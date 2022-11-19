Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poke Burri Avondale

review star

No reviews yet

835-B Savannah Hwy

Charleston, SC 29407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

SUPER Poke Bowl
Veggie Spring Rolls
Bowl

Starters

Ginger Miso Salad

Ginger Miso Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, Cabbage, Carrots, Ginger Miso Dressing

Crab Salad Crunch

Crab Salad Crunch

$8.00

Crab Salad, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Tempura Flakes, Spring Mix, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

Spicy Tuna Nacho

Spicy Tuna Nacho

$10.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Wonton Nacho, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Green Onions

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.50

Vegetable Spring Rolls served with Sweet & Sour Sauce

Fried Pork Dumplings

Fried Pork Dumplings

$8.00

Pork Dumplings deep fried & Served with House-Made Ginger-Soy dipping sauce

Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Tokyo Street Fries

$8.00

Poke Bowls

SUPER Poke Bowl

SUPER Poke Bowl

$17.00

Fresh Tuna, Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Crab Salad, Lettuce, Beets, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Ginger

Dynamite Bowl

Dynamite Bowl

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Cabbage, Avocado, Edamame, Beets, Eel Sauce, Spicy Korean Sauce, Jalapeno, Pickled Ginger

Fresh Tuna Bowl

Fresh Tuna Bowl

$15.00

Fresh Tuna, Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Cabbage, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Eel, Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Ginger

Fresh Salmon Bowl

Fresh Salmon Bowl

$15.00

Fresh Salmon, Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Cabbage, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Ginger

Tangy Crab & Shrimp Bowl

Tangy Crab & Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Crab Salad, Shrimp Tempura, Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Beets, Cabbage, Avocado, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Wasabi Mayo, Sriracha Teriyaki, Pickled Ginger

Panko Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Panko Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$15.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Cabbage, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Teriyaki Sauce, Sweet Chili Peanut Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds

Soy-Mate Tofu Bowl

Soy-Mate Tofu Bowl

$15.00

Crispy Tofu, Spring Mix, Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Ginger Miso Dressing, Sweet Chili Peanut Sauce, Pickled Ginger, Fried Shallots

Land & Sea Bowl

$15.00

Crispy Panko Chicken, Tempura Shrimp, Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Beets, Avocado, Edamame, Cabbage, Eel Sauce, Sweet Chili Peanut Sauce, Fried Shallots & Pickled Ginger

Spicy Tuna Kimchee Bowl

$15.00

Burrito Rolls

Black Pepper Chicken Burrito

Black Pepper Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Black Pepper Teriyaki, Fried Onion

Demogorgon

Demogorgon

$13.00

Spicy Tuna, Lettuce, Cabbage, Cucumber, Eel, Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Tempura Flakes

Avondale Special

Avondale Special

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crab Salad, Spring Mix, Carrots, Cucumber, Eel Sauce, Sriracha Hot Sauce

Crabburrito

Crabburrito

$13.00

Crab Salad, Lettuce, Cabbage, Avocado, Cucumber, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Tempura Flakes

KungFu-rrito

KungFu-rrito

$14.00

Fresh Tuna, Fresh Salmon, Cabbage, Carrots, Avocado, Sriracha Teriyaki, Wasabi Mayo, Tempura Flakes

Uncle Iroh

Uncle Iroh

$13.00

Crispy Tofu, Spring Mix, Carrots, Beets, Ginger Miso Dressing, Sweet Chili Peanut Sauce, Fried Shallots

Devil's Roll

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Lettuce, Cabbage, Carrots, EEL Sauce, Spicy Korean Sauce & Sliced Jalapenos

Best of the Best

$14.50

Spicy Tuna, Tuna, Salmon, Crab Salad, Cucumber, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo & Masago

Dancing Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Sriracha Teriyaki, Spicy Mayo and Crispy Tempura Flakes

Donuts

Spicy Tuna Donut

Spicy Tuna Donut

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Donut with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo. Topped with Tempura Flakes

Crabmeat Donut

Crabmeat Donut

$7.50

Crabmeat Donut with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and Wasabi Mayo. Topped with Wasabi Furikake

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Sushi Burrito or Poke Bowl to Your Taste!
Bowl

Bowl

$15.00
Burrito

Burrito

$15.00

Side

Rice

$4.50

Extra Sauce (On Side)

Spicy Mayo (SOS)

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo (SOS)

$0.50

EEL Sauce (SOS)

$0.50

Sweet Chili Peanut (SOS)

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce (SOS)

$0.50

Ginger-Soy (SOS)

$0.50

Ginger Miso (SOS)

$0.50

Sriracha Teriyaki (SOS)

$0.50

Sweet & Sour (SOS)

$0.50

Spicy Korean (SOS)

$0.50

Black Pepper Teriyaki (SOS)

$0.50

Spicy Miso Teriyaki (SOS)

$0.50

Sriracha Hot Sauce (SOS)

$1.00

Yum Yum Sauce (SOS)

$0.50

Ramen Noodles

Tonkatsu "Classic" Ramen

$15.00

Creamy Pork Broth, Pork Belly, Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg

Tonkatsu "Black" Ramen

$16.00

Creamy Pork Broth, Pork Belly, Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg

Angry Zuko Ramen

$15.00

Spicy Creamy Pork Broth, Pork Belly, Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg

Spicy Kimchi Ramen

$16.00

Spicy Creamy Pork Broth, Pork Belly, Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg

Spicy Tan Tan Ramen

$16.00

Spicy Creamy Pork Broth, Seasoned Ground Pork, Pork Belly, Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg

ChicKEN Ramen

$15.00

Creamy Broth, Grilled Chicken, Noodles, Sweet Corn, Bean Sprouts, Bamboo Shoots, Black Mushroom, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg, and Fried Onions

Miso Ramen

$15.00

Creamy Miso Broth, Pork Belly, Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, and Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg

Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.00

Spicy Miso Broth, Pork Belly, Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, and Marinated Soft Boiled Egg

1-UP Ramen

$15.00

Creamy Vegetarian Broth, Noodles, Fried Tofu, Black Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Corn, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, and Sesame Seeds

1-UP Ramen (Kale Noodle - Vegan)

$14.00

Creamy Vegetarian Broth, Kale Noodles, Fried Tofu, Black Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Corn, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, and Sesame Seeds

Spicy ChicKen Ramen

$14.00

Spicy Creamy Chicken Broth, Grilled Chicken, Sweet Corn, Bean Sprouts, Bamboo Shoots, Black Mushroom, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg, And Fried Onions

Seafood Ramen

$18.00

Creamy Pork Broth, Shrimp, Mussels, Squid, Egg Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, & Marinated Soft Boiled Egg

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$18.00

Spicy Creamy Pork Broth, Shrimp, Mussels, Squid, Egg Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushrooms, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, & Marinated Soft Boiled Egg

Popeye's Favorite Ramen

$16.00

Creamy Chicken Broth, Grilled Chicken, Egg Noodles, Fresh Spinach, Sweet Corn, Bean Sprouts, Sesame Seeds & a Marinated Soft Boiled Egg.

Luau Pork Ramen

$18.00

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$15.00

Sides

Creamy Pork Broth

$4.50

Spicy Pork Broth

$4.50

Creamy Chicken Broth

$4.50

Spicy Chicken Broth

$4.50

Miso Broth

$4.50

Spicy Miso Broth

$4.50

Creamy Vegetarian Broth

$4.50

Spicy Vegetarian Broth

$4.50

Egg Noodles

$4.00

Kale Noodles

$4.00

Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Soft Boiled Egg

$1.50

Kimchi

$3.00

Pork Belly

$4.50

Seasoned Ground Pork

$4.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Fried Tofu

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Poke Bowls, Sushi Burritos and Specialty Items.

Location

835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407

Directions

Gallery
Poke Burri image
Poke Burri image
Poke Burri image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - West Ashley
orange star4.2 • 554
817 St Andrews Blvd Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Millers All Day - James Island, - Maybank Highway
orange starNo Reviews
1956a Maybank Highway Charleston, SC 29412
View restaurantnext
Kwei Fei at The Charleston Pour House
orange starNo Reviews
1977 Maybank Highway Charleston, SC 29412
View restaurantnext
Home Team BBQ - West Ashley
orange star4.5 • 1,878
1205 Ashley River Road Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
California Dreaming - Charleston
orange starNo Reviews
1 Ashley Point Road Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Boxcar Betty's - West Ashley
orange star4.7 • 1,686
1922 Savannah Hwy Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (74 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston