Restaurant header imageView gallery

Point Brugge Cafe

2,236 Reviews

$$

401 Hastings Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

LUNCH

Small Plates and Boards

Moules Bowl Classic

Moules Bowl Classic

$24.00

white wine, shallots, garlic, cream

Moules Bowl Curry

Moules Bowl Curry

$24.00

coconut milk, lime juice, basil, cilantro

Moules Bowl Arrabiata

$24.00

spicy tomato, basil pesto drizzle

Brugge Frites

Brugge Frites

$9.00

served with Basil Mayo

Macaroni Gratin

Macaroni Gratin

$15.00

blend of gruyere, parmesan & cheddar

Potato Croquettes

$15.00

Herb ricotta, roasted carrots, basil pesto

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

breaded and fried, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, celery

Classic Tarte Flambée

Classic Tarte Flambée

$19.00

bechamel, gruyere, rosemary ham, caramelized onions

Seasonal Tarte Flambee

Seasonal Tarte Flambee

$19.00

herb ricotta, pickled rhubarb, asparagus, spring onion, lemon olive oil

Mediterranean Platter

Mediterranean Platter

$18.00

muhammara red pepper walnut dip, roasted garlic hummus, olives, feta, tomatoes, cucumber, flat bread

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$18.00

chef selection of four cheeses, baguette, accompaniments

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

cured meats, grilled bread, accompaniments

Market Board

Market Board

$20.00+

combination of cheese board and charcuterie board with pickled vegetables sm 20/lg 30

Soups and Salads

Chicken Noodle

Cup Daily Soup Selection

$6.00

Beer cheese

Bowl Daily Soup Selection

$9.00

Beer cheese

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00+

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, walnuts, grana padano, lemon vinaigrette sm 9/ lg 14

Chaud Chèvre Salad

Chaud Chèvre Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, warmed goat cheese, asparagus, roasted red peppers, lemon vinaigrette add salmon, shrimp or chicken

Spring Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted carrots, asparagus, green peas, red onion, creamy herb dressing

Sandwiches

Hummus toast, over easy egg, lemon vinaigrette, arugula, roasted tomatoes and watermelon radish
Burger

Burger

$14.00

lettuce, onion, pickle on kaiser roll served with side salad

Point Burger

$19.00

ground lamb and beef, Mediterranean dry rub, herb whipped feta, arugula, roasted tomato, pickled onion served with side salad

Buffalo Cauliflower Po-Boy

$15.00

crumbled blue cheese, arugula, tomato, baguette

Café Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken, basil pesto, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic glaze, baguette

Café Portobello

$16.00

Basil pesto, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic glaze, baguette

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$16.00

Parma rosemary ham, gruyere, dijon whole grain mustard, baked and topped with bechamel

Lunch Entrees

Blackened fish tacos topped with pineapple salsa and chimichurri sauce
Moules Frites Classic

Moules Frites Classic

$32.00

white wine, shallots, garlic, cream sauce, side of brugge frites

Moules Frites Curry

Moules Frites Curry

$32.00

coconut milk, lime juice, basil, cilantro sauce, side of Brugge frites

Moules Frites Arrabiata

Moules Frites Arrabiata

$32.00

spicy tomato, basil pesto drizzle, side of brugge frites

Lunch Grilled Kvaroy Salmon

Lunch Grilled Kvaroy Salmon

$23.00

red curried vegetables - Yukon gold potatoes, squash, radish, mushroom, onion

Lunch Cavatappi Pasta

Lunch Cavatappi Pasta

$18.00

Asparagus, tomatoes, spring peas, radish, garlic butter

Lunch Carbonnade

$24.00

Beef braised in Belgian brown ale with onions, apricots, cherries, rosemary, carrots, and frites

Lunch Chicken Milanese

$17.00

Lemon basil panko breading, arugula, tomatoes, red onion, artichokes, radish, lemon vinaigrette, grana padana

Lunch Special

$18.00

Today we have a muffuletta style sandwich with Lonzetta ham, Cacciatore, Sopressata, fresh mozzarella, olive tapenade, arugula and pesto on sour dough

Extras

Piece of Baguette

$1.00

Extra Basil Mayo

$1.00

Pint of Roasted Garlic Hummus

$10.00

Pint of Muhammara

$10.00

Extra Pita

$1.25

Pint of Red Curry Sauce

$8.00

DESSERTS

Flour-less

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Galette With Rosemary Honey

$8.00

Warmed, topped with crushed walnuts and a side of whipped cream

Waffle Dessert

$11.00Out of stock

Warmed and served with Nutella and whipped cream

À La Mode

$2.00

Chocolate Sauce

$3.00

Coconut Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Drinks To Go

Bottle Shop a la carte

Duchesse de Bourgogne

Duchesse de Bourgogne

$12.00Out of stock
Chimay Red 12 oz

Chimay Red 12 oz

$12.00
Chimay White 12 oz

Chimay White 12 oz

$14.00
Chimay Blue

Chimay Blue

$14.00
Westmalle Tripel

Westmalle Tripel

$14.00
Orval

Orval

$10.00
Piraat

Piraat

$9.00

6 packs

Mixed Belgian 6 Pack

$40.00

Mixed Craft 6 pack

$30.00

Mixed Import 6 Pack

$35.00

4 packs

Mixed Craft 4 Pack

$20.00

Premium Belgian 4 Pack

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your Neighborhood Takeout Spot Open Wed-Sun 3:00-8:00

Website

Location

401 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Directions

Gallery
Point Brugge Cafe image
Point Brugge Cafe image
Point Brugge Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tako - Torta - Bakery Square
orange starNo Reviews
122 Bakery Square Blvd Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
KLVN Coffee Lab - Hamilton
orange starNo Reviews
6600 Hamilton Ave Fl 1 Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Hook Fish & Chicken - Homewood - 6960 Fifth Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
6960 Fifth Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15208
View restaurantnext
Kelly's Bar and Lounge - East Liberty
orange star4.3 • 559
6012 Centre Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Slice on Broadway - East Liberty
orange star4.5 • 1,227
6004 Centre Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Squirrel Hill
orange star4.1 • 574
5878 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15217
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Squirrel Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mt. Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Side
review star
No reviews yet
Strip District
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston