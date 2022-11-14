Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poke Doke - Delmar 6316 Delmar Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

6316 Delmar Boulevard

University City, MO 63130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Poke Bowl
Regular Poke Bowl
Large Poke Bowl

Hawaiian BBQ

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Kalbi

$18.00

BYO Poke Bowl

Small Poke Bowl

Small Poke Bowl

$14.50

If no Base is selected, White rice will be given

Regular Poke Bowl

Regular Poke Bowl

$17.00

If no Base is selected, white rice will be given

Large Poke Bowl

Large Poke Bowl

$19.50

If no Base is selected, white rice will be given

Toppings Bowl

Toppings Bowl

$10.00

Signature Bowls

King Maui Moa Bowl

King Maui Moa Bowl

$14.00
Shrimptastic Bowl

Shrimptastic Bowl

$17.00

White Rice, Shrimp, Tempura Shrimp, cucumbers and onions, mango, green onions, purple cabbage, carrots, Crabmeat, fried onions and drizzled with Sweet thai chili. Sorry no modifications

PokeDoke Bowl

PokeDoke Bowl

$17.00

Our OG poke bowl with White Rice, Ahi Tuna, Cucumbers and onions. pineapple, Edamame, Crabmeat, Seaweed Salad, Fried Onions, drizzled with Spicy Mayo and Eel sauce and sesame seeds. -Sorry no modifications-

Volcano Bowl

Volcano Bowl

$17.00

Extra spicy bowl made with white rice, spicy tuna, and salmon Crabmeat, pineapple, edamame, green onions, fried onion, and drizzled with spicy mayo and wasabi mayo and togarashi sorry sold out of masago. -Sorry no modifications-

Appetizers

Crab Rangoons (3)

Crab Rangoons (3)

$5.50

Miso Soup

$4.50
Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.50
PokeDoke Wings

PokeDoke Wings

$10.00

Sweet Thai Chili Wings

$10.00

Drinks

Bubble Tea

$5.00
Regular Fountain Drink

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.70
Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$3.10
Hawaiian Sun

Hawaiian Sun

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.50Out of stock
Perrier

Perrier

$2.50Out of stock
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00
Japanese Green Tea (Unsweetened)

Japanese Green Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.50Out of stock
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
Ramune

Ramune

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.50

Pokka Milk Coffee

$3.00

Pokka Cappuccino

$3.00

Fiji Water (500mL)

$3.00Out of stock

Sides & Sweets

Shrimp Chips

$3.00
Wonton Chips

Wonton Chips

$3.00
Brown Rice (16oz)

Brown Rice (16oz)

$3.00
Brown Rice (24oz)

Brown Rice (24oz)

$4.00
White Sushi Rice (16oz)

White Sushi Rice (16oz)

$3.00
White Sushi Rice (24oz)

White Sushi Rice (24oz)

$4.00
Mochi Donuts

Mochi Donuts

$3.00Out of stock

Available Wednesday - Sunday. Custom/bulk order is available seven days a week! Contact us for details. Soft, dense and chewy! A different experience than your typical donut. Variety of flavors available!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6316 Delmar Boulevard, University City, MO 63130

Directions

Gallery
Poke Doke - Delmar image
Poke Doke - Delmar image
Poke Doke - Delmar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Diego's Cantina - 630 North & South Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
630 North & South Rd. University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Frida's - St. Louis' Plant-Based Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
622 North and South Rd. St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Winslow's Table
orange starNo Reviews
7213 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Morita
orange starNo Reviews
7213 Delmar Boulevard University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Crawling Crab - 6730 Page Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6730 Page Ave Saint Louis, MO 63133
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in University City

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near University City
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston