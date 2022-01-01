A map showing the location of Point Break 2743 Shelter Island DrView gallery

Point Break 2743 Shelter Island Dr

review star

No reviews yet

2743 Shelter Island Dr

San Diego, CA 92106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast Plates

Point Breakfast

$10.95

American Breakfast

$9.25

Steak and Eggs

$19.95

Pork Chops and Eggs

$16.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.95

Fun Breakfast

$10.95

Country Breakfast

$10.45

Traditional Benedict

$11.95

Crab Benedict

$17.95

Florentine Benedict

$12.95

California Benedict

$12.95

Omelet

#1 Omelet (House)

$14.95

#2 Omelet (California)

$13.95

#3 Omelet (Hawaiian)

$12.95

#4 Omelet (Veggie)

$12.95

#5 Omelet (So Good)

$17.95

#6 Omelet (Philly)

$13.95

#7 Omelet (JohnWayne)

$14.95

#8 Omelet (Denver)

$13.95

#9 Omelet (Cheese)

$10.95

#10 Omelet (BYO)

$9.00

#11 Omelet (New Veg)

$12.95

Scramble

Popeye

$13.95

Meaty

$14.95

Machaca

$13.95

Chorizo

$11.95

Fernando

$13.95

Mexican

$12.95

Chilaquiles

$12.95

Super Healthy

$12.45

Griddle

French Toast

$8.75

Stuffed French Toast

$11.95

Buttermilk Pancakes

$4.95+

Banana Nut Pancakes

$5.95+

Coconut Pineapple Pancakes

$5.95+

Blueberry Pancakes

$5.95+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.95+

Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

$5.95+

Breakfast Stuff

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.45

Wrap 1

$9.95

Wrap 2

$9.95

Yogurt Parfait

$9.25

Sides

Bowl Fruit

$9.25

Yogurt

$4.75

Granola and Yogurt

$9.45

Bacon

$5.95

Sausage

$5.95

Ham

$5.95

Corned Beef Hash

$8.45

Grilled Potatoes

$4.95

Hash Browns

$4.95

Black Beans

$4.95

Refried Beans

$4.95

Biscuit and Gravy

$7.45

Fruit Cup

$5.45

Bread

$2.95

Biscuit

$3.95

One Egg

$3.45

Side Two Eggs

$6.45

Side Three Eggs

$8.95

Cottage Cheese

$2.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.95

Side Avocado

$2.50

Potato Salad

Coleslaw

1/2 French Toast

$5.00

1/2 Stuffed French toast

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Caesar

$7.95

Side Au Jus

$4.95

Side Hollandaise

$4.95

Side Gravy Brown

$4.95

Side Gravy Country

$4.95

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Veggies

$5.95

Chips And Guac

$9.00

Chips And Salsa

$6.00

Sandwiches

Roseville

$13.95

Peninsula

$14.95

Ocean Beach

$13.95

BLTA

$15.95

TurkAvoCheese

$13.95

Chicken Caesar SANDWICH

$14.45

Basic

$12.75

Premium

$14.95

1/2 Sando Combo

$10.95

Hot sandwiches

La Playa

$19.95

Open Roast Beef

$15.95

Fleetridge

$15.95

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Roast Beef Delux

$15.95

Philly

$15.95

French Dip

$14.95

Point Philly

$16.95

Hot Pastrami

$15.95

Tuna Melt

$15.95

Cuban

$15.95

Steak Sandwich

$19.95

Ultimate Comfort

$14.95

Loma Portal

$12.95

BBQ Delight

$15.95

The Best

$15.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.95

Cheeseburger

$13.95

Bacon Avo Cheeseburger

$14.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

50s Style Burger

$15.95

Western Burger

$14.95

Chili Cheeseburger

$17.45

Hawaiian Cheeseburger

$14.95

Black Blue Cheeseburger

$14.95

Patty Melt

$13.95

Burger Patty

$8.00

Salads / Soup

Chefs Salad

$15.95

Marys

$14.95

Paco Taco

$15.95

Chicken Caesar

$13.95

Ahi Caesar

$18.95

Shrimp Caesar

$18.95

Salmon Caesar

$18.95

Cabrillo

$13.95

Spinach

$12.95

Tuna Salad

$14.95

Garden

$12.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Soup Cup

$5.95

Soup Bowl

$8.95

Chili Cup

$6.95

Chili Bowl

$11.95

Side Caesar

$7.95

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$19.95

Seared Ahi

$16.95

Coconut Shrimp

$16.95

Crispy Artichokes

$8.95

Sliders

$12.95

Ceviche Cocktail

$15.95

Fries

$5.95

Calamari

$10.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Wings

$8.95

Tenders

$8.95

Mozarella Logs

$8.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.45

Onion Rings

$6.95

Sampler

$15.95

Nachos

$16.95

Garlic Bread

$4.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.95

Kids Menu

KIDS Hamburger

$8.95

KIDS Cheeseburger

$9.95

KIDS Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.95

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$9.45

KIDS Fish Chips

$12.95

KIDS Butter Pasta

$9.95

KIDS Marinara Pasta

$9.95

Dinners

RibEye

$25.95

Big Kahuna Ribeye

$29.95

Rib Eye Blues

$27.95

Big Kahuna Blues

$31.95

Meatloaf

$15.95

Pork Chops

$16.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.95

Shepards Pie

$16.95

Grilled Mahi

$18.95

Blackened Grilled Mahi

$18.95

Grilled Salmon

$18.95

Blackened Salmon

$18.95

Fish N' Chips

$15.95

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Teriyaki Salmon

$19.95

Grilled Tilapia

$15.95

Blackened Tilapia

$15.95

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.95

Tequila Chicken

$14.95

Pot Pie

$15.95

Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

Desserts

Dessert of Day

$8.95

Banana Split

$10.95

Milkshake

$9.95

Sundae

$9.95

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$6.95

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$4.95

Add or Extra Syrup

$2.00

Specials

Leg of Lamb

$18.95

Bolognaise

$15.95

Mussels Clams

$19.95

Appetizer Mussels and Clams

$16.95

Chicken Taco

$5.50

Carnitas Taco

$5.50

Fish Taco

$5.50

Sweet Hash

$14.95

Oyster Single

$3.00

Oysters Half Dozen

$12.00

Oysters Dozen

$22.00

Machaca Chilaquiles

$18.95

Carnitas Chilaquiles

$18.95

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Green Chilaquiles

$14.95

Chile Relleno

$16.95

Hot Dog&kettle chips

$10.00

Pumpkin Full

$9.95

Pumpkin Short

$7.95

Pumpkin Single

$5.95

Cocktails

Manmosa

$7.50

Mimosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Mimosa Pitcher

$26.00

Irish Coffee

$6.50

Caribbean Coffee

$6.50

Mexican Coffee

$6.50

French Coffee

$6.50

Keoke Coffee

$6.50

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$8.00

Negroni

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Singapore Sling

$11.00

Paloma

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Pain Killer

$8.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

JELLO SHOTS

$3.00

Frozen Cocktails

$5.00

Shots

Green Tea

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.50

NA

Coffee

$3.45

Decaf Coffee

$3.45

Coke

$3.45

Diet Coke

$3.45

Dr.Pepper

$3.45

Sprite

$3.45

Lemonade

$3.45

Root Beer

$3.45

Arnold Palmer

$3.45

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

OJ

$3.95+

Cranberry Juice

$3.95+

Apple Juice

$3.95+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95+

Tomato Juice

$3.95+

Ginger Ale

$3.45

Soda Water

$3.45

Tonic Water

$3.45

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Roy Rogers

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.45

Hot Chocolate

$5.95

Chocolate Milk

$5.95

Hot Tea

$3.45

Milk Large

$5.95

Milk Small

$3.95

16 oz Draft Beer

16 oz DFT Stella

$6.00

16 oz DFT Red Trolley

$6.00

16 oz DFT Tierra Madre

$6.00

16 oz DFT Space Dust

$6.00

16 oz DFT Stone Delicious

$6.00

16 oz DFT Bud Light

$5.00

16 oz DFT Budweiser

$5.00

16 oz DFT Dark Star Stout

$6.00

16 oz DFT Salty Crew

$6.00

16 Oz DFT Orange Wit

$6.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Coors Lite

$3.75

BTL Dos Equis

$4.50

BTL Heineken

$4.50

BTL Rolling Rock

$3.25

BTL Modelo

$4.50

BTL Heineken 00

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Michelob Seltzer

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Red By The Glass

GLS Good Cab

$6.50

GLS Better Cab

$8.00

GLS Good Merlot

$6.50

GLS Better Merlot

$8.00

White By The Glass

GLS Good Chardonnay

$6.50

