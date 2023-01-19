Restaurant header imageView gallery

Point Break - Plantation

review star

No reviews yet

8970 Cleary Blvd

Plantation, FL 33324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Delivery Small Plates

Delivery Chicken Kaarage

Delivery Chicken Kaarage

$13.50

Crispy Chicken Thighs, Szechuan Glaze

Delivery Coconut Shrimp

Delivery Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy Coconut, Bam Bam Sauce

Delivery Pork Gyoza

Delivery Pork Gyoza

$12.00

House Made Dumpling, Gyoza Sauce

Delivery Kings Hawaiian Slider

Delivery Kings Hawaiian Slider

$17.00

Grilled Pork Chashu, Pineapple, Lava Sauce

Delivery Wakame Salad

$12.00

Seaweed, Sesame, Mirin

Delivery Spam Musubi

$13.50

Seared Spam, Sushi Rice, Nori

Delivery Tsunami Edamame

Delivery Tsunami Edamame

$12.00

Ponzu, Crispy Garlic

Delivery Yakitori

Delivery Chicken Yakitori

$9.00

Delivery Pork Chashu Yakitori

$10.00

Delivery Scallop Yakitori

$14.00

Delivery Ramen

Delivery Tonkotsu Ramen

Delivery Tonkotsu Ramen

$20.00

Marinated Egg, Pork Chashu, Nori

Delivery Kimchi Tonkotsu Ramen

$20.00

House-Made Kimchi Salad, Pork Chashu, Chili Oil

Delivery Seafood Curry Ramen

Delivery Seafood Curry Ramen

$24.00

Japanese Yellow Curry, Shrimp, Scallop, Krab

Delivery Rice Bowls

Delivery Kimchi Fried Rice

Delivery Kimchi Fried Rice

$17.00

House-Made Kimchi, Furikake, Egg, Carrots, Onions, Peas

Delivery Hawaiian Fried Rice

Delivery Hawaiian Fried Rice

$16.00

Spam, Grilled Pineapple, Furikake, Egg, Carrots, Onions, Peas

Delivery Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken, Furikake, Egg, Carrots, Onions, Peas

Delivery Pork Fried Rice

$17.00

Pork Chashu, Furikake, Egg, Carrots, Onions, Peas

Delivery Point Break Specials

Delivery Maverick Tacos

$12.25

Choice of Sesame Tuna or Salmon, Crispy Corn Tortilla, Purple Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Mousse, Sour Cream

Delivery Pipeline Nachos

$13.95

Choice of Salmon or Spicy Tuna, Wonton Chips, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Avocado Mousse, Aji Amarillo (spicy)

Delivery Bowls

Delivery Build Your Own Bowl

$14.95

Build Your Own Bowl (3oz Protein)

Delivery Build Your Own Bowl Large

$17.95

Build Your Own Large Bowl (5oz Protein)

Delivery Jumunjin Beach Korea

$14.95

Forbidden Black Rice, Tuna, House Kimchi Sauce, House Kimchi Salad, Sesame Seeds, Rice Pearls, Toast Cashews

Delivery Jumunjin Beach Korea Large

$17.95

Forbidden Black Rice, Tuna, House Kimchi Sauce, House Kimchi Salad, Sesame Seeds, Rice Pearls, Toast Cashews

Delivery Rainbow Bowl

$22.00

Green Rice, Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Krab, Aji Emulsion, Avocado, Radish, Tomato, Cucumber, Wasabi Peas

Delivery Sunset Beach Hawaii

$14.95

White Rice, Tuna, Sesame Soy Blend, Red and Green Onions, Serrano Chili, Pickled Ginger, Edamame, Sesame Seed, Nori Flakes

Delivery Sunset Beach Hawaii Large

$17.95

White Rice, Tuna, Sesame Soy Blend, Red and Green Onions, Serrano Chili, Pickled Ginger, Edamame, Sesame Seed, Nori Flakes

Delivery Venice Beach Cali

$14.95

White Rice, Salmon, Sesame Soy Blend, Salsa Verde, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Crispy Onions

Delivery Venice Beach Cali Large

$17.95

White Rice, Salmon, Sesame Soy Blend, Salsa Verde, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Crispy Onions

Delivery Sushi Rolls

Delivery Dragon Roll

Delivery Dragon Roll

$18.00

Coconut Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Bang Bang Sauce

Delivery Hamachi Jalapeno Roll

Delivery Hamachi Jalapeno Roll

$17.00

Yellowtail, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Ponzu

Delivery Hawaiian Roll

Delivery Hawaiian Roll

$17.00

Tuna, Pineapple, Seared Spam

Delivery Kohola Roll

$17.00

Seared Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Lava Sauce

Delivery Avocado & Cucumber

$10.50

Avocado and Cucumber

Delivery California

$11.50

Krab, Cucumber, Avocado

Delivery Inari, Avocado, Cucumber

$11.50

Inari (sweet thinly sliced tofu), Avocado, Cucumber

Delivery Salmon Philly

$13.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber

Delivery Spicy Tuna

$13.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber

Delivery Tuna scallion

$12.00

Tuna, Scallions

Delivery Salmon scallion

$12.00

Salmon, Scallions

Delivery Veggie Roll

$10.50

Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado

Delivery Sushi Boxes

Delivery Roll Box, Pick 2 Rolls

$20.50

Pick 2 Rolls

Delivery Roll Box XL, Pick 3 Rolls

$31.00

Pick 3 Rolls

Delivery Signature Roll Box, Pick 2 Signature Rolls

$30.00

Pick 2 Signature Rolls

Delivery Signature Roll Box XL, Pick 3 Signature Rolls

$45.00

Pick 3 Signature Rolls

Delivery Dessert

Delivery Pocky Sticks Chocolate

$4.50

Delivery Pocky Sticks Strawberry

$4.50

Delivery Pocky Sticks Cookies N Cream

$4.50

Delivery Malasada

$7.50

Hawaiian Donuts, Cinnamon Sugar

Delivery Drinks

Delivery Aloha Maid Pineapple Orange

$4.50

Delivery Aloha Maid Pass-O-Guava

$4.50

Delivery Aloha Maid Lilikoi Passion

$4.50

Delivery Mexican Coke

$4.00

Delivery Mexicn Sprite

$4.00

Delivery Bottle Water

$3.50

Delivery Sparkling Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Surf inspired Poke Bowls, Sushi and Japanese Street Food

Location

8970 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Soverign: Poke, Boba, Asian Kitchen (Plantation)
orange starNo Reviews
9723 West Broward Boulevard Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Broadway Bagels - 10085 Cleary Blvd
orange star3.6 • 595
10085 Cleary Blvd Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Blueprint Cookies - Plantation
orange starNo Reviews
801 S University Dr. G101 Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill - 1851 N Pine Island Road
orange starNo Reviews
1851 N Pine Island Road Plantation, FL 33322
View restaurantnext
Marian's Bagels - 248 (REAL) - 248 S. University Dr
orange starNo Reviews
248 S. University Dr Plantation, FL 33324
View restaurantnext
Dandana Hookah Cafe - 1763 North University dr
orange starNo Reviews
1763 North University dr Sunrise, FL 33322
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plantation

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plantation
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston