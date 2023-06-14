Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Poke Burri / Lifting Noodles Ramen Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

2503 Bagby St.

Houston, TX 77006

Popular Items

The "Rainbow" Special Roll

The "Rainbow" Special Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, eel sauce, sriracha hot sauce

Fried Pork Dumplings - 5 Pcs

Fried Pork Dumplings - 5 Pcs

$5.75

Deep fried pork dumplings w/ ginger-soy dipping sauce

Food

Starters

Crab Salad Crunch

Crab Salad Crunch

$6.95

Crab salad, cucumber, seaweed salad, tempura flakes, spring mix, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls - 3 Pcs

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls - 3 Pcs

$4.50

Vegetarian spring rolls served w/ sweet chili sauce

Fried Pork Dumplings - 5 Pcs

Fried Pork Dumplings - 5 Pcs

$5.75

Deep fried pork dumplings w/ ginger-soy dipping sauce

Ginger Miso Salad

Ginger Miso Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, cabbage, carrots, ginger miso dressing

Spicy Tuna Nacho

Spicy Tuna Nacho

$7.95

Our most popular starter item! Spicy tuna on a bed of won-ton nachos with our signature eel sauce, spicy mayo, avocado cubes, and topped with green onions.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Aka Miso Soup. Perfect with any meal!

Wakame Salad

$4.75

Wakame salad over bed of spring mix

Tokyo Fries

$7.95

Seasoned fries with our signature eel sauce, spicy mayo, topped with sesame seeds. By Popular demand, it is now a permanent item!

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$12.95

House-made wonton chips, fresh salmon, fresh tuna, spicy tuna, crabmeat salad, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Poke Bowls

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, lettuce, cabbage, carrots, cucumber, edamame, avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha hot sauce, and topped with fresh jalapenos
Super Poke Bowl

Super Poke Bowl

$16.95

Fresh tuna, salmon, spicy tuna, crab salad, lettuce, beets, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger

Astro aka Dynamite Bowl

Astro aka Dynamite Bowl

$15.95

Spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, lettuce, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, edamame, avocado, spicy mayo, sriracha hot sauce, topped with fresh jalapeño and pickled ginger - HTown's favorite bowl

Tangy Crab & Shrimp Bowl

Tangy Crab & Shrimp Bowl

$15.95

Crab salad, shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, beets, cabbage, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, wasabi mayo, sriracha teriyaki, pickled ginger

The Land & Sea

The Land & Sea

$15.95

Crispy chicken, shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, beets, edamame, red cabbage, avocado, eel sauce, sweet peanut chili sauce, fried onion.

Fresh Salmon Bowl

Fresh Salmon Bowl

$14.95

Fresh seasoned salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger

Fresh Tuna Bowl

Fresh Tuna Bowl

$14.95

Fresh seasoned tuna, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger

Panko Chicken Teriyaki Chili Peanut

Panko Chicken Teriyaki Chili Peanut

$14.95

Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Kimchi Bowl

Spicy Tuna Kimchi Bowl

$14.95

Spicy tuna, lettuce, carrots, edamame, red cabbage, cucumber, beets, avocado, eel sauce, spicy Korean sauce, pickled ginger, topped with kimchi

Soy-Mate Tofu

Soy-Mate Tofu

$12.95

Crispy tofu, spring mix, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, ginger miso dressing, sweet chili peanut sauce, fried shallots, pickled ginger

Mango-Habanero Salmon

$14.95

Fresh Salmon, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, edamame, beets, red cabbage, avocado, Sweet Chili Peanut sauce, Mango-Habanero Sauce

Burrito Rolls

The "Rainbow" Special Roll

The "Rainbow" Special Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, crab salad, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, eel sauce, sriracha hot sauce

Crabbirrito Roll

Crabbirrito Roll

$13.95

Crab salad, lettuce, cabbage, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tempura flakes

Demogorgon Roll

Demogorgon Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna, lettuce, cabbage, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo, tempura flakes

KungFu-ritto Roll

KungFu-ritto Roll

$14.95

Fresh tuna, fresh salmon, cabbage, carrots, avocado, sriracha teriyaki, wasabi mayo, tempura flakes

Ken-Se Philly Roll

$14.95

Fresh salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Appa Roll

$14.95

For a limited time only! Crispy chicken, shrimp tempura, avocado, carrots, beets, sriracha teriyaki, spicy mayo

Uncle Iroh Roll

Uncle Iroh Roll

$11.95

Crispy tofu, spring mix, carrots, beets, ginger miso dressing, sweet chili peanut sauce, fried shallots

Ramen

Tonkotsu Classic

Tonkotsu Classic

$13.95

Creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed

Tonkotsu Black

Tonkotsu Black

$14.95

Creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, black sesame garlic oil, and roasted seaweed

Angry Zuko

Angry Zuko

$13.95

Spicy creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed

Spicy Kimchi

Spicy Kimchi

$14.95

Spicy creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, kimchi, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$13.95

Creamy miso broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, scallions, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed

ChicKEN Ramen

ChicKEN Ramen

$13.95

Creamy broth, grilled chicken, noodles, sweet corn, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, fried onions, & roasted seaweed

1-UP Ramen

1-UP Ramen

$12.95

Eegg noodles, creamy vegetarian broth, fried tofu, black mushroom, shiitake mushroom, bamboo shoots, sweet corn, scallions, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, & pickled ginger

1-UP with Kale Noodle

1-UP with Kale Noodle

$12.95

Kale noodles (vegan option). Creamy vegetarian broth, fried tofu, black mushroom, shiitake mushroom, bamboo shoots, sweet corn, scallions, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, & pickled ginger

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$13.95

Spicy creamy miso broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, scallions, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed

Additional/Extra items

Broth

$2.00

Noodles

$3.00

Pork belly

$2.00

Seasoned Chicken

$2.00

Tofu

$2.00

Kimchi

$1.00

Mixed veggie

$2.00

Topping

$1.00

Soft Boiled Egg

$1.00

Poke Sauce

$0.50

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$13.95

Donuts

Crabmeat Donut

Crabmeat Donut

$6.75

Crabmeat donut with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo. Topped w/ wasabi furikake

Spicy Tuna Donut

Spicy Tuna Donut

$6.75

Spicy tuna donut with eel sauce and spicy mayo. Topped With tempura flakes

Salmon w/Avocado Donut

Salmon w/Avocado Donut

$6.75

Fresh salmon, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Everything Donut

Everything Donut

$7.95

Part of the secret menu family - fresh salmon, fresh tuna, crabmeat salad, spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sesame seeds, tempura flakes, furikake, seaweed salad

Ying/Yang Donut

$6.75

Half Spicy Tuna, half crabmeat on one donut! Eel sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sesame seeds, tempura flakes

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Matcha Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$1.50
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00
Dragonfruit Lemonade

Dragonfruit Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Calpico

$3.95

Aloha Maid Drink

$2.95

Ramune

$3.95

Mango Juice With Nata Coco

$2.50

Pineapple Juice With Nata Coco

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our freshly-made poke bowls, sushi burritos, ramen noodles, and ask about our "secret menu" items! Thank you for supporting your locally-owned restaurant!

