Breakfast & Brunch

Point Phillips Hotel

1,332 Reviews

$$

943 Point Phillips Rd

Bath, PA 18014

Popular Items

Smoked Wings (10)
TWO Sampler Dinner
House Salad

Specials

Prime Rib Dinner

$23.99Out of stock

Wednesdays only! From 4-8pm enjoy a generous portion of our famous smoked Prime rib! Served with your choice of two Smokehouse Sides and a side of au jus.

Hickory Smoked Pork Croquettes

$7.99

Hand made and breaded using our very own pulled pork. Served lightly fried with a side of roasted garlic dijonaise for dipping.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$11.99

A Texas toast grilled cheese featuring Muenster, Smoked Mozzarella, and Fontina cheeses paired with a cup of house made Creamy Tomato Bisque soup. Includes your choice of one smokehouse side.

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.99Out of stock

A luxurious thick and creamy stew made with our hickory smoked chicken, diced vegetables, and spices with a baked pastry top. Includes a house salad.

Crispy Chicken Po' Boy

$14.99Out of stock

Our very own Point Phillips-style Po' Boy Sandwich! Fontina and muenster cheese melted over crispy chicken then topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onion, N'awlins mayo, and roasted red pepper jam on a toasted roll. Includes your choice of smokehouse side.

Chargrilled Bavette Steak

$24.99Out of stock

An 8oz, well-marbled bavette steak, very similar to the 'flank steak', chargrilled to your liking then topped with a house-made chimichurri sauce and served with cheddar mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Appetizers

Smoked Wings (10)

$14.99

A House Specialty. Hickory-smoked on our rotisserie smoker and fried for a crispy skin. With celery and your choice of wing sauce and dipping sauce.

Smoked Wings (20)

$25.99

A House Specialty. Hickory-smoked on our rotisserie smoker and fried for a crispy skin. With celery and your choice of wing sauce and dipping sauce.

Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Three golden-brown, hot soft pretzel sticks with white cheddar sauce and spicy mustard for dipping.

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Crunchy golden-brown battered chicken breast chunks, served with wing sauce and dipping sauce on the side.

Smoked Onion Dip

$7.99

Sweet and smoky roasted onions blended into our creamy homemade dip, with a pile of potato chips fried in house.

Smoked Mozzarella Wedges

$9.99

House smoked and hand breaded mozzarella cheese fried up golden brown and delicious! Served with a side of marinara and smoked jalapeno aioli.

Smothered Tots

Smothered Tots

$9.99

Crispy potato nuggets topped with our cheddar queso, cheddar jack cheese, and bacon. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Points Pierogies

$9.99

Pierogies sauteed in butter, carmelized onions, and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.99

4-5 golden brown breaded chicken tenders served with fries. Great for an appetizer or light snack!

Dutch Cornbread

$7.99

~NEW~ Traditional PA Dutch style cornbread served with jalapeno-honey butter and rosemary sea salt

Smokehouse Nachos

$13.99

House fried tortilla chips layered with white cheddar queso and melted cheddar jack then topped with lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, black beans, smoked pulled pork, and house BBQ.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.99

Yuengling beer battered shrimp drizzled with our housemade bang bang sauce.

Kickin' Smoked Chicken Dip

$12.99

Hickory smoked pulled chicken mixed in a creamy cheddar cheese dip and kicked up with our house smoked jalapeno sauce and a dash of cayenne pepper sauce. Served hot and bubbly topped with gorgonzola cheese crumbles and a side of tortilla chips.

Salads

House Salad

$5.99

A generous portion of baby field greens with tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheese, and croutons. Includes your choice of dressing.

Farmhouse Salad

$14.99

A dinner sized salad with tomato, red onion, cucumber, shredded cheese, croutons, and a beet pickled egg. Includes your choice of meat and dressing.

Soup

Chili Crock

$7.99

Made with our hickory smoked pork and brisket. This chili has a lot of love, and even more flavor!

Chili Cup

$4.99

Made with our hickory smoked pork and brisket. This chili has a lot of love, and even more flavor!

Guinness French Onion Soup

$6.99

Neil's Specialty! Caramelized onions in a rich and hearty broth fortified with Guinness stout. Comes with seasoned croutons and swiss cheese separate so you can make it your way!

TODAY’S SOUP: Cheeseburger Chowder

$6.99+

Smokehouse

Each meal comes with a 2oz cup of our house made BBQ sauce. Additional sauces may be purchased in the ordering options.

Burnt Ends Platter

$21.99

Served each week starting on Thursday until the supply runs out! Our burnt ends are double-smoked, spice rubbed and sauced. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.

TWO Sampler Dinner

$19.99

The best of the smokehouse! Choose 2 items from our hickory-smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, 1/3 rack of baby back ribs (3-4 rib average), brats or wings. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.

THREE Sampler Dinner

$25.99

The best of the smokehouse! Choose 3 items from our hickory-smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, 1/3 rack of baby back ribs (3-4 rib average), brats or wings. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.

Baby Back Ribs-Full Rack

Baby Back Ribs-Full Rack

$24.99

Dusted with our spice rub and hickory-smoked for four hours, these beauties are lightly glazed with our homemade bbq sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.

Baby Back Ribs-Half Rack

Baby Back Ribs-Half Rack

$19.99

Dusted with our spice rub and hickory-smoked for four hours, these beauties are lightly glazed with our homemade bbq sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.

Baby Back Ribs-Quarter Rack

$15.99

Dusted with our spice rub and hickory-smoked for four hours, these beauties are lightly glazed with our homemade bbq sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.

1/4 Chicken Platter

$13.99

Tender rotisserie smoked chicken, lightly dusted with our special seasoning blend and slow-smoked for three hours. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.

HALF Chicken Platter

$17.99

Tender rotisserie smoked chicken, lightly dusted with our special seasoning blend and slow-smoked for three hours. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.

Meatloaf Platter

Meatloaf Platter

$17.99

You haven't had meatloaf until you've had our Smokehouse Meatloaf! A generous portion served with your choice of two Smokehouse Sides.

Beef Brisket Platter

Beef Brisket Platter

$24.99

A generous portion of our spice-rubbed and hickory-smoked beef brisket flat. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.

Pulled Chicken Breast Platter

Pulled Chicken Breast Platter

$17.99

Brined overnight and spice-rubbed before a few hours of hickory smoking. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$17.99

Spice-rubbed and slow-smoked with hickory, our pork butt is hand-pulled and piled high with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.

Pork Butt Burnt Ends Platter

Pork Butt Burnt Ends Platter

$17.99

We start with fresh pork butts then spice rub ‘em, smoke ‘em, cut ‘em, rub ‘em again, sauce ‘em, then smoke ‘em again. Served with your choice of two Smokehouse Sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ.

Beef-Pork-Chicken

Cowboy Rubbed Ribeye Steak

$29.99

A 12-14 oz Ribeye Steak, hand trimmed and cut then rubbed with our own house blend of spices before being grilled to perfection and topped with bourbon-bacon-onion jam. Includes two Smokehouse Sides.

Pork & Sauerkraut

$15.99

Our hickory smoked pulled pork with traditional sauerkraut, smashed potatoes, corn, and a house salad.

Smoked Brat Platter

$17.99

Two grilled double smoked bratwursts. Served with your choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ sauce.

Cheese Andouille Platter

$17.99

Two grilled cheddar filled andouille sausages. Served with choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ sauce.

Mixed Sausage Platter

$17.99

One bratwurst and one andouille. Served with choice of two sides. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ sauce.

Dutchman Steak

$15.99

A 10oz ground chuck patty smothered with mushrooms, onions, and brown gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.

Franks Steak and Potato Skillet

$19.99

Grilled, marinated steak tips mixed with crispy potato wedges and smothered in red wine demiglace and house made cheese sauce. Served with a house salad or ONE smokehouse side.

Seafood

Blue Mountain Crab Cake (1)

$17.99

One of Neil's famous crab cakes with choice of sides.

Blue Mountain Crab Cake (2)

$29.99

Two of Neil's famous crab cakes with choice of sides.

Yuengling Battered Shrimp

$17.99

Crispy beer battered shrimp served with choice of two sides.

Pecan Encrusted Faroe Island Salmon

$23.99

A Sustainably caught Faroe Island salmon filet topped with a pecan crust then seared and pan roasted and drizzled with a creamy maple-dijon pan sauce. Includes your choice of two Smokehouse Sides.

Pan Seared Scallops

$29.99

Pan seared jumbo scallops drizzled with browned butter. Served with your choice of two sides.

Specialty Mac & Cheese and Pastas

Crabby Mac & Cheese

$21.99

Tender lump crabmeat and diced asparagus with Old Bay seasoning, blended with Chef Neil’s famous mac & cheese. Served with toasted garlic bread and our House Salad.

Porky Mac & Cheese

Porky Mac & Cheese

$18.99

Our hickory-smoked Pulled Pork and smoky bacon with our tangy BBQ sauce, blended into Chef Neil's famous macaroni and cheese, with garlic bread and a House Salad.

Cajun Penne Alfredo Pasta

$14.99

Penne pasta tossed with cajun spices, and tomatoes in a creamy garlic-parmesan cheese sauce. Served with a house salad and garlic bread.

Burger & Cheesesteaks

Frank's Classic Burger

$12.99

Plain and Simple! With LTO on a toasted brioche bun. Includes one Smokehouse Side.

Smokehouse Burger

$16.99

8 oz burger topped with with melted american cheese, hickory smoked pulled pork, fried onion straws, and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Includes one Smokehouse Side.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.99

Plenty of melted swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms on a toasted brioche roll with a drizzle of creamy horseradish sauce. Served with one Smokehouse Side.

The Hunsberger

$14.99

Topped with melted hickory smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions, bacon, and jalapeno aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

The Triple B Burger

$14.99

Blackened, Bacon Jam, and Blue Cheese burger topped with crispy onion straws. Served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.

3-Grain Veggie Burger

$11.99

A savory blend of brown rice, quinoa, bulgur and roasted vegetables in a quarter-pound patty. Served topped with smoked mozzarella, pico de gallo, tangy jalapeno aioli, and tender field greens on a toasted brioche bun.

Point Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Finely chopped chipped steak meat "wit or witout" onions and melty American cheese. Served in a hearth baked roll topped with marinara sauce. Includes one side choice.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Finely chopped chipped chicken meat "wit or witout" onions and melty American cheese. Served in a 12 inch hearth baked roll topped with marinara sauce. Includes one side choice.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Finely chopped chipped chicken meat "wit or witout" onions and melty American cheese. Served in a 12 inch hearth baked roll topped with your choice of wing sauce. Includes one side choice.

Sandwiches & More

Hickory Smoked Prime Rib Melt

$16.99

Our signature smoked prime rib, thinly sliced and topped with caramelized onion, mushroom, melted cheddar jack cheese, and creamy horseradish sauce. Served hot on a toasted brioche bun. Includes one Smokehouse Side.

Smokehouse French Dip

$16.99

Hickory smoked shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, and swiss cheese in a toasted steak roll. Served with a side of au jus for dunking! Includes one Smokehouse Side.

Smokehouse Sandwich

$13.99

Choice of hickory smoked pork, chicken, or brisket on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of our house made coleslaw and choice of one side. Includes one 2oz cup of our house BBQ sauce.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.99

Our famous crab cake on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce tomato onion and your choice of side.

Smokehouse Burrito

$15.99

It's Dutch-Mex! We stuff a flour tortilla with your choice of smoked meat, beans, melty queso, and caramelized onions. Then roll it and top it with house made ranchero sauce, melted cheddar jack, and sour cream. Served with choice of one side.

Smokehouse Wrap

$13.99

Hickory smoked pulled pork, cole slaw, cheddar jack cheese, and house BBQ rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with one side.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chopped breaded chicken tenders tossed with your choice of wing sauce and ranch dressing. Rolled in a flour tortilla stuffed with tender field greens and cheddar jack cheese. Served with one side.

Chicken Fingers Entrée

$11.99

A large portion of chicken tenders with your choice of side.

Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Chicken breast brined in pickle juice to make it extra juicy and tender and deep fried southern style! Served on a toasted brioche roll with our white cheddar queso, dill pickles, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and N’awlins mayo. Includes choice of one smokehouse side.

Points Infamous Bowl

$14.99

Comfort food at its finest! Crispy breaded chicken set atop a mound of mashed potatoes with cheddar-jack cheese, grilled seasoned corn, and chopped bacon, all smothered in our rich brown gravy. No sides, this is a meal in itself!

Sides Ala Carte

Applesauce

$2.49

Asparagus

$4.49

Baked Beans

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Fries

$2.49

Mac & Cheese

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Pierogies (3)

$2.49

Potato Chips

$2.49

Red Beet Eggs (2)

$2.49

Red Beets

$2.49

Maple-Bourbon Glazed Carrots

$4.49

SM Loaded Tots

$4.49

Small Gravy/Chz Fry

$4.49

Small Loaded Fry

$4.49

Tots

$2.49

Vegetable Medley

$2.49

Sauerkraut

$2.49

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Truffle Cake

$6.95

Plain Cheesecake

$6.95

Made locally at the Pocono Cheesecake Factory.

Lemonberry Cake

$7.95

Delicate lemony white cake with berries and mascarpone cheese.

Warm Caramel Apple-Raisin Bread Pudding

$6.95

Neil's peach bread pudding is back! Topped with an amaretto sauce.

Ice Cream Vanilla

$3.95

Kids Menu

Jr. Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Three golden brown breaded chicken tenders, served with applesauce.

Jr. Mac & Cheese

$5.99

A junior portion of our famous baked mac and cheese. Served with applesauce.

Jr. Pulled Pork

$8.99

A junior portion of our hickory smoked pulled pork served with applesauce.

Jr. Pulled Chicken

$8.99

A junior portion of our hickory smoked pulled chicken breast served with applesauce

Jr. Brisket

$10.99

A junior portion of our hickory smoked brisket served with applesauce

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Historic Tavern & Restaurant featuring Smokehouse Classics

Website

Location

943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath, PA 18014

Directions

