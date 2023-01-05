Restaurant header imageView gallery

Point Break - Fort Lauderdale

review star

No reviews yet

666 N. Federal Hwy

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Order Again

Sushi Rolls

California Roll

California Roll

$11.00

Krab, Cucumber, Avocado

Hamachi Jalapeno

Hamachi Jalapeno

$13.00

Hamachi (Japanese Yellowtail), house pickled jalapenos, Cucumber.

Inari, Avo, Cucumber

$11.00

Inari (sweet thinly sliced tofu), Avocado, Cucumber

Salmon Philly Roll

$11.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber

Salmon Scallion Roll

$11.00

Salmon, Scallion (Seaweed on the outside)

Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.00

Spicy Tuna and Cucumber

Tuna Roll

$12.00

Tuna and Scallion (seaweed on the outside)

Veggie Roll

$11.00

Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado

Poké Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$13.95

Build Your Own Large

$16.95
Rainbow Bowl

Rainbow Bowl

$22.00

Green Rice, Tuna, Salmon, Krab, Shrimp, Aji Emulsion (Spicy), Avocado, Radish, Tomato, Cucumber, Wasabi Peas

Sunset Beach

Sunset Beach

$13.95

White Rice, Tuna, Sesame Soy Blend, Red and Green Onions, Serrano Chili, Pickled Ginger, Edamame, Sesame Seed, Nori Flakes

Sunset Beach - Large

Sunset Beach - Large

$16.95

White Rice, Tuna, Sesame Soy Blend, Red and Green Onions, Serrano Chili, Pickled Ginger, Edamame, Sesame Seed, Nori Flakes

Jumunjin Beach - Regular

Jumunjin Beach - Regular

$14.95

Forbidden Black Rice, Tuna, House Made Kimchi Sauce and Salad, Sesame Seeds, Rice Pearls, Toasted Cashews.

Jumunjin Beach - Large

Jumunjin Beach - Large

$17.95

Forbidden Black Rice, Tuna, House Made Kimchi Sauce and Salad, Sesame Seeds, Rice Pearls, Toasted Cashews.

Venice Beach

Venice Beach

$13.95

White Rice, Salmon, Sesame Soy Blend, Salsa Verde, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Crispy Onions

Venice Beach - Large

Venice Beach - Large

$16.95

White Rice, Salmon, Sesame Soy Blend, Salsa Verde, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Crispy Onions

Signature Sushi Boxes

Signature Roll Box (2 Rolls)

Signature Roll Box (2 Rolls)

$20.50

Signature Sushi Box with Your Choice of 2 Sushi Rolls.

Signature Roll Box XL (3 Rolls)

Signature Roll Box XL (3 Rolls)

$30.00

Signature Sushi Box with Your Choice of 3 Sushi Rolls.

Point Break Specials

Pipeline Nachos

Pipeline Nachos

$13.95

Choose Salmon or Spicy Tuna, Wonton Chips, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Avocado Mousse, Aji Amarillo (Spicy)

Mavericks Tacos

Mavericks Tacos

$12.95

Choose: Sesame Tuna or Salmon, Crispy Corn Tortilla, Purple Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Mousse, Sour Cream.

Liquid Aloha

Coors Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Elysian Space Dust

$8.00

Wicked Weed Burst

$8.00

Funky Buddha Floridan

$8.00

Unibroue La Fin Du Monde

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Find Your Aloha

Location

666 N. Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Directions

