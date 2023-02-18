Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pok Pok Thai Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

22814 100th Ave W

Edmonds, WA 98020

Popular Items

Pad Thai GF
Pad See Ew
Beef Dumpling

DINNER

Appetizers

Fried Rolls

$8.95

Deep fried veggie rolls stuffed with cabbage, carrots and glass noodles. Served with plum sauce.

Crab Puff

$8.95

Deep fried wonton stuffed with imitation crab and cream cheese. Served with spicy plum sauce

Lettuce Wraps

$12.95

Minced chicken, shiitake mushroom and ginger sauteed in an oyster-flavored sauce. Served with fresh lettuce leaves

Chicken Satay

$12.95

Skewers and grilled of strips of chicken breast marinated in yellow curry powder, garlic, cilantro. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Beef Dumpling

$9.95

Our Dumpling are filled with beef marinade then steamed and top with fried garlic. Served with a citrus soy dipping sauce.

Fried Tofu

$7.95

Deep fried tofu served with spicy plum sauce, top with crushed peanut.

Soup

Our Classic creamy Tom Yum soup with lemongrass, lime leaves, galangal, mushrooms, grape tomatoes in roasted chili paste, topped with cilantro

Tom Yum

$14.95

Hot and sour soup feast of mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal, grape tomatoes and kaffir lim leaves in roasted chili paste, topped with cilantro

Tom Kha

$14.95

Creamy coconut milk soup with mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal and kaffir lime leaves, topped with cilantro

Pok Pok Tom Yum

$14.95

Our classic creamy Tom Yum soup with lemongrass, lime leaves galangal, mushrooms, grape tomatoes in roasted chili paste, topped with cilantro

Salad

Larb Chicken

$13.50

Pan-seared chicken, onions and cilantro in a roasted rice powder cilantro lime dressing

Larb Beef

$15.50

Pan-seared beef, onions and cilantro in a roasted rice powder cilantro lime dressing

Som Tum GF

$11.95

Thai green papaya and carrots pounded with roasted peanut, green beans, grape tomatoes, plum sugar in lime dressing

Seafood Salad GF

$18.95

Mixed seafood tossed in cilantro lime dressing, onions, celery, cucumber and tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken with onions, cucumber, cilantro and grape tomatoes tossed in roasted chili lime dressing

Grilled Beef Salad

$15.50

Grilled beef with onions, cucumber, cilantro and grape tomatoes tossed in roasted chili lime dressing

Noodle

Pad Thai GF

$13.95

Wok- fried thin noodles in our tamarind sauce with egg, beansprouts, green onions and crusted peanut on the side

Pad See Ew

$13.95

Wok-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli in sweet black soy sauce

Pad Kee Mao

$13.95

Wok-fried wide rice noodles with eggs, broccoli, bamboo shoots, onions, tomatoes, carrots, bell pepper and Thai sweet basil in roasted chili paste

Pok Pok Noodle

$13.95

Wok-fried egg noodles, beansprouts, broccoli, carrots and egg in oyster sauce

Entrees

Lemon Grass

$14.95

Stir-fried lemon grass, mushrooms, bell peppers, cabbage, zucchini and lemon grass sauce

Mixed Vegetables

$14.95

Stir-fried broccoli, carrots, cabbage, green beans, zucchini and mushroom in oyster sauce

Basil

$14.95

Wok-fried green beans, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and Thai sweet basil

Ginger

$14.95

Fresh aromatic, ginger, onions, mushrooms, celery, green beans and bell peppers in yellow bean and oyster sauce

Cashew Nut

$14.95

Stir-fried with cashews, onions, bell peppers all in special homemade roasted chili paste

Garlic

$14.95

Stir-fried with crushed garlic, black pepper, steamed broccoli and carrots served on bedding topped with crispy fried garlic and cilantro

Eggplant

$14.95

Wok-fried eggplant, Thai sweet basil, bell peppers in a mix of yellow bean and oyster sauce

Broccoli

$14.95

Stir-fried broccoli with garlic doused with oyster sauce

Curries

Red Curry

$14.95

Red chili curry in creamy coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and Thai sweet basil

Green Curry

$14.95

Thai green chili curry in coconut milk, zucchini, bell peppers, eggplant and Thai sweet basil

Pineapple Curry

$14.95

Red chili curry in coconut milk, grape tomatoes, pineapple, bell peppers and Thai sweet basil

Fried Rices

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Wok-fried jasmine rice with yellow curry powder, egg, pineapple, tomatoes, carrots, peas, onions and cashew nut

Garlic Fried Rice

$14.95

Wok-fried jasmine rice with rich of garlic, egg, carrots, cabbage and broccoli

Pok Pok Fried Rice

$14.95

Wok-fried jasmine rice with roasted chili paste, egg, green beans, cabbage, zucchini, basil and bell peppers

Thai Fried Rice

$14.95

Wok-fried jasmine rice with egg, peas, carrot, onions, tomatoes and broccoli

Pok Pok's Signature

Koa Soi

$15.95

Northern Thai curry soup, egg noodles with chicken. Topped with crispy egg noodles

Crab Fried Rice

$20.95

Wok-fried jasmine rice, crab meat, eggs, onions and green onions

Hat Yai

$17.95

Southern Thai fried chicken topped with crispy shallots, served with sweet and chili sauce

Prawns Prik Pao

$19.95

Stir-fried green beans, bell peppers, onions and Thai sweet basil in roasted chili paste

Pok Pok Curry

$20.95

SEARED WILD SALMON WITH PANANG CHILI CURRY IN CREAMY COCONUT MILK, BROCCOLI, BELL PEPPER SHREDDED KAFFIR LIME LEAVE

Salmon Fried Rice

$20.95

Wok-fried Thai jasmine rice with egg, garlic, peas, carrots and green onions, salmon lightly crisped to golden brown served with a side of spicy Sriracha sauce

Crispy Garlic TOFU

$14.95

Crispy tofu tossed with our homemade roasted chili sauce topped with red bell peppers and crispy Thai sweet basil.

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$16.95

Crispy Chicken tossed with our homemade roasted chili sauce topped with red bell peppers and crispy Thai sweet basil.

Side Order

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$5.50

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

Steamed Tofu

$6.95

Steamed Vegetables

$6.95

Steamed Noodles

$5.00

Roti

$3.75

Fried Egg

$2.00

Desserts

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.95Out of stock

Creamy coconut ice cream served with ground peanut on top

Roti with condensed milk

$5.25

Pan fried roti, served with condensed milk

BEVERAGES

Tea and Coffee

Thai Ice Tea

$4.50

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.50

Soda

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Mango Peach

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

22814 100th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98020

Directions

