarter Chicken Combo

$12.99+

Juicy tender cuts of marinated chicken grilled over an open flame, and basted with a choice of our savory signature sauces. Try the Peri-Peri sauce first, it will surprise you.

Half Chicken Combo

Half Chicken Combo

$17.99+

Double the enjoyment! Our Half Chicken offers the same juicy tender cuts of marinated chicken grilled over an open flame, and basted with a choice of our savory signature sauces. You're Welcome!

Boneless Chicken Breast Combo

Boneless Chicken Breast Combo

$13.99+
Chicken Bites Combo

Chicken Bites Combo

$14.99+
Sweet Chili Wrap Combo

Sweet Chili Wrap Combo

$13.50+

Chicken Sandwiches Combo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.99+
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich Combo

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.99+
CCB Sandwich Combo

CCB Sandwich Combo

$13.99+

Single Entrées

Quarter Chicken Only

Quarter Chicken Only

$9.00
Half Chicken Only

Half Chicken Only

$13.99

Chicken Breast Only

$9.99

Chicken Bites Only

$11.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Only

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Only

$10.00
CCB "Burger" Sandwich Only

CCB "Burger" Sandwich Only

$11.00
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich Only

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich Only

$11.00
Sweet Chili Wrap

Sweet Chili Wrap

$10.00

Pizza 11"

Margherita 11"

Margherita 11"

$12.50
Pogo Dew 11"

Pogo Dew 11"

$13.00
Hawaiian 11"

Hawaiian 11"

$13.00
Tandoori 11"

Tandoori 11"

$13.50
Alfredo 11"

Alfredo 11"

$13.50
Peri-Peri Chicken 11"

Peri-Peri Chicken 11"

$13.50

Pizza 14"

Margherita 14"

Margherita 14"

$15.50
Pogo Dew 14"

Pogo Dew 14"

$16.00
Hawaiian 14"

Hawaiian 14"

$16.00
Tandoori 14"

Tandoori 14"

$16.50
Alfredo 14"

Alfredo 14"

$16.50
Peri-Peri Chicken 14"

Peri-Peri Chicken 14"

$16.50

Balance Bowls

BB - Grilled Chicken

BB - Grilled Chicken

$15.99
BB - Chicken Alfredo

BB - Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Salads

Garden Fresh Salad

Garden Fresh Salad

$7.50

Garden Fresh Greek Salad

$8.99

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.25
Chakalaka

Chakalaka

$4.50
Oven Roasted Butternut

Oven Roasted Butternut

$4.50

Roasted Mealie

$3.75

Garden Side Salad

$4.00
Pogo Bread

Pogo Bread

$4.99

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Water

Soft Drink Cans

$2.00

Desserts

Baked Pudding

Baked Pudding

$7.50

Extra Sauce

Lemon & Herb

$1.00

Peri-Peri Mild

$1.00

Peri-Peri Hot

$1.00

Peri-Peri Extra Hot

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Tandoori

$1.00

Garlic

$1.00

Fry Sauce

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Chicken Combo

Quarter Chicken 1 Side Combo

$10.85

Quater Chicken 2 Sides Combo

$13.35

Half Chicken 1 Side Combo

$14.99

Half Chicken 2 Side Combo

$17.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Flame Grilled Chicken and Hand Tossed Pizza. Come in and enjoy!

Location

250 West Center St, Provo, UT 84014

Directions

