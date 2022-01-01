Restaurant header imageView gallery

POKÉ 1·2·3 - Liberty Station

No reviews yet

2400 HISTORIC DECATUR ROAD SUITE 107

SAN DIEGO, CA 92106

Bowls

CUSTOM CRAFT-MADE FOR YOU!

SMALL BOWL

$11.99

MEDIUM BOWL (use special comments block to specify # scoop selections)

$13.99

LARGE BOWL PROTEINS (use special comments block to specify # scoop selections)

$15.99

KIDS BOWL

$7.99

Norittos

NORI BURRITO = NORITTO!
KAPUNI - ORDER HERE

KAPUNI - ORDER HERE

$11.99

Balanced Hawaiian flavors make the “Kapuni” a “Favorite”... Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Mango Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Onion, Immitation Crab, Macadamia Nuts.

OISHI - ORDER HERE

OISHI - ORDER HERE

$11.99

“OISHI” means “delicious”, & this noritto delivers. Unique Japanese flavors! ... Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Fukujin Zuke (pickled radish), Furikake, avocado, masago, seaweed salad, cucumber, edamame, immitation crab, green onion, sesame seeds.

VOLCANO - ORDER HERE

VOLCANO - ORDER HERE

$11.99

Our VOLCANO norittos are a pure spicy delight... Premium Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Green Onion, Veggie Mix, Garlic Crunch, & Spicy Mayo

Waves

CATCH OUR WAVES!!!! Three styles: 123 Style is our traditional marinated Ahi Tuna, CALI Style is an ode to a California Roll (crab meat), and SPICY Style is premium spicy tuna! Catch our WAVE WEDNESDAYS! Just $9.99 + FREE Fountain Drink!

CHOOSE YOUR 3 WAVES HERE

$11.99

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.25

123 Tea

$3.95

Bottled Water

$1.75

Boba Tea

$4.50

Bottled Drink

$3.49

Mochi

MOCHI

$3.25

Miso Soup

ENJOY WITH ORGANIC TOFU, SHRIMP, OCTOPUS, OR CHICKEN

Miso Soup

$1.95

Hats

Hat S/M

$19.95

Hat L/XL

$19.95

T Shirts

Men's Small

$15.95

CATERING BOWLS

Add contact name/phone/email, delivery address, and any entry instructions in “SPECIAL REQUEST” field. Questions? Email us CATERING@POKE123USA.COM

2 PROTEIN CHOICES FOR 14 OR MORE PEOPLE. $12.49 per person “Quantity” is total number of people

$12.49

3 PROTEIN CHOICES FOR 14 OR MORE PEOPLE. $14.99 per person, “Quantity” is total number of people

$14.99
As of March 18, 2020 we are temporarily closed. We look forward to a day when we’ve weathered this outbreak and reopen to serve the Point Loma community again!

Location

2400 HISTORIC DECATUR ROAD SUITE 107, SAN DIEGO, CA 92106

Directions

