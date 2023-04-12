A map showing the location of Poke Express 519 East JeffersonView gallery

Poke Express 519 East Jefferson

review star

No reviews yet

519 East Jefferson

Detroit, MI 48226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Poke

Tuna Poke

Diced ahi tuna served over sticky rice with your choice of toppings

Salmon Poke

Norwegian salmon served over sticky rice with your choice of toppings

Shrimp Poke

Shrimp served over sticky rice with your choice of toppings

Tofu Poke

Crispy tofu served over sticky rice with your choice of toppings

Rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

519 East Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48226

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sloppy Crab
orange starNo Reviews
519 East Jefferson Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Coneytown, Gyroland Food Court
orange starNo Reviews
200 Renaissance Center Detroit, MI 48243
View restaurantnext
MIX Bricktown (M!X)
orange starNo Reviews
641 Beaubien St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Pizza Cat Max - Greektown
orange starNo Reviews
407 East Fort Street Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Flood's Bar & Grille - 731 St Antoine
orange star4.8 • 1,421
731 St Antoine Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Incognidough - 607 Shelby St
orange starNo Reviews
607 Shelby St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston