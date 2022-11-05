Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poke Dojo 7110 Bethesda Ln

review star

No reviews yet

7110 Bethesda Lane

Bethesda, MD 20814

Popular Items

BYO Regular - 2 Protein
BYO Large - 3 Protein
Dojo Bowl

BYO Bowls

BYO Regular - 2 Protein

$14.99

BYO Large - 3 Protein

$15.49

BYO Etra Large - 4 Protein

$17.49

BYO - No Protein

$9.49

Signature Bowls

Dojo Bowl

$17.49

Marinated Tuna, Marinated Salmon, Garlic Shrimp, Avocado, Carrots, Scallion, Crispy Garlic, Crispy Onion, Furikake, and Wasabi Aioli

Crazy Tuna Bowl

$15.49

Marinated Tuna, Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Sesame, Scallion, Red Onion, Ponzu, Furikake, Crispy Shallots

Lava Bowl

$15.49

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Garlic Shrimp, Jalapeño, Scallion, Masago, Cilantro, Crispy Garlic, and Spicy Mayo)

Aloha Bowl

$15.49

Garlic Shrimp ×2, Imitation Crab, Mango, Pineapple, Red Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Onion, Ponzu Sauce

Keto Bowl

$16.99

Zucchini Noodles, Marinated Salmon, Marinated Tuna, Garlic Shrimp, Scallion, Hijiki Seaweed Salad, Crispy Garlic, Crispy Onion, Ponzu Sauce

Vegan Bowl

$15.49

Organic Tofu ×3, Carrots, Cucumbers, Edamame, Pickled Ginger, Red Onion, Cilantro, Mango, Seaweed Salad, Sprinkle Toppings, Ponzu Sauce

Mochi Ice Crream

Pick Two Mochi

$6.00

Drinks

Itoen Green Tea Bottle

$3.99

Hawaiian Kona Coffee

$3.75

Aloha Maid

$2.99

Fiji Water

$3.99

San Pellegrino

$3.99

Calpico

$4.99

Ramune

$4.99

Snacks

Hawaiian brand chips

$2.99

Hi chew

$2.25

Orange chocolate kitkat

$8.99

Wheat kitkat

$8.99

White mini biscuit kitkat

$8.99

vanilla yan yan

$1.99

shrimp chips

$3.99

honey butter chips

$3.99

bannana chips

$3.99

family maruken cake 15p

$7.99

chocolate bing bing

$3.99

hello kitty rice crackers

$6.99

hello kitty wafer cookies

$3.99

hello kitty biscuits strawberry cream

$2.99

chocolate pocky

$2.99

strawberry pocky family pack

$7.99

Cookies and cream pocky family pack

$7.99

Lubera cookie

$3.99

strawberry pocky

$2.99

cookies and cream pocky

$2.99

almond crush pocky

$3.99

strawberry hello panda

$3.99

strawberry bing bing

$3.99

matcha bing bing

$3.99

wasabi shrimp chips

$3.99

siracha peas

$5.99

wasabi peas

$5.99

stawberry gummy

$4.99

hi chew yogurt mix

$4.99

grape gummy

$3.99

onion ring

$2.99

onion ring big pack

$6.99

caramel cream frape candy

$3.99

seaweed snack sheets

$3.99

pchao fruit flavor pack

$3.99

seaweed and salt chips

$3.99

shin ramen

$3.99

peach fettuccine gummys

$3.99

karamucho spicy chilli chips

$3.99

hot and spicy potato chips calbee

$3.99

pineapple marshmallow

$4.99

strawberry marshmallow

$4.99

matcha milk candy

$4.99

pchao fruit soda

$4.99

sanrio characters cracker

$4.99

Black sesame almonds

$11.99

Dessert

Monaka chocolate ice cream bar

$4.99

Monaka matcha ice cream bar

$4.99

Monaka strawberry ice cream bar

$4.99

soup

Miso soup

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7110 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

