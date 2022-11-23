Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ imageView gallery

Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ

313 Reviews

$

4925 Boonsboro Rd

Lynchburg, VA 24503

Popular Items

Pork Sandwich
Brisket Plate
Pork Plate

Starters

Pork Nachos

$10.99

Fresh tortilla chips with pulled pork, queso cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, and pico de gallo

Southwest Quesadilla

$9.99

Filled with cheese, grilled onions, and pulled pork

Fried Pickles APP

$5.99

6 shooter fries

$10.59

1/2 Pork Nachos

$5.99

Sandwiches & Baskets

Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Served with Pickles, Onions and Slaw on the side.

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Served with pickles, onions and slaw on the side.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Served with pickles, onions and slaw on the side

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Served with pickles, onions and slaw on the side.

Messy Pig

$13.99

A heaping helping of our tender pulled pork between 2 layers of creamy coleslaw, topped with pickles, onions, and our Texas "Q" Sauce

Texas Destroyer

$14.99

A third lb of our famous beef brisket, topped with onion straws, jalapenos, "Q"sauce, and provolone cheese

Turkey, Bacon & Pimento Sandwich

$11.99

Topped with our homemade pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Pok-E-Club

$10.99

Our smoked turkey, ham, bacon, topped with Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American, Cheddar, Gouda

Chicken Strip Basket - 3

$7.99

Chicken Strip Basket - 5

$9.99

***Messy Bird

$13.99

Plates

Pork Plate

$12.99

Choose from pulled pork, sliced or chopped brisket, or sliced smoked turkey breast

Chicken Plate

$12.99

Turkey Plate

$13.99

choose from pulled pork, sliced or chopped brisket, or sliced smoked turkey breast

Brisket Plate

$14.99

choose from pulled pork, sliced or chopped brisket, or sliced smoked turkey breast

Southwest/Speciality Tacos

Texas Style Tacos

$10.99

Tender smoked pork on two 6 inch tortillas with refried beans, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo

Brisket Philly Tacos

$10.99

Two grilled tacos filled with brisket, grilled peppers, onions, provolone cheese and dijion horseradish sauce

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.99

Two grilled tacos filled with our signature pulled pork, creamy coleslaw, onions, and Texas "Q" sauce

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Two grilled tacos filled with grilled chicken, sauteed onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, and honey chipotle sauce

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.99

12 inch tortilla filled with fried or grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and southwest sauce

BBQ Burrito

$11.99

Choose from any of our smoked meats with pintos, mac and cheese and covered in our house made queso cheese

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Lite Bites

Chicken Tender Wrap

$12.99

Seasoned grilled chicken tenders with honey mustard, cheddar, lettuce and tomato

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$12.99

Our smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and ranch wrapped and grilled

Garden Salad

$5.50

Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Burgers and Dogs

Texas Burger

$11.99

Mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Fiesta Burger

$12.99

Refried beans, corn chips, onions, salsa, cheese, mayo, and pico de gallo

C&C

$12.99

Chili, cheese, pico de gallo and corn chips

Hilltopper

$12.99

Burger topped with our slow cooked beef brisket and marinated in with our Texas "Q" sauce

Pok-E-Western

$12.99

Burger topped with a fried egg and yellow relish

Mushroom Swiss

$11.99

Topped with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese and A1 sauce

Bacon Double Cheese

$14.99

2 handcrafted burgers topped with smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Flames Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with fried jalapeno buttons, house made habanero relish and pepper jack cheese

Bacon Blue

$12.99

Topped with smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and Texas "Q" sauce

Philly Burger

$12.99

Topped with grilled onions, peppers, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our house made dijion horseradish sauce

Patty Melt

$12.99

Covered with grilled onioins, Thousand Island, American and Swiss Cheese on grilled Texas toast

Smoked Gouda Burger

$13.99

Topped with smoked gouda cheese, bacon, lettuce, and mayo

Texas Dog

$9.25

Green or yellow relish,mustard, ketchup, onions, chili and slaw

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.50

Chili and cheddar cheese

Locked & Loaded

$10.25

Locked in smoked bacon and loaded with our pulled pork and topped with our famous "Q" sauce

Buckaroos

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Hot dog

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Slider

$5.99

Happy Trails

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Fresh Baked Cookies

$3.50

Texas Mud Pie

$4.99

Homestyle Sides

Straight Cut Fries

$2.99

Fresh Fried Chips

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Ranch Stlye Pintos

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Hushpuppies

$2.99

Collard Greens

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Premium Sides

Sweet Potato Fries -Small

$3.99

Fried Pickles - Small

$3.99

Grilled Vegetables

$3.99

Sweet potato fries - Large

$5.99

Fried Pickles - Large

$5.99

Grilled Mixed Vegtables- Large

$5.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Miscellaneous

Buns

$0.75

2 oz sauce

$0.75

Shirt

$20.00

Chili & Cheese Fries Upcharge

$2.00

Bacon & Cheese Fries Upcharge

$2.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

Coke Zero

$1.89

Dr. Pepper

$1.89

Sprite

$1.89

Mello Yellow

$1.89

Lemonade

$1.89

Sweet Tea

$1.89

Unsweet Tea

$1.89

Root Beer

$1.89

Club soda

$1.89

Half & Half Tea

$1.89

Arnold Palmer

$1.89

Juice

$1.89

Milk

$1.89
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4925 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24503

Directions

Gallery
Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ image

