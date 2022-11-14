Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Barbeque
Chicken

Poio Mexican BBQ

18 Reviews

$

800 S. 7th street trafficway

Kansas City, KS 66105

Order Again

Popular Items

BOXES

(1) HALF Chicken Box

$13.95

1/2 grilled Chicken, choice of two small sides, tortillas, house pickles, choice of salsa

(2) HALF RIB BOX

$18.95

1/2 slab of pork spare rib, two small sides, tortillas, choice of salsa, house pickles.

(3)1/4 Chicken & 3 Rib Box

$19.95

1/4 chicken, 3 bones of a rib, two small sides, choice of salsas, house pickles, and tortillas.

(4) El Trio

$24.95

1/4 Chicken, 3 Rib bones, 1/4 LB. of Pork carnitas, two small sides, pickles, tortillas, choice of salsas.

(5) PORK CARNITAS BOX

$12.95

1/4 Pound of Filipino Adobo Pork Carnitas, choice of one small side, tortillas, house pickles, choice of salsa

(6) JACKFRUIT BOX

$12.95

quarter pound of jackfruit carnitas, one small side, tortillas, choice of salsa, house pickles.

$12.95

Kimchi fried rice, broccoli, carrots, cabbage slaw, house pickles, corn, sweet chili salsa. Choice of pork carnitas, grilled chicken, or jackfruit carnitas.

NACHOS

$11.95

House chips, poblano nacho cheee, black beans, corn, house pickles, cotija cheese, charred habanero salsa.

NACHO WEEK

$6.00

SANDWICHES

Pork Sandwich

$8.95

Pork Carnitas, cabbage slaw, black beans, house pickles, chili mayo, salsa macha.

Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Thigh, cabbage slaw, black beans, house pickles, chili Mayo, salsa verde,

Jackfruit Sandwich

$8.95

Jackfruit Carnitas, cabbage slaw, black beans, house pickles, salsa verde.

FAMILY MEALS

Whole Chicken

$33.95

Whole wood grilled chicken served with 3 large sides, tortillas, house pickles, and all the salsas.

Half Chicken + Half Rib

$39.95

1/2 chicken and 1/2 slab of ribs served with 3 large sides, tortillas, house pickles, and all the salsas.

Whole Rack of Ribs

$44.95

Whole rack of pork spare ribs served with 3 large sides, tortillas, house pickles, and all the salsas.

MEAT ONLY

WHOLE RACK

$32.95Out of stock

HALF RACK

$17.95

WHOLE CHICKEN

$21.95

HALF CHICKEN

$12.95

POZOLE

Cup Chicken Pozole

$6.95

chicken hominy stew served with traditional garnishes.

Bowl Chicken Pozole

$9.95

SWEETS

Maduros

$5.95

Fried sweet plantains with Mexican creama and cotija cheese.

Chocolate chip cookies

$3.95

Chocoflan

$7.95

EXTRAS

Extras

$0.75

SIDES

Small Sides

$3.00

Large Sides

$4.95

N/A Drinks

CAN Coke

$1.50

CAN Diet Coke

$1.50

CAN Sprite

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Liquid Dead Water

$3.00

Liquid Dead Sparkling Water

$3.00

Hibiscus Tea

$2.95

Red Bull (sugar free)

$3.00

Liquid death mango

$3.00Out of stock

Liquid death Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Agua fresca Watermelon & Lime

$5.00Out of stock

James Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

T Shirts

Roster T

$25.00

Name T

$25.00

Hats

Dad hat

$35.00

Accessories

Koozie

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDrive-Thru
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for stoping by today, we appreciate you. Love. Peace. Chicken Grease.

Website

Location

800 S. 7th street trafficway, Kansas City, KS 66105

Directions

