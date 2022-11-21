Restaurant header imageView gallery
POKÉ 1·2·3 - Imperial Beach

No reviews yet

801 Palm Avenue #102

Imperial Beach, CA 91932

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bowls

CUSTOM CRAFT-MADE FOR YOU!

SMALL BOWL

$13.95

MEDIUM BOWL (use special comments block to specify # Protein scoop selections)

$15.95

LARGE BOWL (use special comments block to specify # Protein scoop selections)

$17.95

Kids Bowl

$8.49

Norittos

NORI BURRITO = NORITTO!
KAPUNI - ORDER HERE

$13.49

Balanced Hawaiian flavors make the “Kapuni” a “Favorite”... Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Mango Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Onion, Immitation Crab, Macadamia Nuts.

OISHI - ORDER HERE

$13.49

“OISHI” means “delicious”, & this noritto delivers. Unique Japanese flavors! ... Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Fukujin Zuke (pickled radish), Furikake, avocado, masago, seaweed salad, cucumber, edamame, immitation crab, green onion, sesame seeds.

VOLCANO - ORDER HERE

$13.49

Our VOLCANO norittos are a pure spicy delight... Premium Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Green Onion, Veggie Mix, Garlic Crunch, & Spicy Mayo

Waves

CATCH OUR WAVES!!!! Three styles: 123 Style is our traditional marinated Ahi Tuna, CALI Style is an ode to a California Roll (crab meat), and SPICY Style is premium spicy tuna! Catch our WAVE WEDNESDAYS! Just $9.99 + FREE Fountain Drink!

CHOOSE YOUR 3 WAVES HERE

$13.49

Drinks

Fountain Soda (select flavor at pickup)

$3.29

Can Soda

$2.99

123 Tea

$5.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Drink

$3.49

Mochi

MOCHI

$5.49

Miso Soup

ENJOY WITH ORGANIC TOFU, SHRIMP, OCTOPUS, OR CHICKEN

Miso Soup

$2.99

Hats

Hats available for in-restaurant purchases.

S/M - fitted

$19.95

L/XL - fitted

$19.95

T Shirts

123 T Shirts avail for in-restaurant purchases.

Men's Small

$15.95

Men’s Medium

$15.95

Men’s Large

$15.95

Men’s XL

$15.95

Men’s XXL

$15.95

Women’s XS

$15.95

Women’s S

$15.95

Women’s M

$15.95

Women’s L

$15.95

Women’s XL

$15.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
(619) 993-6806 IB. @ POKÉ 123 we strive to offer the highest quality and most creative POKÉ you’ve ever experienced! FRESH FAST HEALTHY!

