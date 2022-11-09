Poke Austin
5601 Brodie Lane Suite 1200A
Sunset Valley, TX 78745
Build Your Own Bowl
House Specials
Ono
White rice, salmon, tuna, red snapper, carrot, cucumber, onion and sweet corn with a mild poke and spicy mayo sauce. Then topped with Masago, seaweed salad, scallion, edamame, fukujinzuke, crispy garlic and furikake.
Volcano
White rice, spring mix, tuna, albacore, hamachi, japanese scallops, jalapeno, carrots, cucumber mixed with volcano sauce. Topped with seaweed salad, ginger, scallion, oshinko, fried onion and crushed red pepper.
Ohana
Spring mix, spicy crab salad, shrimp, tuna, scallops, octopus, pineapple, red onion, cucumber mixed with mild poke and unagi sauce. Topped with edamame, seaweed salad, masago, fried onion and furikake.
Hot Poke
White rice with crab meat, two scoops of salmon, two scoops of unagi, corn, carrots, masago and scallions. Mixed with our special hot poke bake sauce then baked. Unagi sauce on top with furikake for a crunch.
Lolo
Choice of Rice with Salad Mix and Crab Salad, Spicy Crab Salad, Snow Crab, Corn, Onion & Pineapple then dressed with Spicy Mayo & Mango and topped with Seaweed Salad, Edamame & Crispy Onions
Moana
Choice of Rice and Salad Mix with Sweet Marinated Tuna topped with Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Oshinko, Crispy Onion & Green Onions
Mana
Choice of Rice with Seared Salmon, Carrots, Cucumber & Corn, Mild Poke and Unagi Dressing then topped with Edamame, Fukujinzuke, Nori, White Sesame seed with a Unagi Dressing drizzle on top
Spam Bowl
Choice of Rice with Seared Spam, Crab Salad, Onions & Cucumber then dressed with Mild Poke and topped with Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Furikake & Green Onions with a Drizzle of Unagi Sauce on top
Paniolo
Choice of Rice with Shrimp Tempura, Seared Salmon, Spam, Tamago dressed with Unagi Sauce and topped with Scallions and Crispy Garlic
Kai
Spring Mix with Tofu, Cucumber, Carrot, Red onion, Sweet corn dressed with Mild Poke and topped with Seaweed Salad, Oshinko, Fukujinzuke, Edamame
Unagi Bowl
Choice of Rice with Unagi, Carrots, Corn then dressed with Unagi & Ponzu then topped with Seaweed Salad, Fukujinzuke, Oshinko, Sesame Seed with a drizzle of Unagi Sauce on top
Tempura Bowl
Choice of Rice with Shrimp Tempura, Crab salad, Corn & Carrots then dressed with Mango Sauce and topped with Green Onion, Seaweed Salad, Masago, Black Sesame Seeds with a Drizzle of Unagi Sauce