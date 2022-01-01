Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

POKÉ 1·2·3 - Coronado

208 Reviews

$$

1009 Orange Ave

Coronado, CA 92118

Bowls

CUSTOM CRAFT-MADE FOR YOU!

SMALL BOWL

$17.99

MEDIUM BOWL (use special comments block to specify # Protein scoop selections)

$19.99

LARGE BOWL (use special comments block to specify # Protein scoop selections)

$22.49

KIDS BOWL

$8.49

Norittos

NORI BURRITO = NORITTO!
$16.99

Balanced Hawaiian flavors make the “Kapuni” a “Favorite”... Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Mango Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Onion, Immitation Crab, Macadamia Nuts.

$13.49

“OISHI” means “delicious”, & this noritto delivers. Unique Japanese flavors! ... Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Fukujin Zuke (pickled radish), Furikake, avocado, masago, seaweed salad, cucumber, edamame, immitation crab, green onion, sesame seeds.

$13.49

Our VOLCANO norittos are a pure spicy delight... Premium Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Green Onion, Veggie Mix, Garlic Crunch, & Spicy Mayo

Sushi Rolls

FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE ROLLS, PMEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES PREP TIME FOR PICKUP. Enjoy our expertly crafted sushi rolls! 6 delicious rolls to choose from, including our exclusive “Vegan Power” Roll. Each roll comes with your choice of dipping sauce. 1·2·3 IS HOW WE ROLL!
$9.99

Premium Spicy Tuna, Cilantro, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo Drizzle, Jalapeños On The Side FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE ROLLS, PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES PREP TIME FOR PICKUP.

$9.99

Shrimp, Tempura Flakes, Crunch Onions, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Cucumber, Eel Sauce Drizzle 1·2·3 Style Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Crunch Onions, Eel Sauce Drizzle, Sesame Seeds FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE ROLLS, PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES PREP TIME FOR PICKUP.

CALIFORNIA

$8.99

Avocado, Imitation Crab, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce Drizzle 1·2·3 Style Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Crunch Onions, Eel Sauce Drizzle, Sesame Seeds FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE ROLLS, PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES PREP TIME FOR PICKUP.

VEGAN POWER

$8.99

Organic Tofu, Veggie Power Mix, Avocado, Golden Miso Drizzle, Sesame Seeds FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE ROLLS, PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES PREP TIME FOR PICKUP.

Drinks

Fountain Soda Drink (select flavor at pickup)

$3.49

Can Soda

$2.99

BOBA TEA

$5.99

123 Tea

$5.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Drinks

$3.49

Mochi

MOCHI

$4.49

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

619-823-6126 Coronado: @ POKÉ 123 we strive to offer the highest quality and most creative POKÉ you’ve ever experienced! FRESH FAST HEALTHY!

Location

1009 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118

Directions

