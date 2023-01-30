Poke and Tea House Inc 2310 Sunrise Blvd

A map showing the location of Poke and Tea House Inc 2310 Sunrise BlvdView gallery

Poke and Tea House Inc

review star

No reviews yet

2310 Sunrise Blvd

Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bowls

Regular Bowl (3 Scoops Protein)

Regular Bowl (3 Scoops Protein)

$14.99
Large Bowl (5 Scoops Protein)

Large Bowl (5 Scoops Protein)

$16.99
Poke Salad

Poke Salad

$15.99

Featured Bowls

Signature Bowl

Signature Bowl

$17.99
California Bowl

California Bowl

$17.99

Vegetarian Bowl

$15.99

Sushi

California Roll

$6.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.59

California Hand Roll

$5.99

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.59

Ice Tea

Wintermelon Tea

$4.99

Green Ice Tea

$4.95

Black Ice Tea

$4.99

Milk Teas

Thai Milk Tea

$5.49

House Milk Tea

$5.49

Taro Milk Tea

$5.49

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.49

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.49

Fruit Milk Tea

$5.49

Tiger Pearl Milk Tea

$5.49

Green Thai Milk Tea

$5.49

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.49

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Mango Smoothie

$5.99

Taro Smoothie

$5.99

Coconut Smoothie

$5.99

Matcha Smoothie

$5.99

Avocado Smoothie

$6.99

Lychee Smoothie

$5.99

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

$5.99

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.99

Peach Smoothie

$5.99

Kiwi Smoothie

$5.99

Thai Smoothie

$5.99

Coffee Smoothie

$5.99

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.99

Oreo Smoothie

$5.99

Fresh Milk Tea

Tiger Fresh Milk

$5.29

Wintermelon Fresh Milk

$5.29

Matcha Fresh Milk

$5.29

Fresh Milk Tea

$5.29

Strawberry Match Fresh Milk

$5.49

Coffee Fresh Milk

$5.49

Fruit Ice Tea

Mango & Passion Green Tea

$5.29

Strawberry Peach Tea

$5.29

Honey Lemon Tea

$5.29

Watermelon Lemon Tea

$5.29

Strawberry Black Tea

$5.29

Mango Green Tea

$5.29

Wintermelon Ice Tea

$5.29

Passion Fruit

$5.29

Kiwi

$5.29

Peach

$5.29

Lychee

$5.29

Rose Garden Fruity

$5.29

Soft Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Can Sode

$1.50

Soup

Miso Soup

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

2310 Sunrise Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Directions

