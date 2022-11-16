Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pokano

review star

No reviews yet

8107 Creedmoor Rd

110

Raleigh, NC 27613

Order Again

Starters

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$5.25

5 Fried Dumplings Stuffed With Seasoned Chicken, Cabbage, Onion & Carrots, served With A Sweet Chili Sauce.

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$7.29Out of stock

Marinated Shrimp Ceviche, Served With Fresh Fried Wonton Chips.

Signature Poke

Classic Poke Bowls
Hawaiian Ahi

Hawaiian Ahi

$12.49

Tuna, Furikake, Masago, Green Onions, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Ginger, Shredded Nori, Spicy Pokano Sauce, Sushi Rice, Mixed Greens

Miso Salmon

Miso Salmon

$12.49

Salmon, Furikake, Green Onions, Kani Salad, Cucumber, Masago, Ginger, Onion Crisps, Miso Sauce, Sushi Rice, Mixed Greens

Yellowtail Aioli

Yellowtail Aioli

$12.49

Yellowtail, Furikake, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Red Onions, Kani Salad, Mango, Cucumber, Masago, Garlic Crisps, Sriracha Aioli, Sushi Rice, Mixed Greens

From the Grill

Our Delicious Grilled Options
Aloha Chicken

Aloha Chicken

$12.49

Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, Steamed Rice, Green Onions, Grilled Pineapple, Onion Crisps

Pokano Bop

Pokano Bop

$12.49

Marinated Beef, Steamed Rice, Sweet Onions, Green Onions, Cucumber Kim Chi, Mushroom Mix, Fried Egg, Onion Crisps, Pokano Sauce

Sweet Chili and Chicken or Shrimp

Sweet Chili and Chicken or Shrimp

$12.49

Red & Green Bell Peppers, Sweet Chili Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Steamed Rice. Choice of Chicken or Shrimp

Island Shrimp

Island Shrimp

$12.49

Garlic Marinated Shrimp, Steamed Rice, Mixed Greens, Mango, Garlic Crisps

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$12.49Out of stock

Egg Noodles, Cabbage, Bell Peppers, Green Onions. Choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp

Pokano Your Way

Customize Your Own Poke bowl
No Protein

No Protein

$9.99

2 Base, No Protein, 2 Sauces, 4 Toppings, Mix-ins and Crunch

2 Protein Bowl

2 Protein Bowl

$12.49

2 Base, 2 Protein, 2 Sauces, 4 Toppings, Mix-ins and Crunch

3 Protein Bowl

3 Protein Bowl

$14.99

2 Base, 3 Protein, 2 Sauces, 4 Toppings, Mix-ins and Crunch

Volcanic Boba

Pokano's Boba Beverages (All Drinks Come With Boba Unless You Select No Boba)
Lava Flow

Lava Flow

$4.29

A pińa colada mixed with a strawberry daiquiri with bursting strawberry boba.

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.29

Ultra- rich, milk tea with an authentic black tea flavor infused with brown sugar syrup.

Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.29

Blueberry flavored lemonade with blueberry bursting boba. A refreshing summertime favorite.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.29

Strawberry flavored lemonade with strawberry bursting boba. A refreshing summertime favorite.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.29

Strongly brewed black milk tea in Thai style (tastes of coconut milk and star anise with vanilla, clove, cinnamon and orange).

Butterfly Tea

Butterfly Tea

$4.29

Earthy unsweetened green tea with a pineapple or strawberry flavoring. Said to be a mood enhancer, with stress busting effects that may also help reduce symptoms of anxiety. It is also known to refresh the brain and helps keep you energized and happy throughout the day.

Blue Hawaiian

Blue Hawaiian

$4.29

A tasty reminder of the cool, blue, refreshing tropical drinks served in Hawaii. (A sweet bubble gum flavor)

Taro

Taro

$4.29

Sweet, nutty flavor with satisfying creamy vanilla aftertaste. Has a coconut and vanilla cake flavor. So, if you like vanilla lattes, vanilla ice cream or vanilla anything, this might be the boba beverage for you to try. It also has a slight floral difference to it from the taro root itself.

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.29

Sweet yellow cake infused with delicious strawberry flavors that provide a fun spring volcanic boba with bursting strawberry boba.

Green Tea (Ginger or Honey)

Green Tea (Ginger or Honey)

$4.29

Balanced with the light sweetness of green tea and smoothness of a non-dairy creamer. Can be flavored with ginger or honey and served with bursting honey boba.

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$4.29Out of stock

Made with bits of chocolate cookies and silky cream for a sippable treat that is sure to please. Served with regular Boba.

Kids Bowl

1 Base, 1 Protein, 2 Mix-Ins, 1 Sauce, 2 Toppings, 1 Crunch
Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$7.99

Drinks

Bottle water

Bottle water

$1.75
Restaurant info

From Ocean to bowl we are connecting guests to nutritious and delicious food we stand behind. Fresh, healthy, high-quality ingredients are the standard for our Hawaiian Poke Bowls and Boba Teas. We offer vegan, vegetarian and allergy friendly meal options, all prepared with made from scratch ingredients and sauces.

Location

8107 Creedmoor Rd, 110, Raleigh, NC 27613

