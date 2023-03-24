- Home
Point Break Coffee & Drive Thru
No reviews yet
520 Folly Rd
Unit 10
Charleston, SC 29412
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Daytime Menu
Acai Bowl
The OG
Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Coconut flakes, Cacao Nibs, Honey Drizzle
Cocoa Heaven
Granola, Almonds, Banana, Cacao nibs, Hemp Seeds, Cashews, Coconut Flakes, Nut Butter
Mad Bowl
Acai topped with granola, kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, honey and nutella
Nutbutter Bowl
Granola, Strawberries, Pineapple, Kiwi, Honey, Nutella and your choice of nut butter
Mango & Acai Bowl
Acai and Mango Sorbet layered and topped with granola, blueberry, strawberry, banana and almond butter
Create Your Own (Comes with Granola)
Kid OG Bowl
Breakfast Sandwiches
Coffee
Americano
espresso and water
Cappuccino
Chai Latte (no espresso)
Cold Brew
Cortado
double espresso w/ equal parts milk
Dirty Chai Latte (2 shots)
Double Espresso
Drip Coffee
Hangover Water
Chill out and hydrate.
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee
Iced Lavender and Honey Latte
Iced Passion Fruit Tea
Iced Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew
Latte
Macchiato
double espresso w/ a bit of foam
Matcha Latte
MATCHA MADNESS (March Special)
Matcha, Espresso, Oat Milk, Vanilla, Simple Syrup
Mocha
Spicy Morning Mocha
Juice
Green Smile
Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Ginger, Lemon
Kick Start Your Metabolism
Coconut Water, Lemon, Cayenne, Agave (Fat burning drink before breakfast)
Pressed Juice- Orange Turmeric
Pressed Juice - Greens with Ginger
Pressed Juice: Roots w/ Ginger- Apple & Lemon Juice with Ginger and Beets
Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Beet
Pressed Juice- Sweet Citrus
Apple, Pineapple, Lemon, Mint
Pressed Juice: Simple Cleanse
Kickstart your morning with a Simple Cleanse juice to help detoxify with a boost of lemon, ginger and cayenne. Our zesty blend includes ginger, cayenne and vitamin C, which several studies have shown have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Our Simple Cleanse may even help with weight loss when combined with a sensible diet and exercise. Ingredients: Water, Lemon, Allulose, Ginger, Cayenne
Pressed Juice-Elderberry Vit C
Elderberry, Monk fruit, Lemon, Vit C
Pressed Juice- Avocado Greens Smoothie
Apple, Celery, Cucumber, Lemon, Spinach, Ginger, Kale, Parsley
Pressed: Energy Shot w/ Apple, Lemon, Matcha, Guarana
Pressed: Elderberry Shot
Pressed: Immunity Shot
Pressed: Refreshing Citrus
Orange Juice
Pressed : Aloe Vera Shot
Pressed: Recovery Shot
Pressed: Chrorophyll Shot
Pressed: Mango Tumeric Lemon
MUG CLUB
Oatmeal Bowls
The OG Oatmeal Bowl
Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Coconut flakes, Cacao Nibs, Honey Drizzle
Mad Oatmeal Bowl
Oatmeal topped with granola, kiwi, strawberries, pineapple, honey and nutella
Nutbutter Oatmeal Bowl
Granola, Strawberries, Pineapple, Kiwi, Honey, Nutella and your choice of nut butter
Cocoa Heaven Oatmeal Bowl
Granola, Almonds, Banana, Cacao nibs, Hemp Seeds, Cashews, Coconut Flakes, Nut Butter
Pastry
Muffin Drop- 3 sm muffins V/GF
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
Large Chocolate Drizzle Croissant
Croissant
Cinnamon Roll
Mabel Mae's Cinnamon Buns GF/Vegan
Mabel Mae's GF/ Vegan Blueberry Muffins
Mabel Mae's GF/Vegan Mocha Sammys
Mabel Mae's GF/Vegan Lemon Blueberry Bars
Mabel Mae's GF/Vegan Tahini Brownies
Mabel Mae's Pecan Sticky Buns GF/Vegan
Mabel Mae's GF/Vegan Coconut Bars
Chocolate Muffin
Mabel Mae's Seasame Muffins GF/VEGAN
PQ Blueberry Coconut Muffins GF/VEGAN
PQ Pies GF/VEGAN
Mable Mae's Raspberry Sammies GF/VEGAN
Mabel Maes Sesame Date Scone
Mabel Mae's Choc.Chip Cookie
Mabel Mae's Lactation Cookie
Blueberry Muffin
Sandwich
Caprese
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil Pesto and MER Herbal Blend
Veggie & ChickPea Hummus Wrap
Hummus, Cucumbers, Tomato, Greens, Avocado, Cumin and Parsley Chick Peas, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze and Goddess Dressing
Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato and Chips
Grilled Cheese on Sourdough bread with Tomato and house seasoning *Comes with chips
Caprese Grilled Cheese
Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato, and Pesto on Sourdough bread with Chips
Smoothie
Berry
Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, Honey, Coconut Water, Protein Powder
Island
Kale, Mango, Banana, Chia Seeds, Honey, & Coconut Water
Kona
Blueberries, Banana, Sunflower Butter, Cold Brew, Almond Milk
The Washout
Banana, Mango, Kale, Honey, Protein Powder, OJ, Water
Feeling Blue
Banana, Mango, Blueberries, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk
The Waterskier
Banana, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Chocolate or Vanilla Protein Powder
Chocolate Power
Mocha Cold Brew, Chocolate Protein, Bananas, Peanut Butter, Cocoa Nibs & Almond Milk
Build Your Own
Pick 3 Fruits and liquid
Kid Smoothie
Snacks
Toast
Avocado Toast
Avocado on Ciabatta bread w/ Microgreens, Lemon, Olive Oil, M.E.R herbal blend, & Sea Salt
Avocado Toast w/ a Kick
Avocado toast w/ Tomato, micro greens, house herbal blend and sriracha salt toasted on ciabatta bread
Hummus Toast
Toasted Sourdough topped with Hummus Cucumber, micro greens, pickled onions and our house herbal blend
PB & Fig Jam Toast
Creamy Peanut Butter on Sourdough topped w/ honey, fig jam and hemp seeds
Phaat Toast
Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, M.E.R herbal blend
Spring Fling March Toast
Feta, Cream Cheese, Boiled Egg, Avocado & Arugula topped with thinly sliced radishes, light drizzle of honey, red pepper MER herbal blend, and sea salt toasted on a piece of locally baked sourdough
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Your favorite Coffee Drive Thru on James Island with Acai Bowls, Smoothies and more!
520 Folly Rd, Unit 10, Charleston, SC 29412