Restaurant header imageView gallery

POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE

review star

No reviews yet

1948 Skibo Road

Fayetteville, NC 28314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Burrito Mexican Restaurant 3
orange starNo Reviews
310 Glensford Dr Suite 100 Fayetteville, NC 28314
View restaurantnext
Army City Steak Gyro Mchperson - 201 s McPherson church RD
orange starNo Reviews
201 s McPherson church RD Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Fayetteville
orange star4.2 • 2,831
482 N McPherson Church Rd fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurantnext
Will's Grill - 4011 sycamore dairy rd suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
4011 sycamore dairy rd suite 100 fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurantnext
Sammio's Italian Restaurant - Fayetteville (Raeford Rd) Location
orange star4.2 • 1,854
2623 Raeford Rd Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurantnext
Thai Pepper Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
195 Star Point Dr,Ste A - C Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fayetteville

Mac’s Speed Shop - Fayetteville
orange star4.2 • 2,831
482 N McPherson Church Rd fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurantnext
Sammio's Italian Restaurant - Fayetteville (Raeford Rd) Location
orange star4.2 • 1,854
2623 Raeford Rd Fayetteville, NC 28303
View restaurantnext
Archway Burger
orange star4.7 • 116
113 Person St Fayetteville, NC 28301
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0342 - Fayetteville, NC
orange star4.1 • 70
2844 Freedom Parkway Dr Fayetteville, NC 28314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fayetteville
Cameron
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Southern Pines
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Pinehurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston