POKE BURRITO - LIC 44-28 Purves Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Poke Burrito is a trendy restaurant located in Long Island City and Astoria NY that serves delicious Poke Bowl and Sushi Burrito.
Location
44-28 Purves Street, LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
CooCooCachoo LIC - 26-23 Jackson Avenue
No Reviews
26-23 Jackson Avenue Queens, NY 11101
View restaurant
Dutch Kills Bar - 27-24 Jackson Avenue
No Reviews
27-24 Jackson Avenue Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurant
Dun Huang Long Island City - 27-23 Jackson Ave
No Reviews
27-35 Jackson Ave, Space B Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurant
The Beast Next Door - 4251 27th street
No Reviews
4251 27th street Long Island city, NY 11101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in LONG ISLAND CITY
More near LONG ISLAND CITY