Poké Geaux - Johnson Street 2668 Johnston St, C4

Aloha Lafayette! Poke: A Dish as Old as Hawai`i Poke, (pronounced PO-Kay) which means “to cut crosswise into pieces,” is a centuries-old Hawaiian tradition. This classic dish possibly dates as far back as the arrival of the first Hawaiians on the island chain. Poke is to the islands is what nachos are to the mainland—a quick, filling snack food, seen more as comfort food than a full meal. Surfside Poke plans to change all that by offering it up as an amazingly delicious, healthy meal served as a burrito, in a bowl, or salad – your choice! We are also including shrimp & chicken, as well as crawfish when in season!