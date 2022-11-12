Sushi & Japanese
Poké Fresh
35 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Try our custom poké bowls - featuring high-quality sushi-grade fish + cooked proteins, fresh toppings, and homemade sauces
Location
9864 E Grand River Ave #120, Brighton, MI 48116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Brighton