Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

The Pizza Factory at Point Remove Brewing Co

review star

No reviews yet

102 S. crestliner none

Morrliton, AR 72110

Popular Items

The Pesto
12" Build Your Own
3 Cheese bread

Pizza

12" Build Your Own

$12.00

Choose your own toppings. $2 per meat and $1 per veggie. Gluten Free option available, $3.

3 Cheese

$15.00

Three quality cheeses with a little extra flare. Parmesan, mozzarella, and provolone.

The Weirdo

$18.00

Pineapple, ham, and bbq sauce. Trust us.

The Gardner

$18.00

Tomato, onion, spinach, mushrooms, and bell pepper.

The Pesto

$18.00

Pesto, mozzarella, provolone, mushroom, red onion, and chicken.

Point Remove Supreme

$20.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, red pepper, and olives.

Petit Jean Special

$20.00

A meat lovers' dream with Petit Jean ham, bacon, and sausage.

Shrimpin' Ain't Easy

$20.00

Cheesy white sauce topped with spinach and baby shrimp.

The Adam and Eve

$20.00

Prosciutto, arugula, fig and onion finished with a drizzle of fresh local honey. This one is a can't miss.

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Fresh baked bread smothered with garlic butter sauce.

3 Cheese bread

$10.00

Just like it sounds.

Small Charcuterie Board

$12.00

A selection of Petit Jean meats, cheeses, and fruit -perfect for two to share.

Large Charcuterie Board

$15.00

A selection of Petit Jean meats, cheeses, and fruit for the table to share.

Pretzel Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Brushed with olive oil, topped with kosher salt, and served with a beer cheese dipping sauce.

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00+

Spring mix with cheese, cherry tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing. Have it as a side for $5.

Chef Salad

$12.00

A loaded salad with ham, cheese, onion, tomato, and cucumber served with parmesan peppercorn dressing.

Seasonal Berry Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Mixed greens with fresh seasonal fruit, almonds, tomato and cheese served with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Our classic house salad with grilled chicken, onion, tomato, and cucumber served with your choice of dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, onions & cucumber on a bed of greens with balsamic vinaigrette.

Brunch

Brady Brunch

$16.00

Catering prices

Salad bowl

$25.00

3 course/person

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We Make and Serve Locally Crafted Beer, Wine and Artisanal Pizzas!

Location

102 S. crestliner none, Morrliton, AR 72110

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
