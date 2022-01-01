- Home
Tavern on the Point Chicago
478 Reviews
$$
6724 N Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
Order Again
Appetizer
Brussel Sprouts
Oven-roasted sprouts, onion, Italian pancetta, candied pecans, balsamic glaze, parmesan-romano
Burrata
over heirloom tomato tossed with balsamic dressing and topped with a balsamic glaze
Elote Dip
Fire-roasted corn, diced chilis, roasted peppers, onion, cilantro, Chihuahua and cojita cheeses, tortilla chips
Flatbread Pizza
Fried Calamari
Fried, sweet chili glaze, cilantro, toasted sesame seed, sriracha aioli
Hummus & Veggies
House-made garlic hummus, seasonal vegetables, grilled pita
Irish Nachos
Waffle fries, cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, jalapeños, scallions, olives, sour cream
Point Poppers (6)
Fresh jalapeños, herbed cream cheese, bacon, cool ranch dressing
Point Wings (8pc)
Buttermilk marinated jumbo wings, flash-fried - choice of buffalo, garlic-parmesan, Jameson BBQ sauce
Ricotta Meatballs
Saganaki
Pan-fried imported Greek cheese, lemon
Soup Of The Day
Spinach Artichokes Dip
Steamed Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels, garlic, chilis, fresh herbs, white wine tomato sauce
Traditional Nachos
Tuna Poke
Yellowfin tuna, ginger-soy, sesame oil, avocado, scallions, cucumber, seaweed salad, served with garnish
Salads
Baby Beet Salad
Roasted heirloom beets, arugula, fried leeks, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glaze
Classic Caesar
Romaine, aged parmesan, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, egg, tomato, avocado - choice of dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, olives, cucumber, red onion - choice of dressing
Kale & Avocado Salad
Baby kale, romaine, cranberries, bacon, avocado, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
Point Date Salad
Quinoa Salad
Village Salad
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, Kalamata olives, oregano, garbanzos, imported Greek feta cheese, Greek vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, blue cheese dressing
Burgers & Sandwiches
B.Y.O. Burger
Build your own! All burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well
Blackened Grouper
Florida grouper, Cajun seasoning, spicy mayo
Filet Sliders
Three mini beef tenderloin sliders, garlic-herb butter. Cooked Medium to Medium Well
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cheese w/ Short Rib
White cheddar, braised short rib, sweet onion jam
Lobster Roll
Maine lobster meat, celery, onions, mayo, Old Bay® seasoning
Point Burger
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Entrees
Almond Crusted Grouper
Pacific grouper, sautéed spinach, Frangelico cream sauce
Asiago Chicken Milanse
Asiago and parmesan cheese crusted chicken breast, pan fried topped with arugula, tomato, onion salad, lemon vinaigrette
Brick Chicken
Chicken Thighs
Faroe Island Salmon
10 oz. cedar planked salmon, teriyaki glaze, roasted vegetables
Fish Taco Entree
Breaded cod, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, Baja sauce
Lake Superior Whitefish
Sautéed whitefish, garlic rapini, dill-lemon beurre blanc
Point Chicken
Cherry tomatoes, chicken breast, lemon white wine sauce, capers, over white rice
Scallops Per Piece
Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops
Jumbo scallops, roasted red pepper coulis, grilled asparagus, basmati rice
Steaks & Chops
Bone-In Ribeye
22 oz. center-cut ribeye, char-broiled
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop
14 oz. bone-in chop, char-broiled, Jack Daniel’s glaze
Filet
8 oz. center-cut filet, char-broiled
Lamb Chops Oreganato
Broiled Colorado lamb chops with lemon oregnato sauce over mashed potatoes
Prime NY Strip Steak
14 oz. USDA prime center-cut, char-broiled
Skirt Steak Chimichurri
Outside skirt steak, char-broiled, chimichurri sauce
Tavern Steak Tenderloin
Sliced tenderloin over mashed potatoes with a mushroom gravy
Pasta
Rigatoni Chicken Pesto
Rigatoni pasta with chicken, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto cream, goat cheese
Braised Short Rib Over Paccheri
Slow-roasted beef short rib, root vegetables, red wine tomato sauce, potato gnocchi
Linguine Di Pesce
Linguine, pancetta, egg yolk, heavy cream
Cheese Raviolis
Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
Appetizers Lunch
Brussel Sprouts
Oven-roasted sprouts, onion, Italian pancetta, candied pecans, balsamic glaze, parmesan-romano
Flatbread Pizza
Fried Calamari
Fried, sweet chili glaze, cilantro, toasted sesame seed, sriracha aioli
Hummus & Veggies
House-made garlic hummus, seasonal vegetables, grilled pita
Irish Nachos
Waffle fries, cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, jalapeños, scallions, olives, sour cream
Point Poppers (6)
Fresh jalapeños, herbed cream cheese, bacon, cool ranch dressing
Point Wings (8pc)
Buttermilk marinated jumbo wings, flash-fried - choice of buffalo, garlic-parmesan, Jameson BBQ sauce
Quesadillas
Ricotta Meatballs
Saganaki
Pan-fried imported Greek cheese, lemon
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Steamed Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels, garlic, chili’s, fresh herbs, white wine tomato sauce
Traditional Nachos
Tuna Poke
Yellowfin tuna, ginger-soy, sesame oil, avocado, scallions, cucumber, seaweed salad, served with garnish
Lunch Burgers & Sandwiches
B.Y.O. Burger
Build your own! All burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well
Blackened Grouper Sandwich
Florida grouper, Cajun seasoning, spicy mayo
Cubano
Pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
Filet Sliders
Three mini beef tenderloin sliders, garlic-herb butter. Cooked Medium to Medium Well
Fish Tacos
Breaded cod, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, Baja sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cheese w/ Short Rib
White cheddar, braised short rib, sweet onion jam
Grilled Steak Panini
Lobster Roll
Maine lobster meat, celery, onions, mayo, Old Bay® seasoning
Patty Melt
Beef patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onions. Burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well
Point BLT
Smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, mayo, Texas toast
Point Burger
Nueske’s thick smoked bacon, cheddar, grilled onions. Burgers are cooked Medium to Medium Well
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, Swiss, avocado, bacon, pesto mayo
Turkey Club
Pasta
Salads Lunch
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, egg, tomato, avocado - choice of dressing
Baby Beet Salad
Roasted heirloom beets, arugula, fried leeks, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glaze
Kale & Avocado Salad
Baby kale, romaine, cranberries, bacon, avocado, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, blue cheese dressing
Village Salad
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, Kalamata olives, oregano, garbanzos, imported Greek feta cheese, Greek vinaigrette
Point Date Salad
Mixed greens, apples, glazed pecans, sunflower seeds, grapes, balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, olives, cucumber, red onion - choice of dressing
Classic Caesar
Romaine, aged parmesan, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing
Quinoa Salad
Kids Menu
Brunch Items
Avocado Toast with eggs
Baby Beet Salad
Roasted heirloom beets, arugula, fried leeks, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic glaze
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, hash browns
Carrot Cake French toast
Chilaquiles
Corn tortillas, salsa verde, chihuahua cheese, avocado, chorizo, 2 eggs any style
Denver Omelet
Green peppers, onions, ham, cheddar cheese, hash browns, side of toast or English muffin
Filet and Eggs Benedict
Tenderloin medallions, English muffins, poached eggs, A-1 hollandaise sauce, hash browns
Full Tavern Breakfast
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Yogurt, house granola, strawberries, blueberries, clover honey
Monte Christo Sandwich
Texas toast, egg batter, Black Forest ham, oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese
Side Homestyle Potatoes
Side Of Bacon
Side Of Eggs
Side Of Pancakes
Side Of Sausage
Side Of Toast
Tavern Pancakes
Veggie Omelette
Spinach, sun dried tomato, asparagus, feta, egg whites, side of toast or English muffin
Family Dinners
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tavern On The Point’s chef driven menu elevates classic tavern fare to another level. Explore gourmet cooking and savory twists inspired from around the globe.
6724 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago, IL 60631