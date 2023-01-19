Point Break - Plantation
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Surf inspired Poke Bowls, Sushi and Japanese Street Food
Location
8970 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Soverign: Poke, Boba, Asian Kitchen (Plantation)
No Reviews
9723 West Broward Boulevard Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurant
Blueprint Cookies - Plantation
No Reviews
801 S University Dr. G101 Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurant
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill - 1851 N Pine Island Road
No Reviews
1851 N Pine Island Road Plantation, FL 33322
View restaurant
Marian's Bagels - 248 (REAL) - 248 S. University Dr
No Reviews
248 S. University Dr Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Plantation
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant