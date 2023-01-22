Restaurant header imageView gallery

POKEDOKE

review star

No reviews yet

130 S Kirkwood Rd

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Poke Bowl
Regular Poke Bowl
Bubble Tea

Hawaiian BBQ

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Marinated Chicken, Grilled served with rice and Hawaiian Mac salad

Hawaiian Kalbi Short Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

Beef Short Ribs, marinated and grilled. comes with rice and Hawaiian Mac salad

BYO Poke Bowl

Hawaiian Sushi in a bowl. pick a size, base, Protein, toppings and top with a selection different drizzles. Proteins are mixed in our poke sauce with your choice of spice level.
Small Poke Bowl

Small Poke Bowl

$14.50

Build Your Own Poke Bowl. Choose your: -Base(s) If no Base is selected, White rice will be given -Poke/Protein -Mix-ins (Cucumber, Onions) -Sauce Spice Level -Toppings -Drizzle

Regular Poke Bowl

Regular Poke Bowl

$17.00

Build Your Own Poke Bowl. Choose your: -Base(s) If no Base is selected, White rice will be given -Poke/Protein -Mix-ins (Cucumber, Onions) -Sauce Spice Level -Toppings -Drizzle

Large Poke Bowl

Large Poke Bowl

$19.50

Build Your Own Poke Bowl. Choose your: -Base(s) If no Base is selected, White rice will be given -Poke/Protein -Mix-ins (Cucumber, Onions) -Sauce Spice Level -Toppings -Drizzle

Toppings Bowl

Toppings Bowl

$10.00

Appetizers

Crab Rangoons (3)

Crab Rangoons (3)

$5.50Out of stock

Miso Soup

$5.50
Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.50
PokeDoke Wings

PokeDoke Wings

$10.00

Sweet Thai Chili Wings

$10.00

Fries

$4.00

Signature Bowls

Our OG poke bowl with White Rice, Ahi Tuna, Cucumbers and onions. pineapple, Edamame, Crabmeat, Seaweed Salad, Fried Onions, drizzled with Spicy Mayo and Eel sauce and sesame seeds. -Sorry no modifications-
King Maui Moa Bowl

King Maui Moa Bowl

$14.00
Shrimptastic Bowl

Shrimptastic Bowl

$17.00

White Rice, Shrimp, Tempura Shrimp, cucumbers and onions, mango, green onions, purple cabbage, carrots, Crabmeat, fried onions and drizzled with Sweet thai chili. Sorry no modifications

PokeDoke Bowl

PokeDoke Bowl

$17.00
Volcano Bowl

Volcano Bowl

$17.00

Extra spicy bowl made with white rice, spicy tuna, and salmon Crabmeat, pineapple, edamame, green onions, fried onion, and drizzled with spicy mayo and wasabi mayo and togarashi sorry sold out of masago. -Sorry no modifications-

Drinks

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$6.00+

Non Dairy Creamer is used in the milk tea. Fruit Tea does not have any creamer

Regular Fountain Drink

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.70
Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$3.10
Hawaiian Sun

Hawaiian Sun

$3.00

Vita Coco - Coconut Water

$3.75
Perrier

Perrier

$2.75Out of stock
Sanpellegrino

Sanpellegrino

$3.00
Japanese Green Tea (Unsweetened)

Japanese Green Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.50
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.75
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Ramune

Ramune

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.75

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.00Out of stock

Gatorade Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Perrier

$3.50

Dole Orange

$3.50Out of stock

Life Water

$3.00Out of stock

Brisk Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Fiji Water (500mL)

$3.00

Sides & Sweets

Shrimp Chips

$3.00
Wonton Chips

Wonton Chips

$3.00
Brown Rice (16oz)

Brown Rice (16oz)

$3.00
Brown Rice (24oz)

Brown Rice (24oz)

$5.00
White Sushi Rice (16oz)

White Sushi Rice (16oz)

$3.00
White Sushi Rice (24oz)

White Sushi Rice (24oz)

$5.00
Mochi Donuts

Mochi Donuts

$3.50Out of stock

Available Wednesday - Sunday. Custom/bulk order is available seven days a week! Contact us for details. Soft, dense and chewy! A different experience than your typical donut. Variety of flavors available!

Mac Salad

$3.50
Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Shrimp

$5.50

Side of Tempura Shrimp (2 pieces) with your choice of drizzle.

Soft Shell Crab.

$7.50

Brownie- Chocolate Chip

$3.00

White Chocolate Macademia Cookie

$2.75

Seaweed Salad (5.5oz)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

130 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Directions

Gallery
Poke Doke - Kirkwood image
Poke Doke - Kirkwood image
Poke Doke - Kirkwood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kaldi's Coffee - Kirkwood
orange starNo Reviews
120 S. KIRKWOOD RD KIRKWOOD, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
Crushed Red - Kirkwood
orange starNo Reviews
140 S. Kirkwood Rd. Kirkwood, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Kirkwood
orange starNo Reviews
312 S Kirkwood Rd Kirkwood, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
Teleo Coffee - 132 W Monroe Ave
orange starNo Reviews
132 W Monroe Ave SAINT LOUIS, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
Racanelli's Pizza - Kirkwood
orange starNo Reviews
111 N. Kirkwood Rd Kirkwood, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
One 19 North
orange starNo Reviews
119 NORTH KIRKWOOD RD KIRKWOOD, MO 63122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kirkwood

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kirkwood
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston