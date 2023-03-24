Restaurant header imageView gallery

Point Break Coffee & Drive Thru

520 Folly Rd

Unit 10

Charleston, SC 29412

Popular Items

Latte
Mad Bowl
The OG

Daytime Menu

Acai Bowl

The OG

The OG

$11.00

Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Coconut flakes, Cacao Nibs, Honey Drizzle

Cocoa Heaven

Cocoa Heaven

$12.00

Granola, Almonds, Banana, Cacao nibs, Hemp Seeds, Cashews, Coconut Flakes, Nut Butter

Mad Bowl

Mad Bowl

$11.75

Acai topped with granola, kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, honey and nutella

Nutbutter Bowl

Nutbutter Bowl

$12.00

Granola, Strawberries, Pineapple, Kiwi, Honey, Nutella and your choice of nut butter

Mango & Acai Bowl

Mango & Acai Bowl

$12.75

Acai and Mango Sorbet layered and topped with granola, blueberry, strawberry, banana and almond butter

Create Your Own (Comes with Granola)

Create Your Own (Comes with Granola)

$8.99
Kid OG Bowl

Kid OG Bowl

$7.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel and Dairy Free Cream Cheese

Bagel and Dairy Free Cream Cheese

$5.00
Everything Bagel and Cream Cheese

Everything Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.00

Plain Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00
Spicy Breakfast Croissant

Spicy Breakfast Croissant

$10.00

Spicy Cheese, Egg and Avocado on a large Croissant

Breakfast Egg and Cheese Croissant

Breakfast Egg and Cheese Croissant

$10.00

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.80

espresso and water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Chai Latte (no espresso)

Chai Latte (no espresso)

$5.15

Cold Brew

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

double espresso w/ equal parts milk

Dirty Chai Latte (2 shots)

$7.15
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.98

Drip Coffee

$2.95

Hangover Water

$3.00

Chill out and hydrate.

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Tea

$2.75
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.60
Iced Lavender and Honey Latte

Iced Lavender and Honey Latte

$4.50

Iced Passion Fruit Tea

$3.75

Iced Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew

$4.10
Latte

Latte

$4.85
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.40

double espresso w/ a bit of foam

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00
MATCHA MADNESS (March Special)

MATCHA MADNESS (March Special)

$5.25

Matcha, Espresso, Oat Milk, Vanilla, Simple Syrup

Mocha

Mocha

$4.85
Spicy Morning Mocha

Spicy Morning Mocha

$5.50

Juice

Water, Lemon, Allulose,Ginger,Cayenne
Green Smile

Green Smile

$9.50

Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Ginger, Lemon

Kick Start Your Metabolism

$8.75

Coconut Water, Lemon, Cayenne, Agave (Fat burning drink before breakfast)

Pressed Juice- Orange Turmeric

Pressed Juice- Orange Turmeric

$8.75Out of stock
Pressed Juice - Greens with Ginger

Pressed Juice - Greens with Ginger

$8.75Out of stock
Pressed Juice: Roots w/ Ginger- Apple & Lemon Juice with Ginger and Beets

Pressed Juice: Roots w/ Ginger- Apple & Lemon Juice with Ginger and Beets

$10.80Out of stock

Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Beet

Pressed Juice- Sweet Citrus

Pressed Juice- Sweet Citrus

$8.75Out of stock

Apple, Pineapple, Lemon, Mint

Pressed Juice: Simple Cleanse

Pressed Juice: Simple Cleanse

$8.00Out of stock

Kickstart your morning with a Simple Cleanse juice to help detoxify with a boost of lemon, ginger and cayenne. Our zesty blend includes ginger, cayenne and vitamin C, which several studies have shown have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Our Simple Cleanse may even help with weight loss when combined with a sensible diet and exercise. Ingredients: Water, Lemon, Allulose, Ginger, Cayenne

Pressed Juice-Elderberry Vit C

Pressed Juice-Elderberry Vit C

$8.75Out of stock

Elderberry, Monk fruit, Lemon, Vit C

Pressed Juice- Avocado Greens Smoothie

Pressed Juice- Avocado Greens Smoothie

$9.00Out of stock

Apple, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon, Spinach, Ginger, Kale, Parsley

Pressed: Energy Shot w/ Apple, Lemon, Matcha, Guarana

$3.95Out of stock
Pressed: Elderberry Shot

Pressed: Elderberry Shot

$3.95Out of stock
Pressed: Immunity Shot

Pressed: Immunity Shot

$3.95Out of stock
Pressed: Refreshing Citrus

Pressed: Refreshing Citrus

$8.50Out of stock
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
Pressed : Aloe Vera Shot

Pressed : Aloe Vera Shot

$3.95
Pressed: Recovery Shot

Pressed: Recovery Shot

$3.95Out of stock
Pressed: Chrorophyll Shot

Pressed: Chrorophyll Shot

$3.95Out of stock
Pressed: Mango Tumeric Lemon

Pressed: Mango Tumeric Lemon

$8.75Out of stock

MUG CLUB

MUG CLUB MEMBERSHIP

MUG CLUB MEMBERSHIP

$60.00

Oatmeal Bowls

The OG Oatmeal Bowl

The OG Oatmeal Bowl

$6.75

Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Coconut flakes, Cacao Nibs, Honey Drizzle