GLS Better Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Better Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Rose By The Glass

GLS White Zinfendale

$6.50

Champagne By The Glass

GLS House Champagne

$6.00

Pitchers

Domestic Pitcher

$18.00

Craft Pitcher

$22.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Absolute Vanilla

$6.00

Absolute Citron

$6.00

Jalapeno Vodka

$7.00

DBL Vodka

DBL Well Vodka

$11.00

DBL Titos

$13.00

DBL Ketel One

$15.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tom Cat

$7.00

DBL Gin

DBL Well Gin

$11.00

DBL Beefeater

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL Hendricks

$19.00

DBL Tom Cat

$13.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Gosling's

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

DBL Rum

DBL Well Rum

$11.00

DBL Malibu

$13.00

DBL Bacardi

$13.00

DBL Bacardi Gold

$13.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.00

DBL Gosling's

$13.00

DBL Meyers

$13.00

DBL Mount Gay

$13.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Cazadores Reposdo

$8.00

Califino Blanco

$8.00

Califino Reposado

$8.00

Califino Anejo

$10.00

Hornitos

$8.00

1800 Coco

$8.00

DBL Tequila

DBL Well Tequila

$11.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$21.00

DBL Cazadores Reposdo

$15.00

DBL Califino Blanco

$15.00

DBL Califino Reposado

$15.00

DBL Califino Anejo

$19.00

DBL Hornitos

$13.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

DBL Whiskey/Scotch

DBL Well Whiskey

$11.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

DBL Bulliet

$15.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal

$15.00

DBL Skrewball

$15.00

DBL Fireball

$15.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$15.00

DBL Glenlivet

$19.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Irish Cream

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Cafe Dulce

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Galliano

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Midori

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Butterscotch

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Cherry Brandy

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Amarulla

$7.00

DBL Liqueurs/Cordials

DBL Irish Cream

$15.00

DBL Frangelico

$15.00

DBL Cafe Dulce

$15.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$19.00

DBL Cointreau

$15.00

DBL Jagermeister

$15.00

DBL Galliano

$13.00

DBL Aperol

$13.00

DBL Campari

$13.00

DBL Midori

$13.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$13.00

DBL Disaronno

$13.00

DBL Butterscotch

$13.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$13.00

DBL Cherry Brandy

$13.00

DBL Chambord

$13.00

DBL Amarulla

$14.00

Doggy Menu

DOG biscuits(3)

$2.00

DOG beef and rice

$8.00

DOG beef and potato

$8.00

DOG beef and egg

$10.00

DOG beef patty

$8.00

DOG chicken and rice

$8.00

DOG chicken and potato

$8.00

DOG chicken breast

$8.00

Apparel

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Pint Glass

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2743 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mitch's Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
1403 Scott St San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Jennings House Cafe
orange star4.4 • 416
1018 Rosecrans St San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Harbor Town Pub - 1125 Rosecrans St
orange starNo Reviews
1125 Rosecrans St San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Old Venice Restaurant - 2910 CANON ST
orange star4.2 • 1,126
2910 CANON ST San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Portside Coffee and Gelato Point Loma - 2614 Shelter Island Drive
orange starNo Reviews
2614 Shelter Island Drive San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Charles + Dinorah
orange star4.2 • 728
1410 Rosecrans St San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston