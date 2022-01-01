Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tavern on the Point Chicago

478 Reviews

$$

6724 N Northwest Hwy

Chicago, IL 60631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese w/ Short Rib
Lobster Roll
Mashed Potatoes

Appetizer

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Oven-roasted sprouts, onion, Italian pancetta, candied pecans, balsamic glaze, parmesan-romano

Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

over heirloom tomato tossed with balsamic dressing and topped with a balsamic glaze

Elote Dip

Elote Dip

$12.00

Fire-roasted corn, diced chilis, roasted peppers, onion, cilantro, Chihuahua and cojita cheeses, tortilla chips

Flatbread Pizza

$15.00Out of stock
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fried, sweet chili glaze, cilantro, toasted sesame seed, sriracha aioli

Hummus & Veggies

Hummus & Veggies

$11.00

House-made garlic hummus, seasonal vegetables, grilled pita

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$14.00

Waffle fries, cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, jalapeños, scallions, olives, sour cream

Point Poppers (6)

Point Poppers (6)

$14.00

Fresh jalapeños, herbed cream cheese, bacon, cool ranch dressing

Point Wings (8pc)

Point Wings (8pc)

$14.00

Buttermilk marinated jumbo wings, flash-fried - choice of buffalo, garlic-parmesan, Jameson BBQ sauce

Ricotta Meatballs

Ricotta Meatballs

$12.00
Saganaki

Saganaki

$12.00Out of stock

Pan-fried imported Greek cheese, lemon

Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

$7.00
Spinach Artichokes Dip

Spinach Artichokes Dip

$12.00
Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

Prince Edward Island mussels, garlic, chilis, fresh herbs, white wine tomato sauce

Traditional Nachos

Traditional Nachos

$14.00
Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Yellowfin tuna, ginger-soy, sesame oil, avocado, scallions, cucumber, seaweed salad, served with garnish

Salads

Baby Beet Salad

Baby Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted heirloom beets, arugula, fried leeks, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glaze

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, aged parmesan, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, egg, tomato, avocado - choice of dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, olives, cucumber, red onion - choice of dressing

Kale & Avocado Salad

Kale & Avocado Salad

$13.00

Baby kale, romaine, cranberries, bacon, avocado, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette

Point Date Salad

Point Date Salad

$12.00
Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$13.00
Village Salad

Village Salad

$14.00

Tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, Kalamata olives, oregano, garbanzos, imported Greek feta cheese, Greek vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

B.Y.O. Burger

B.Y.O. Burger

$13.00

Build your own! All burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well

Blackened Grouper

$18.00

Florida grouper, Cajun seasoning, spicy mayo

Filet Sliders

Filet Sliders

$21.00

Three mini beef tenderloin sliders, garlic-herb butter. Cooked Medium to Medium Well

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Grilled Cheese w/ Short Rib

Grilled Cheese w/ Short Rib

$17.00

White cheddar, braised short rib, sweet onion jam

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Maine lobster meat, celery, onions, mayo, Old Bay® seasoning

Point Burger

Point Burger

$15.00
Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Entrees

Almond Crusted Grouper

Almond Crusted Grouper

$29.00

Pacific grouper, sautéed spinach, Frangelico cream sauce

Asiago Chicken Milanse

Asiago Chicken Milanse

$21.00

Asiago and parmesan cheese crusted chicken breast, pan fried topped with arugula, tomato, onion salad, lemon vinaigrette

Brick Chicken

Brick Chicken

$26.00

Chicken Thighs

$22.00Out of stock
Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$27.00

10 oz. cedar planked salmon, teriyaki glaze, roasted vegetables

Fish Taco Entree

Fish Taco Entree

$18.00

Breaded cod, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, Baja sauce

Lake Superior Whitefish

Lake Superior Whitefish

$27.00

Sautéed whitefish, garlic rapini, dill-lemon beurre blanc

Point Chicken

Point Chicken

$22.00

Cherry tomatoes, chicken breast, lemon white wine sauce, capers, over white rice

Scallops Per Piece

$8.00
Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops

Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops

$30.00

Jumbo scallops, roasted red pepper coulis, grilled asparagus, basmati rice

Steaks & Chops

Bone-In Ribeye

Bone-In Ribeye

$51.00

22 oz. center-cut ribeye, char-broiled

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

$24.00

14 oz. bone-in chop, char-broiled, Jack Daniel’s glaze

Filet

$35.00

8 oz. center-cut filet, char-broiled

Lamb Chops Oreganato

Lamb Chops Oreganato

$45.00

Broiled Colorado lamb chops with lemon oregnato sauce over mashed potatoes

Prime NY Strip Steak

Prime NY Strip Steak

$45.00

14 oz. USDA prime center-cut, char-broiled

Skirt Steak Chimichurri

Skirt Steak Chimichurri

$29.00

Outside skirt steak, char-broiled, chimichurri sauce

Tavern Steak Tenderloin

Tavern Steak Tenderloin

$34.00

Sliced tenderloin over mashed potatoes with a mushroom gravy

Pasta

Rigatoni Chicken Pesto

Rigatoni Chicken Pesto

$21.00

Rigatoni pasta with chicken, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto cream, goat cheese

Braised Short Rib Over Paccheri

Braised Short Rib Over Paccheri

$27.00

Slow-roasted beef short rib, root vegetables, red wine tomato sauce, potato gnocchi

Linguine Di Pesce

Linguine Di Pesce

$31.00

Linguine, pancetta, egg yolk, heavy cream

Cheese Raviolis

Cheese Raviolis

$25.00

Sides

Chipotle Butter Corn

Chipotle Butter Corn

$7.00
Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00
Herb Roasted Potatoes

Herb Roasted Potatoes

$6.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00
Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$8.00
Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00
Sauteed Mushrooms

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Side Of Advcado

$1.50

Side Of Hummus

$8.00

Side Of Waffle Fries

$4.50
Side Spinach

Side Spinach

$5.00

Kids Menu

Buttered Noodles

Buttered Noodles

$8.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.00
Chocolate chip bread pudding

Chocolate chip bread pudding

$8.00
Cream Brulee

Cream Brulee

$8.00Out of stock
Raspberry Brulee Cheesecake

Raspberry Brulee Cheesecake

$7.00
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Single Scoop Chocalate Gelato

$3.00

Single Scoop Vanilla Gelato

$3.00

Appetizers Lunch

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Oven-roasted sprouts, onion, Italian pancetta, candied pecans, balsamic glaze, parmesan-romano

Flatbread Pizza

Flatbread Pizza

$15.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fried, sweet chili glaze, cilantro, toasted sesame seed, sriracha aioli

Hummus & Veggies

Hummus & Veggies

$11.00

House-made garlic hummus, seasonal vegetables, grilled pita

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$14.00

Waffle fries, cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, jalapeños, scallions, olives, sour cream

Point Poppers (6)

Point Poppers (6)

$14.00

Fresh jalapeños, herbed cream cheese, bacon, cool ranch dressing

Point Wings (8pc)

Point Wings (8pc)

$12.00

Buttermilk marinated jumbo wings, flash-fried - choice of buffalo, garlic-parmesan, Jameson BBQ sauce

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$14.00
Ricotta Meatballs

Ricotta Meatballs

$12.00
Saganaki

Saganaki

$12.00Out of stock

Pan-fried imported Greek cheese, lemon

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

Prince Edward Island mussels, garlic, chili’s, fresh herbs, white wine tomato sauce

Traditional Nachos

$14.00
Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$15.00

Yellowfin tuna, ginger-soy, sesame oil, avocado, scallions, cucumber, seaweed salad, served with garnish

Lunch Burgers & Sandwiches

B.Y.O. Burger

B.Y.O. Burger

$13.00

Build your own! All burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

$16.00

Florida grouper, Cajun seasoning, spicy mayo

Cubano

Cubano

$15.00

Pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard

Filet Sliders

Filet Sliders

$21.00

Three mini beef tenderloin sliders, garlic-herb butter. Cooked Medium to Medium Well

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Breaded cod, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, Baja sauce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00
Grilled Cheese w/ Short Rib

Grilled Cheese w/ Short Rib

$16.00

White cheddar, braised short rib, sweet onion jam

Grilled Steak Panini

Grilled Steak Panini

$17.00
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Maine lobster meat, celery, onions, mayo, Old Bay® seasoning

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.00

Beef patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onions. Burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well

Point BLT

$11.00

Smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, mayo, Texas toast

Point Burger

$13.00

Nueske’s thick smoked bacon, cheddar, grilled onions. Burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$17.00
Southwest Chicken Sandwich

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken, Swiss, avocado, bacon, pesto mayo

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.00

Pasta

Braised Short Rib Over Paccheri

Braised Short Rib Over Paccheri

$27.00

Slow-roasted beef short rib, root vegetables, red wine tomato sauce, potato gnocchi

Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

Garlic Butter Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Rigatoni Chicken Pesto

$21.00

Rigatoni pasta with chicken, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto cream, goat cheese

Salads Lunch

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, egg, tomato, avocado - choice of dressing

Baby Beet Salad

Baby Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted heirloom beets, arugula, fried leeks, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glaze

Kale & Avocado Salad

Kale & Avocado Salad

$13.00

Baby kale, romaine, cranberries, bacon, avocado, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Village Salad

Village Salad

$14.00

Tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, Kalamata olives, oregano, garbanzos, imported Greek feta cheese, Greek vinaigrette

Point Date Salad

Point Date Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, apples, glazed pecans, sunflower seeds, grapes, balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomato, olives, cucumber, red onion - choice of dressing

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, aged parmesan, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00
Buttered Noodles

Buttered Noodles

$8.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Brunch Items

Avocado Toast with eggs

$12.00
Baby Beet Salad

Baby Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted heirloom beets, arugula, fried leeks, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glaze

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, hash browns

Carrot Cake French toast

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Corn tortillas, salsa verde, chihuahua cheese, avocado, chorizo, 2 eggs any style

Denver Omelet

$12.00

Green peppers, onions, ham, cheddar cheese, hash browns, side of toast or English muffin

Filet and Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Tenderloin medallions, English muffins, poached eggs, A-1 hollandaise sauce, hash browns

Full Tavern Breakfast

$14.00

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$10.00Out of stock

Yogurt, house granola, strawberries, blueberries, clover honey

Monte Christo Sandwich

$14.00

Texas toast, egg batter, Black Forest ham, oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese

Side Homestyle Potatoes

$3.00

Side Of Bacon

$3.00

Side Of Eggs

$2.99

Side Of Pancakes

$2.95

Side Of Sausage

$3.00

Side Of Toast

$2.00

Tavern Pancakes

$12.00

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

Spinach, sun dried tomato, asparagus, feta, egg whites, side of toast or English muffin

Family Dinners

Choose your options and feed the whole family!
Dinner For Five

Dinner For Five

$80.00

Choose your options and feed the whole crew! Each order feeds about 5 people.

20 Count Slider Tray

20 Count Slider Tray

$75.00

10 prime filet and 10 cheeseburger sliders with a big side of chips. Sliders come plain unless you add a side of the fixings.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tavern On The Point’s chef driven menu elevates classic tavern fare to another level. Explore gourmet cooking and savory twists inspired from around the globe.

Location

6724 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago, IL 60631

Directions

Gallery
Tavern on the Point image
Tavern on the Point image
Tavern on the Point image

Similar restaurants in your area

On The Rocks - 6666 North Northwest Highway
orange starNo Reviews
6666 North Northwest Highway Chicago, IL 60631
View restaurantnext
More Than Pasta - Park Ridge
orange star4.6 • 342
105 S Northwest Hwy Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Harp and Fiddle
orange starNo Reviews
110 Main St Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Pennyville Station - 112 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
112 Main Street Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Blue Ridge Korean BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
49 Summit Ave Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Taco Melly - 16 S Fairview Ave
orange starNo Reviews
114 Main St Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Siam Treasure
orange star4.2 • 347
7152 N. Harlem Chicago, IL 60631
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
River North
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Near Southside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston