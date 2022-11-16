Pokano
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
From Ocean to bowl we are connecting guests to nutritious and delicious food we stand behind. Fresh, healthy, high-quality ingredients are the standard for our Hawaiian Poke Bowls and Boba Teas. We offer vegan, vegetarian and allergy friendly meal options, all prepared with made from scratch ingredients and sauces.
Location
8107 Creedmoor Rd, 110, Raleigh, NC 27613
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pure Vegan Cafe Juicery & Eatery--Raleigh
No Reviews
8369 Creedmoor Rd Raleigh, NC 27613
View restaurant
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Harvest Oaks
No Reviews
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
Happy + Hale - Six Forks Station
No Reviews
8711 Six Forks Rd. Suite 102 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Raleigh
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near Raleigh