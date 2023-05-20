Main picView gallery

POKE BURRITO - LIC 44-28 Purves Street

No reviews yet

44-28 Purves Street

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101

Signature

Hawaiian Classic*

$14.00

Ahi tuna, jicama, sweet onions, cucumber, pineapple, house classic sauce, seaweed salad, crab salad, scallions, avocado, sesame seeds, onion crisps, wonton crisps

Golden Salmon*

$14.00

Salmon, sweet onion, cucumber, edamame, mango, wasabi yuzu sauce, seaweed salad, crab salad, scallions, avocado, sesame seeds, onion crisps, wonton crisps

California [cooked]

$12.00

Crab salad, cucumber, eel sauce, spicy mayo, avocado, sesame seeds, toasted rice puffs, wonton crisps

Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp [cooked]

$13.00

Chicken breast, shrimp, cucumber, sweet onions, corn, edamame, teriyaki sauce, seaweed salad, crab salad, scallions, sesame seeds, onion crisps, wonton crisps

Paradise Eel [cooked]

$15.00

Eel, cucumber, shredded carrots, corn, eel sauce, seaweed salad, crab salad, scallions, sesame seeds, shredded nori, wonton crisps

Thai Sweet Chili Tofu [cooked]

$12.00

Tofu, cucumber, sweet onions, kale, edamame, shredded carrots, Thai sweet chili sauce, seaweed salad, scallions, sesame seeds, avocado, grape tomato

Poke My Way

Poke Bowl [2 Proteins]

$11.50
Poke Bowl [3 Proteins]

$13.50
Poke Salad [2 Proteins]

$11.50
Poke Salad [3 Proteins]

$13.50
Poke Burrito [2 Proteins]

$11.50
Poke Burrito [3 Proteins]

$13.50

Combo

Signature Combo

$15.00
Poke My Way Combo [2 proteins]

$14.50
Poke My Way Combo [3 proteins]

$16.50

Side

White Rice

$2.00
Brown Rice

$2.00
Deep River Chips - Original Sea Salt

$2.00
Deep River Chips - Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.00
Deep River Chips - Sweet Maui Onion

$2.00
Deep River Chips - Mesquite BBQ

$2.00
Miso Soup

$2.50
Spicy Edamame [8 oz]

$2.50
Crab Salad [8 oz]

$2.50
Seaweed Salad [8 oz]

$2.50
Steamed Shumai [6 pcs]

$5.95
Steamed Pork Gyoza [6 pcs]

$5.95
Steamed Veggie Gyoza [6 pcs]

$5.95
Spicy Tuna Cracker* [4 pcs]

$8.50
Spicy Salmon Cracker* [4 pcs]

$8.50

Beverage

Poland Spring Water

$1.75
Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke

$1.75
Sprite

$1.75
Unsweetened Green Tea

$2.00
Hawaiian Sun - Ice Tea

$2.00
Hawaiian Sun - Mango Orange

$2.00
Hawaiian Sun - Lychee

$2.00Out of stock
Hawaiian Sun - Strawberry Lilikoi

$2.00Out of stock
Hawaiian Sun - Strawberry Guava

$2.00
Hawaiian Sun - Guava Nectar

$2.00
Hawaiian Sun - Pineapple Orange

$2.00
Hawaiian Sun - Green Tea

$2.00
Smart Water

$2.50
UCC Matcha Latte

$3.00Out of stock
UCC Black Coffee

$3.00Out of stock
UCC Caffe Latte

$3.00
Calpico - Original

$3.00

contains: milk and soy

Calpico - Lychee

$3.00

contains: milk and soy

Calpico - Strawberry

$3.00

contains: milk and soy

Utensils

Utensils: Yes

Utensils: No, Save the Planet!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Poke Burrito is a trendy restaurant located in Long Island City and Astoria NY that serves delicious Poke Bowl and Sushi Burrito.

44-28 Purves Street, LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101