Mad Oatmeal Bowl

Mad Oatmeal Bowl

$7.75

Oatmeal topped with granola, kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, honey and nutella

Nutbutter Oatmeal Bowl

Nutbutter Oatmeal Bowl

$8.50

Granola, Strawberries, Pineapple, Kiwi, Honey, Nutella and your choice of nut butter

Cocoa Heaven Oatmeal Bowl

Cocoa Heaven Oatmeal Bowl

$8.50

Granola, Almonds, Banana, Cacao nibs, Hemp Seeds, Cashews, Coconut Flakes, Nut Butter

Pastry

Muffin Drop- 3 sm muffins V/GF

Muffin Drop- 3 sm muffins V/GF

$7.00
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.00
Large Chocolate Drizzle Croissant

Large Chocolate Drizzle Croissant

$5.25Out of stock

Croissant

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Mabel Mae's Cinnamon Buns GF/Vegan

$6.50Out of stock

Mabel Mae's GF/ Vegan Blueberry Muffins

$4.75Out of stock
Mabel Mae's GF/Vegan Mocha Sammys

Mabel Mae's GF/Vegan Mocha Sammys

$8.00Out of stock

Mabel Mae's GF/Vegan Lemon Blueberry Bars

$5.75Out of stock

Mabel Mae's GF/Vegan Tahini Brownies

$5.75

Mabel Mae's Pecan Sticky Buns GF/Vegan

$6.75Out of stock

Mabel Mae's GF/Vegan Coconut Bars

$5.75Out of stock

Chocolate Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

Mabel Mae's Seasame Muffins GF/VEGAN

$4.75Out of stock

PQ Blueberry Coconut Muffins GF/VEGAN

$4.50Out of stock
PQ Pies GF/VEGAN

PQ Pies GF/VEGAN

$7.00Out of stock
Mable Mae's Raspberry Sammies GF/VEGAN

Mable Mae's Raspberry Sammies GF/VEGAN

$8.00

Mabel Maes Sesame Date Scone

$5.50Out of stock

Mabel Mae's Choc.Chip Cookie

$4.75

Mabel Mae's Lactation Cookie

$4.75

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Sandwich

Caprese

Caprese

$10.75

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil Pesto and MER Herbal Blend

Veggie & ChickPea Hummus Wrap

Veggie & ChickPea Hummus Wrap

$11.00

Hummus, Cucumbers, Tomato, Greens, Avocado, Cumin and Parsley Chick Peas, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze and Goddess Dressing

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato and Chips

$10.00

Grilled Cheese on Sourdough bread with Tomato and house seasoning *Comes with chips

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato, and Pesto on Sourdough bread with Chips

Smoothie

Berry

Berry

$9.75

Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, Honey, Coconut Water, Protein Powder

Island

Island

$9.75

Kale, Mango, Banana, Chia Seeds, Honey, & Coconut Water

Kona

Kona

$9.75

Blueberries, Banana, Sunflower Butter, Cold Brew, Almond Milk

The Washout

The Washout

$9.75

Banana, Mango, Kale, Honey, Protein Powder, OJ, Water

Feeling Blue

Feeling Blue

$9.75

Banana, Mango, Blueberries, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk

The Waterskier

The Waterskier

$9.75

Banana, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Chocolate or Vanilla Protein Powder

Chocolate Power

Chocolate Power

$9.75

Mocha Cold Brew, Chocolate Protein, Bananas, Peanut Butter, Cocoa Nibs & Almond Milk

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$9.00

Pick 3 Fruits and liquid

Kid Smoothie

$6.00

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Avocado on Ciabatta bread w/ Microgreens, Lemon, Olive Oil, M.E.R herbal blend, & Sea Salt

Avocado Toast w/ a Kick

$9.00

Avocado toast w/ Tomato, micro greens, house herbal blend and sriracha salt toasted on ciabatta bread

Hummus Toast

$8.00

Toasted Sourdough topped with Hummus Cucumber, micro greens, pickled onions and our house herbal blend

PB & Fig Jam Toast

$9.50

Creamy Peanut Butter on Sourdough topped w/ honey, fig jam and hemp seeds

Phaat Toast

Phaat Toast

$10.00

Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, M.E.R herbal blend

Spring Fling March Toast

$8.75

Feta, Cream Cheese, Boiled Egg, Avocado & Arugula topped with thinly sliced radishes, light drizzle of honey, red pepper MER herbal blend, and sea salt toasted on a piece of locally baked sourdough

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your favorite Coffee Drive Thru on James Island with Acai Bowls, Smoothies and more!

Website

Location

520 Folly Rd, Unit 10, Charleston, SC 29412

Directions

