Poke Boba 360 GREENWICH AVE

review star

No reviews yet

360 GREENWICH AVE

GREENWICH, CT 06830

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your own Bowl (1 Protein)
Boba Tea (M)
Create Your own Bowl (2 Proteins)

Signature Poke Bowl

Salmon Breeze

$15.95

Salmon, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Mix in with Thai Sweet Chill Mango Sauce, Cherry tomato, Mango, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Masago, Wonton Crisps & House Poke Sauce

Tuna Lover

$18.95

Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Scallion, Red Onion, Mix in with Spicy Mayo Sauce. Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Onion Crisps, Sesame Seed, Japanese dressing & Ponzu Sauce.

The Triforce

$21.95

Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Sweer Corn, Mix in with Japanese dressing, Mango, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Kani Salad, Garlic Crisp, Sesame Seed, Wonton Crisp, Shredded Nori, House Poke Sauce, & Honey Wasabi Sauce

Chicken Poke

$15.95

White Meat Chicken, Sweet Corn, Scallion, Mix in with Sesame Shoyu Sauce, Cucumber, Pineapple, Mango, Kani Salad, Roasted Seaweed, Wonton Crisps, Onion Crisps, House Poke Sauce, & Eel Sauce.

Land & Sea

$18.95

White Meat Chicken, Shrimp, Sweet Corn, Scallion, Red Onion, Mix -in with Teriyaki Sauce, Edamame, Cherry Tomato, Spicy Kani Salad, Onion Crisps, Wonton Crisps, Sesame Seed, with Sesame Shoyu Sauce & House Poke Sauce

Tofu Poke

$12.95

Organic Tofu, Scallion, Mix in with Sesame Shoyu Sauce,Cucumber, Sweet Corn, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Garlic Crisps, Sesame Seed, with House Poke Sauce.

Custom Poke Bowl

Create Your own Bowl (1 Protein)

$15.95

Create your own bowl

Create Your own Bowl (2 Proteins)

$18.95

Create your own bowl

Create Your own Bowl (3 Proteins)

$21.95

Create your own bowl

Ramen

Tonkostu 猪骨浓汤面

$18.00+

Extremely Rich Pork Bone Soup, Ramen Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Menma (Bamboo Shoot), Naruto Fish Cake, Kikurage (Black Fungus), Sweet Corn, Scallion, Onion Crispy.

Spicy Tonkostu 辣猪骨浓汤面

$18.00+

Extremely Rich Pork Bone Soup, with Home-made Spicy Chilly Oil, Ramen Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Menma (Bamboo Shoot), Naruto Fish Cake, Kikurage (Black Fungus), Sweet Corn, Scallion, Onion Crispy.

Shoyu 酱油汤面

$18.00+

High Umami and Tangy Soy Sauce Soup, Ramen Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Menma (Bamboo Shoot), Naruto Fish Cake, Kikurage (Black Fungus),Sweet Corn, Scallion, Garlic Crispy.

Spicy Shoyu 辣酱油汤面

$18.00+

High Umami and Tangy Soy Sauce Soup, with Home-made Spicy Chilly Oil, Ramen Noodles, Soft-Boiled Egg, Menma (Bamboo Shoot), Naruto Fish Cake, Kikurage (Black Fungus), Sweet Corn, Scallion, Garlic Crispy.

Winter Special Hot Drink

Hong Kong Style Boba Tea (Black Tea)

$6.25+

Redbean Coconut Boba Tea

$6.25+

Cinnamon Boba Tea ( Black Tea)

$6.25+

Taro Coconut Boba Tea

$6.25+

Blueberry Lavender Hot Tea

$6.25+

Citron Ginger Hot Tea

$6.25+

Ooloong White Peach Hot Tea

$6.25+

Kumquat Ginger Hot Tea

$6.25+

Matcha Boba Tea

$6.25+

Boba Tea

Boba Tea (M)

$6.25

500 ml (Non Dairy Creamer Base)

Boba Tea (L)

$7.25

700 ml (Non Dairy Creamer Base)

Hot Boba Tea

$6.25+

Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea (M)

$6.25

500 ml

Fruit Tea (L)

$7.25

700 ml

Hot Fruit Tea

$6.25+

Fruit Slush

Fruit Slush (M)

$6.75

500 ml

Fruit Slush (L)

$7.75

700 ml

Soda & Green Tea

Japanese Soda

$3.95

Chi Water Bottle

$3.75

Chi Water Can

$2.50

Polar Spring Water

$1.50

Ito En Unsweetened Ocha 500ml

$3.50

Unsweetened Green Tea

Ito En Jasmine Green Tea 500ml

$3.50Out of stock

Unsweetened

Ito En Unsweetened Genmaicha 500ml

$3.50

Unsweetened Matcha

Calpico (Original) 500ml

$3.95

Non Carbonated Beverage

Calpico (Strawberry) 500ml

$3.95

Non Carbonated Beverage

Melon Soda 300ml

$3.95

White Peach Soda 300ml

$3.95

Milkis Soda

$3.25

Sweet Green Tea (Can)

$2.75

S. Pellegrino 500ml

$3.25

Cici Jelly Driks

$1.50

Coke (can)

$1.75

Can size

Diet Coke (can)

$1.75

Can size

Sprite (can)

$1.75

Ginger Ale (can)

$1.75

Dessert & Cakes

Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Green Tea Swiss Roll 1ps

$3.00

Chocolate Mille Crepe

$7.25

Passion Fruit Mille Crepe

$7.25

Mango Mille Crepe

$7.25

Oreo Cookie Mille Crepe Cake

$7.25

Creme Brulee Cheeses Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Swiss Roll Cake (Green Tea)

$3.00

Swiss Roll Cake (Strawberry)

$3.00

Swiss Roll Cake ( Marble)

$3.00

Baked Wheat Cake ( Brown Sugar)

$3.50

Baked Wheat Cake (Coffee)

$3.50

Baked Wheat Cake ( Red Bean )

$3.50

Baked Wheat Cakie (Chocolate)

$3.50

Candy & Snack

Pocky Chocolate Sticks 70g

$3.50

Pocky Strawberry Sticks 70g

$3.50

Pocky Green Tea Sticks 70g

$3.50

Pocky Almond Crush Sticks 41g

$3.75

HI-Chew Candy ( Grape) 50g

$2.25

HI-Chew Candy ( Apple)

$2.25

HI-Chew Candy (Mango)

$2.25

GGE Crackers Spicy

$3.25

GGE Crackers Seaweed

$3.25

GGE Crackers Original

$3.25

Fruits in Jelly

$3.95

QQ Gummy

$1.50

Meiji Panda Cookie

$0.99

Toy

Boba Keychain

$5.00

Slush Keychain

$5.00

Boba Tea Toys

$6.00

Boba Tea AirPod

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Poke Bowl, Bubble Tea & More.

Location

360 GREENWICH AVE, GREENWICH, CT 06830

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
