Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poke & Go

review star

No reviews yet

2451 NE 186 ST #4

MIAMI, FL 33180

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


GO BOWLS

BYO BOWL(BUILD YOUR OWN)

$15.00

GO CLASSIC

POKE DOKIE

$17.00

Tuna Poke, red onions, scallions, cucumber, wakame, avocado, sprouts, pickled ginger with Classic shoyu sauce

SLAMMIN SALMON

$16.00

Salmon poke, Asian slaw, wakame, red onions, scallions, sprouts, pickled ginger with white garlic sauce

OH SO SALMON

$17.00

Salmon Teriyaki, Avocado, Wakame, Asian slaw, carrots, sprouts, zesty cilantro sauce

TUNA CRUNCH

$17.00

Tuna crunch, Masago, Avocado, wakame, tomatoes, scallions, pickled ginger and spicy mayo

Curry Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Teriyaki, Asian slaw, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, cilantro, red cabbage, Curry sauce

GO WRAPS

BYO WRAP (BUILD YOUR OWN)

$13.00

POKE DOKIE WRAP

$13.00

SLAMMIN SALMON WRAP

$13.00

OH SO SALMON WRAP

$13.00

BAKED DYNAMITE WRAP

$13.00

TOFU TERIYAKI WRAP

$13.00

TUNA CRINCH WRAP

$13.00

SURF AND TURF WRAP

$13.00

SPICY GANGNAM WRAP

$13.00

DRINKS

BOTTLE SODA

$3.00

BOTTLE WATER

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

RAMUNE

$4.00

GREEN TEA

$4.00

JASMINE TEA

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

COCONUT WATER

$4.00

SIDES

BASE SIDE

$3.00

KANI SALAD

$5.00

WAKAME

$5.00

SPICY WAKAME

$5.00

EXTRA PROTEIN

$4.00

GO PARTY

Party Platter

ORDER WITH 48 HRS IN ADVANCE

DESSERT

COFFEE CAKE

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2451 NE 186 ST #4, MIAMI, FL 33180

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Carrot Express (Aventura/Miami Gardens)
orange starNo Reviews
2440 NE Miami Gardens Dr Miami, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Perl Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive North Miami, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Grand Cafe - Miami Gardens
orange starNo Reviews
2491 NE Miami Gardens Dr Miami, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
MIAMI SQUEEZE - Juice Bar .Café .Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
18315 West Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Go! Gaucho - West Dixie Highway
orange starNo Reviews
18315 West Dixie Highway Ojus, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Taco Box Aventura - 18721 Biscayne Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
18721 Biscayne Blvd Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in MIAMI

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MIAMI
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (358 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston