Poke House - Round Rock

review star

No reviews yet

201 University Boulevard

1200

Round Rock, TX 78665

Popular Items

Regular Poke Rice Bowl
Large Poke Rice Bowl
Regular Half & Half Bowl

Build Your Own

Regular Poke Rice Bowl

Regular Poke Rice Bowl

$12.99

White or brown rice bowl with 2 scoops of protein

Regular Half & Half Bowl

Regular Half & Half Bowl

$12.99

Half rice and half salad bowl with 2 scoops of protein

Regular Salad

Regular Salad

$12.99

Salad bowl with two scoops of protein

Regular Pokerrito

Regular Pokerrito

$12.99

Seaweed or hot cheetos wrap with white rice and 2 scoops of protein

Large Poke Rice Bowl

Large Poke Rice Bowl

$15.49

White or brown rice bowl with 3 scoops of protein

Large Half & Half Bowl

Large Half & Half Bowl

$15.49

Half rice and half salad bowl with 3 scoops of protein

Large Pokerrito

Large Pokerrito

$15.49

Seaweed or hot cheetos wrap with white rice and 3 scoops of protein

Large Salad

Large Salad

$15.49

Salad bowl with 3 scoops of protein

Veggie Bowl

$8.99

Veggies bowl no protein

Kids Bowl (1 Scoop of Protein)

$10.99

Rice, salad or half rice & half salad bowl with 1 scoop of protein

Drinks

Aloha Maid Drink

Aloha Maid Drink

$1.99

Refreshing drinks made in Hawaii

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled water

Clean Cause

Clean Cause

$2.99

Yerba Mate Energy Drink

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.99

Coconut water bottle

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.29
Mexican Coca Cola

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.99
Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$2.99
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.99

Monster

$2.99

Monster Energy Drink

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.79

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.29Out of stock

Sides

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.49

Hot Miso Soup

Mochi

$1.79

Side Of Rice

$1.99

Side of White or Brown Rice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Poke House allows you to customize your bowl any way you want. We serve delicious Hawaiian poke made using only the highest-quality, sustainably sourced fish. Each poke bowl is customized to your liking and comes packed with fresh flavor!

201 University Boulevard, 1200, Round Rock, TX 78665

