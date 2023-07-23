Signature Bowls

Ichii Bomb Bowl

$16.95

The base of your choice, spicy ahi tuna, spicy scallop, albacore tuna mixed with habanero sauce, jalapeño, cilantro, & green onion. Topped with seaweed salad, pineapple, masago, edamame, cucumber & spicy mayo. Served raw or undercooked or contains raw or u

Kizami Bowl

$18.50

The base of your choice, salmon, ahi tuna, yellowtail hamachi, shrimp mixed with kizami wasabi & green onion, topped with seaweed salad, crab salad, masago, edamame, mango & cucumber. Served raw or undercooked or contains raw or undercooked ingredients. Co

Shellfish Bowl

$16.50

The base of your choice, spicy scallop, shrimp, clam, spicy garlic shoyu house sauce, cilantro, and green onion, topped with crab salad, seaweed salad, masago, bacon, corn & seaweed strips. Served raw or undercooked or contains raw or undercooked ingredien

Tuna Lover Bowl

$16.95

The base of your choice, spicy tuna, ahi tuna, seared tuna with the sauce of spicy garlic shoyu & sesame ponzu, topping includes green onion, cilantro, crab salad, seaweed salad, masago & macadamia nut. Served raw or undercooked or contains raw or undercoo

Unagi Bowl

$18.95

Roasted BBQ eel over white or brown rice with teriyaki sauce topped with seaweed salad & green onion

BBQ Albacore Bowl

$16.95

Torch-seared albacore tuna with spicy mayo, corn, seaweed salad, sunomono & green onion. Served raw or undercooked or contains raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of

Veggie Bowl

$13.50

Soft tofu, wakame seaweed salad mix, edamame, green onion, sunomono, mango, pineapple, teriyaki sauce & original poke sauce

Kid's Bowl

$10.95

Comes with your choice of one protein and three toppings

Build Your Own Bowl

Regular Bowl - 3 Scoops of Protein Build Your Own Bowl

$17.50

3 Scoops of Protein

Large Bowl - 5 Scoops of Protein Build Your Own Bowl

$19.50

5 Scoops of Protein

Poke Bake/ Poke Nachos

Poké Bake

$15.95

Choose sushi rice or brown rice for the base, your choice of salmon, scallop, or chicken mix with shrimp, crab salad, masago, green onion, spicy mayo & teriyaki sauce

Poké Nachos

$14.95

Served on top of our crispy wonton chips. Your choice of two proteins mix with jalapeños, cilantro, red onions, green onions & our special poke nacho sauce. Topped off with masago, avocado & drizzle of spicy mayo

Extras

1 Piece Spam Musubi

$3.95

2 Pieces Spam Musubi

$7.00

Miso Tofu Soup

$2.95

Tempura Seaweed Chips

$4.50

Canned Milk Tea

$3.25

Canned Green Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Bottled Drinks

$3.75

Coconut Water

$3.75

Macaron Ice Cream

Macaron Ice Cream (1)

$5.50