Main picView gallery

Poke-City Cambridge 1722 Massachusetts Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1722 Massachusetts Avenue

Cambridge, MA 02138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Snack Bowl
Bento-Poke
Vegan Miso Bowl

Signature Bowls

Spicy Salmon or Tuna ! **

$12.45

Salmon or Tuna, Mango, Edamame, Red Cabbage, Scallion, Tobiko, Furikake, Sriracha Aiol

Hawaiian Classic ! *

$13.45

Shoyu Salmon or Tuna, Mango, Avocado, Cucumber, Scallion, Crab Salad, Furikake, Sriracha Aioli Sauce

Poké City Special ! *

$14.45

Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, Seaweed Salad, Pineapple Salsa, Cucumber, Edamame, Scallion, Furikake, Poké City Sauce

Ahi Tuna !

$12.45

Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Mango Scallion, Onion Crisps, Roasted Seaweed, Bonita Flake, Sesame Ginger Sauce

Vegan Miso Bowl

$11.95

Tofu, Avocado, Cucumber, Edamame, Spinach, Shiitake Mushroom, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Spicy Miso Sauce

Sear Spicy Salmon Bowl

$13.45

Sear Spicy Salmon x2, Mango, Sweet Corn, Cabbage, Roasted Seaweed, Scallion, Furikake, Shiitake Mushroom Sauce / Spicy Miso, Wasabi Shoyu

Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp

$12.45

Chicken, Shrimp, Pineapple Salsa, Cucumber, Sweet Corn, Seaweed Salad, Scallion, Cilantro, Sesame Seed, Savory Teriyaki

Beef Onion

$13.95

Beef and Onion with Sweet Shoyu Sauce, Crab Salad, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Choice of Mochi

Pineapple Salmon !

$12.45

Salmon, Pineapples Salsa, Edamame, Spinach, Pickled Ginger, Roasted Seaweed, Furikake, Sweet Chili Sauce

Spicy Citrus ! *

$12.45

Salmon, Shrimp, Seaweed Salad, Mango, Scallion, Jalapeño, Tobiko, Onion Crisps, Pickled Ginger, Furikake, Spicy Citrus Sauce

Green Garden Salad

$7.75

Green Salad, Red Cabbage, Pineapple Salsa, Sweet Corn, Mango, Onion Crisps, Sesame Ginger Sauce

Extra Protein

$2.50

Extra Mix-in

$0.75

Extra Topping

$0.50

Tofu Change To Fish

$3.00

Crab Salad $1.50

$1.50

Avocado $1.50

$1.50

Build Your Own

Snack Bowl

$7.75

Includes 1 base, 1 Proteins, 2 Mix-In, 2 Toppings

2 Protein Bowl

$12.45

Includes 1 base, 2 Proteins, 2 Mix-In, 2 Toppings

3 Protein Bowl

$14.95

Includes 1 base, 3 Proteins, 2 Mix-In, 2 Toppings

Bento Poke

Bento-Poke

$8.75

Sides & Soups

Miso Soup

$1.95

Spicy Miso Soup

$2.50

Hibachi Mushroom Soup

$2.50

Crab Salad

$5.95

Seaweed Salad

$4.75

Shrimp Shumai

$5.95

Mochi Ice Cream (1)

$1.50

Mochi Ice Cream (3)

$4.00

Red Bean Mochi

$1.50

Pineapple Salsa

$4.75

Edamame w/ Shell & Speciality Drinks

$4.95

Drinks

Bottle Unsweet Jasmine Tea

$2.95

Coke Can

$1.79

Diet Coke Can

$1.79

Ginger Ale Can

$1.79

Lychee Juice

$2.95

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water Small Bottle

$2.50

Spring Water Bottle

$2.00

Sunkist Can

$1.79

Unsweetened Green Tea

$2.95

Yogo Vera Melon

$4.25

Yuzu Soda

$3.50

Yuzu Sparkling Water

$4.25

Makirto (Copy)

Salmon

$4.50

Spicy Salmon

$4.50

Salmon Shoyu

$4.50

Tuna

$4.50

Spicy Tuna

$4.50

Ahi Tuna Shoyu

$4.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Sweet Tofu Skin

$4.50

Crab Salad

$4.50

Avocado

$4.50

Eel/each

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! !Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy.

Location

1722 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Manoa Poke Shop
orange star4.6 • 455
300 Beacon Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Nirvana - Taste of India
orange starNo Reviews
1680 Mass Ave Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Stoked Pizza Company- Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
1611 Massachusetts Ave. Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Little Crêpe Café
orange star4.6 • 163
102 Oxford street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Dali Restaurant & Tapas Bar
orange starNo Reviews
415 Washington Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Forge Baking Company Catering
orange star4.5 • 741
626 Somerville Ave Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.5 • 9,194
83 Mount Auburn St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Oleana
orange star4.8 • 7,473
134 Hampshire St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Craigie on Main
orange star4.6 • 6,640
853 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston