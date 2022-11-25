Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Poké Fresh

No reviews yet

551 E. Grand River Ave

East Lansing, MI 48823

Regular w/Raw Protein (2 Scoops)
Regular w/Cooked Protein Only (2 Scoops)
Mini (1 Scoop Protein, Half Order)

Signature Poké Bowls

Island Classic

$11.95+

Ahi tuna, sweet onion, scallions, cucumber, pineapple, seaweed salad, hawaiian salt, sesame seeds, & ginger ponzu sauce

Heat Wave

$11.45+

Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, jalapeño, cucumber, purple cabbage, onion crisps, wonton strips, & spicy mayo

Whole Lotta Love

$13.95+

Marinated tuna, salmon, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, scallions, purple cabbage, masago, ginger, nori strips, & honey wasabi aioli

Beach, Please!

$11.45+

Salmon, mango, mandarin oranges, sweet onion, purple cabbage, edamame, masago, ginger, nori strips, & sweet chili citrus sauce

Green Goals

$13.45+

Marinated tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, English cucumber, edamame, scallions & honey wasabi aioli

Land & Sea

$10.45+

Shrimp, chicken, pineapple, corn, edamame, scallions, & garlic teriyaki

Build Your Own Poké Bowls

Mini (1 Scoop Protein, Half Order)

$10.45

Regular w/Raw Protein (2 Scoops)

$14.95

Raw, sushi-grade fish available here! (Options for raw/cooked combo.)

Regular w/Cooked Protein Only (2 Scoops)

$13.45

Only cooked proteins available here!

No Protein Bowl

$5.95+

Teriyaki Bowls

NEW! Teriyaki bowls with crispy, cooked veggies and your choice of beef or chicken, marinated and topped with our signature garlic teriyaki sauce
Beef & Veggie Teriyaki Bowl

$12.95Out of stock
Chicken & Veggie Teriyaki Bowl

$11.95Out of stock

Veggie Only Teriyaki Bowl

$10.95Out of stock

Soups

Miso Soup (12oz)

$3.95Out of stock

12oz bowl of miso soup with tofu, wakeme, and scallions

Sides

Crab Salad - Side

$3.95

Seaweed Salad - Side

$5.95

Sushi Rice - Side

$1.95

Brown Rice - Side

$1.95

Drinks

Detroit City Soda

$2.45+

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bai

$2.99

La Croix

$1.99

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.49

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea

$2.49

AriZona Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey

$2.19Out of stock

Oi Ocha Japanese Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.49

Blueberry Ramune Japanese Soda

$2.99

Pineapple Ramune Japanese Soda

$2.99

Floats (seasonal)

Vanilla ice cream in a frosted cup; add soda from our Detroit City Soda Fountain!

Float

$3.75Out of stock

Mochi Ice Cream

Chocolate

$2.50

Vanilla Chip

$2.50

Matcha Green Tea

$2.50

Toasted Coconut

$2.50Out of stock

Mango (vegan)

$2.50

Ube

$2.50Out of stock

Cake Batter

$2.50

Strawberry

$2.50

Banana Pudding

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Custom poké bowls - featuring high-quality sushi-grade fish + cooked proteins, fresh toppings, and homemade sauces

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Poke Fresh - East Lansing image

Map
