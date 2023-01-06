Poke House - Round Rock
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Poke House allows you to customize your bowl any way you want. We serve delicious Hawaiian poke made using only the highest-quality, sustainably sourced fish. Each poke bowl is customized to your liking and comes packed with fresh flavor!
201 University Boulevard, 1200, Round Rock, TX 78665
