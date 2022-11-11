Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poke Doke - CWE 23 S. Euclid ave

23 South Euclid Avenue

Suite B

St. Louis, MO 63110

Popular Items

Small Poke Bowl
Regular Poke Bowl
Large Poke Bowl

BYO Poke Bowl

Small Poke Bowl

Small Poke Bowl

$14.50

Regular Poke Bowl

$17.00
Large Poke Bowl

Large Poke Bowl

$19.50

Toppings Bowl

$10.00

Appetizers

Crab Rangoons (3)

$5.50

Miso Soup

$4.50

Gyoza

$7.50
PokeDoke Wings

PokeDoke Wings

$10.00

Sweet Thai Chili Wings

$10.00

Fries

$4.00

Signature Bowls

Shrimptastic Bowl

Shrimptastic Bowl

$17.00

White Rice, Shrimp, Tempura Shrimp, cucumbers and onions, mango, green onions, purple cabbage, carrots, Crabmeat, fried onions and drizzled with Sweet thai chili. Sorry no modifications

PokeDoke Bowl

PokeDoke Bowl

$17.00
King Maui Moa Bowl

King Maui Moa Bowl

$12.00
Volcano Bowl

Volcano Bowl

$17.00

Cali Bowl

$16.00

Drinks

Bubble Tea

$6.00
Regular Fountain Drink

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.70Out of stock
Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$3.10Out of stock
Hawaiian Sun

Hawaiian Sun

$3.00
Perrier

Perrier

$2.50
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00
Japanese Green Tea (Unsweet

Japanese Green Tea (Unsweet

$3.50Out of stock
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00
Ramune

Ramune

$3.50
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.50

Fiji Water

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Pokka Milk Coffee

$4.00

Pokka Cappuccino

$4.00

Gatorade (Fruit Punch)

$3.00

Gatorade (Lemon-Lime)

$3.00

Gatorade (Orange)

Out of stock

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sides & Sweets

Shrimp Chips

$3.00

Wonton Chips

$3.00

Brown Rice (16oz)

$3.00

Brown Rice (24oz)

$4.00

White Sushi Rice (16oz)

$3.00

White Sushi Rice (24oz)

$4.00

Soft Shell Crab.

$6.50

Tempura Shrimp.

$3.50

Extra Topping

$1.50

Mochi Donuts

$3.50+

Beer and Spirits

Kona Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Kona Seltzer

$5.00Out of stock

Cucumber Sake

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
23 South Euclid Avenue, Suite B, St. Louis, MO 63110

