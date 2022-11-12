Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Poké Fresh

35 Reviews

$$

9864 E Grand River Ave #120

Brighton, MI 48116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular w/Raw Protein (2 Scoops)
Regular w/Cooked Protein Only (2 Scoops)
Mini (1 Scoop Protein, Half Order)

Signature Bowls

Island Classic

Island Classic

$11.95+

Ahi tuna, sweet onion, scallions, cucumber, pineapple, seaweed salad, hawaiian salt, sesame seeds, & ginger ponzu sauce

Heat Wave

Heat Wave

$11.45+

Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, jalapeño, cucumber, purple cabbage, onion crisps, wonton strips, & spicy mayo

Whole Lotta Love

Whole Lotta Love

$13.95+

Marinated tuna, salmon, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, scallions, purple cabbage, masago, ginger, nori strips, & honey wasabi aioli

Beach, Please!

Beach, Please!

$11.45+

Salmon, mango, mandarin oranges, sweet onion, purple cabbage, edamame, masago, ginger, nori strips, & sweet chili citrus sauce

Green Goals

Green Goals

$13.45+

Marinated tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, English cucumber, edamame, scallions & honey wasabi aioli

Land & Sea

Land & Sea

$10.45+

Shrimp, chicken, pineapple, corn, edamame, scallions, & garlic teriyaki

Build Your Own Bowl

Mini (1 Scoop Protein, Half Order)

$10.45

Regular w/Raw Protein (2 Scoops)

$14.95

Raw, sushi-grade fish available here! (Options for raw/cooked combo.)

Regular w/Cooked Protein Only (2 Scoops)

$13.45

Only cooked proteins available here!

No Protein Bowl

$5.95+

Specials/Combos

Mini Bowl + Soup/Mochi + Drink

$13.95

The perfect combo! A mini poké bowl, a cup of miso soup, udon soup, or mochi, and a drink.

Soups

Tempura Shrimp Udon Soup

$6.95+Out of stock

Udon Soup

$4.45+Out of stock

Miso Soup

$2.95+

Sides

Crab Salad - Side

$3.95

Seaweed Salad - Side

$5.95

Sushi Rice - Side

$1.95

Brown Rice - Side

$1.95

Drinks

Detroit City Soda

$2.45+

Detroit-based soda fountain made with 100% real cane sugar (no high fructose corn syrup)

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bai

$2.99

La Croix

$1.99

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.49

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea

$2.49

AriZona Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey

$2.19

Oi Ocha Japanese Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.49

Blueberry Ramune Japanese Soda

$2.99

Pineapple Ramune Japanese Soda

$2.99

Bubble Tea

Fruit Tea

$3.95+

Milk Tea

$3.95+

Floats (seasonal)

Vanilla ice cream in a frosted cup; add soda from our Detroit City Soda Fountain!

Float

$3.75Out of stock

Mochi Ice Cream

Chocolate

$2.50

Vanilla Chip

$2.50

Matcha Green Tea

$2.50

Toasted Coconut

$2.50

Mango (vegan)

$2.50

Ube

$2.50Out of stock

Cake Batter

$2.50

Strawberry

$2.50

Sauce Bottles

Eel Sauce

$6.95

Garlic Teriyaki

$5.95

Ginger Ponzu

$5.95

Gochujang

$6.95

Honey Wasabi Aioli

$6.95

Spicy Mayo

$6.95

Sweet Chili Citrus

$3.95

Sweet & Sour Vinaigarette

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Try our custom poké bowls - featuring high-quality sushi-grade fish + cooked proteins, fresh toppings, and homemade sauces

Website

Location

9864 E Grand River Ave #120, Brighton, MI 48116

Directions

Gallery
Poke Fresh image
Poke Fresh image
Poke Fresh image

Similar restaurants in your area

Genji Novi
orange star4.2 • 921
27155 S. Karevich Dr. Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
Wolverine Sushi Bar
orange star3.8 • 139
413 E HURON ST #C Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Goki Goki
orange starNo Reviews
1243 N. Leroy St Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Nara Hibachi & Sushi Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
5656 W. Maple West Bloomfield, MI 48322
View restaurantnext
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Ann Arbor
orange star4.3 • 125
312 S State St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Farmington Hills
orange star4.7 • 2,124
33216 West 12 Mile Road Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brighton

Greecian Island Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 594
9994 E Grand River Ave Brighton, MI 48116
View restaurantnext
Gus's Carryout - Brighton
orange star4.2 • 307
8694 W Grand River Ave Brighton, MI 48116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brighton
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Walled Lake
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
White Lake
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston