  • Poké Geaux - Houma - 1753 Martin Luther King Blvd. Ste 130
Poké Geaux - Houma 1753 Martin Luther King Blvd. Ste 130

No reviews yet

1753 Martin Luther King Blvd. Ste 130

Houma, LA 70360

Popular Items

Poké Bowl (2 Pro)
Poké Bowl (1 Pro)
Poké Bowl (No Pro)

Signature Bowl

Poké Geaux Classic

$13.64

Ahi Tuna – Sweet Onion – Cucumber – Pineapple – Green Onion – Sesame Seeds – Poké Geaux Classic Sauce

Umami Classic

$13.64

Ahi Tuna – Purple Onion – Carrots – Corn - Cucumber – Green Onion – Sesame Seeds – Umami Shoyu Sauce

Faming Tuna

$13.64

Ahi Tuna – Purple Onion – Cucumber - Jalapeño – Crab Salad – Green Onion – Tamago – Masago – Sesame Seeds – Sriracha Aioli Sauce. (Spicy)

Zesty Salmon

$13.64

Salmon – Sweet Onion – Edamame – Cucumber – Crab Salad – Green Onion – Sesame Seeds – Ponzu Sauce

Hula Twist

$13.64

Baked Eel – Spicy Salmon – Cucumber – Crab Salad – Green Onion – Sesame Seeds – Eel Sauce

Geaux Chicken

$13.64

Chicken Sous Vide – Purple Onion – Edamame – Cilantro – Green Onion – Sesame Seeds – Sweet Ginger Sauce. (Cooked)

Tofu Paradise

$13.64

Tofu – Sweet Onion – Seaweed Salad – Edamame – Pineapple – Green Onion – Fried Wonton – Sweet Chili Sauce. (Cooked|Vegetarian)

Wasabi Coast

$13.64

Chicken Sous Vide – Purple Onion – Edamame – Cilantro – Green Onion – Sesame Seeds – Sweet Ginger Sauce. (Spicy|Cooked)

Eat Fit Geaux

2-To-Tango

$12.95

Ahi Tuna - Salmon - Spring Mix - Spring Mix - Carrots - Sweet Onion - Cucumber - Pineapple - Sesame Seeds - Poké Geaux Classic Sauce

Geaux Fit Chicken

$12.95

Chicken - Spring Mix - Edamame - Cucumber - Purple Onion - Cilantro - Green Onion - Sriracha Aioli. (Cooked)

Geaux Green

$12.95

Tofu - Edamame - Corn - Carrots - Cucumber - Purple Onion - Romaine Lettuce - Green Onion - Sesame Seeds - Ponzu Sauce

BYO Bowl

Poké Bowl (1 Pro)

$11.64

1 Protein BYO Poké with Salad (12 calories) / Sushi rice (420 calories) / coconut rice (390 calories) / brown rice (326 calories) / Roll with Sushi rice and roasted seaweed.

Poké Bowl (2 Pro)

$13.64

2 Protein BYO Poké with Salad (12 calories) / Sushi rice (420 calories) / coconut rice (390 calories) / brown rice (326 calories) / Roll with Sushi rice and roasted seaweed.

Poké Bowl (3 Pro)

$15.64

3 Protein BYO Poké with Salad (12 calories) / Sushi rice (420 calories) / coconut rice (390 calories) / brown rice (326 calories) / Roll with Sushi rice and roasted seaweed.

Poké Bowl (No Pro)

$9.64

BYO Salad

Salad (1 Pro)

$11.64

1 Protein BYO Poké with Salad (12 calories) / Sushi rice (420 calories) / coconut rice (390 calories) / brown rice (326 calories) / Roll with Sushi rice and roasted seaweed.

Salad (2 Pro)

$13.64

2 Protein BYO Poké with Salad (12 calories) / Sushi rice (420 calories) / coconut rice (390 calories) / brown rice (326 calories) / Roll with Sushi rice and roasted seaweed.

Salad (3 Pro)

$15.64

3 Protein BYO Poké with Salad (12 calories) / Sushi rice (420 calories) / coconut rice (390 calories) / brown rice (326 calories) / Roll with Sushi rice and roasted seaweed.

Salad (No Pro)

$9.64

BYO Roll

Roll (1 Pro)

$11.64

1 Protein BYO Poké with Salad (12 calories) / Sushi rice (420 calories) / coconut rice (390 calories) / brown rice (326 calories) / Roll with Sushi rice and roasted seaweed.

Roll (2 Pro)

$13.64

2 Protein BYO Poké with Salad (12 calories) / Sushi rice (420 calories) / coconut rice (390 calories) / brown rice (326 calories) / Roll with Sushi rice and roasted seaweed.

Roll (3 Pro)

$15.64

3 Protein BYO Poké with Salad (12 calories) / Sushi rice (420 calories) / coconut rice (390 calories) / brown rice (326 calories) / Roll with Sushi rice and roasted seaweed.

Roll (No Pro)

$9.64

Snacks

Chips

$2.68

Cookies

$3.21

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.25

(24 oz.) To-go cup.

Aloha Drink

$2.50

(12oz)

Green Tea Peak

$3.75

Ice Sparkling Drink

$2.50

Bubble Drink

(16 oz.) To-go cup. Served with tapioca pearls or rainbow jelly.

Path Bottled Water

$2.99

Bottled water

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1753 Martin Luther King Blvd. Ste 130, Houma, LA 70360

Directions

