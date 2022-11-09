Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poke Austin

5601 Brodie Lane Suite 1200A

Sunset Valley, TX 78745

House Specials

Ono

$14.95

White rice, salmon, tuna, red snapper, carrot, cucumber, onion and sweet corn with a mild poke and spicy mayo sauce. Then topped with Masago, seaweed salad, scallion, edamame, fukujinzuke, crispy garlic and furikake.

Volcano

$15.95

White rice, spring mix, tuna, albacore, hamachi, japanese scallops, jalapeno, carrots, cucumber mixed with volcano sauce. Topped with seaweed salad, ginger, scallion, oshinko, fried onion and crushed red pepper.

Ohana

$14.99

Spring mix, spicy crab salad, shrimp, tuna, scallops, octopus, pineapple, red onion, cucumber mixed with mild poke and unagi sauce. Topped with edamame, seaweed salad, masago, fried onion and furikake.

Hot Poke

$15.99

White rice with crab meat, two scoops of salmon, two scoops of unagi, corn, carrots, masago and scallions. Mixed with our special hot poke bake sauce then baked. Unagi sauce on top with furikake for a crunch.

Lolo

$13.95

Choice of Rice with Salad Mix and Crab Salad, Spicy Crab Salad, Snow Crab, Corn, Onion & Pineapple then dressed with Spicy Mayo & Mango and topped with Seaweed Salad, Edamame & Crispy Onions

Moana

$13.99Out of stock

Choice of Rice and Salad Mix with Sweet Marinated Tuna topped with Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Oshinko, Crispy Onion & Green Onions

Mana

$14.95

Choice of Rice with Seared Salmon, Carrots, Cucumber & Corn, Mild Poke and Unagi Dressing then topped with Edamame, Fukujinzuke, Nori, White Sesame seed with a Unagi Dressing drizzle on top

Spam Bowl

$12.99Out of stock

Choice of Rice with Seared Spam, Crab Salad, Onions & Cucumber then dressed with Mild Poke and topped with Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Furikake & Green Onions with a Drizzle of Unagi Sauce on top

Paniolo

$14.95

Choice of Rice with Shrimp Tempura, Seared Salmon, Spam, Tamago dressed with Unagi Sauce and topped with Scallions and Crispy Garlic

Kai

$12.99Out of stock

Spring Mix with Tofu, Cucumber, Carrot, Red onion, Sweet corn dressed with Mild Poke and topped with Seaweed Salad, Oshinko, Fukujinzuke, Edamame

Unagi Bowl

$13.99Out of stock

Choice of Rice with Unagi, Carrots, Corn then dressed with Unagi & Ponzu then topped with Seaweed Salad, Fukujinzuke, Oshinko, Sesame Seed with a drizzle of Unagi Sauce on top

Tempura Bowl

$14.95

Choice of Rice with Shrimp Tempura, Crab salad, Corn & Carrots then dressed with Mango Sauce and topped with Green Onion, Seaweed Salad, Masago, Black Sesame Seeds with a Drizzle of Unagi Sauce

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$13.99Out of stock

Sides

Seaweed Salad

$5.99
Kimchi

$5.99
Side of Rice

$2.75
Edamame

$5.99
Potato Chips

$2.99
Rice Seaweed Cracker

$2.99
Wasabi Hot Peas

$2.99

Miso Soup

$2.95

SNACKS

HI CHEW

$3.99
Mochi Ice Cream

$3.50
Pocky Sticks Chocolate

$3.50
Pocky Sticks Strawberry

$3.50

