Poke Papa - Chinatown

4,041 Reviews

$

806 H St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Bowl (3 Proteins)
Snack Bowl (2 Proteins)
Large Bowl (4 Proteins)

Signature Bowls

Onolicious

$15.49

Lomi Homie

$15.49

Spicy Tuna Volcano

$15.49

Spicy Salmon Volcano

$15.49

The Beach Bum

$15.49

Da Grinds

$17.49

K-Pop Bop

$15.49

Sakura Salmon (Yuzu-Jalapeno-Cilantro)

$15.49

NEW! Beef Bowl (Gyu-don)

$15.49

Thinly sliced soy-marinated beef cooked with sweet onions. Served with white rice, English cucumbers, carrots, pickled ginger and topped with sesame seeds and scallions. Can be customized to your liking.

NEW! Khing Chicken

$13.49

Thinly sliced soy-marinated beef cooked with sweet onions. Served with white rice, English cucumbers, carrots, pickled ginger and topped with sesame seeds and scallions. Can be customized to your liking.

Create Your Own

Snack Bowl (2 Proteins)

$13.49

Regular Bowl (3 Proteins)

$15.49

Large Bowl (4 Proteins)

$17.49

No Scoops Bowl

$9.49

KETO Menu

Keto Spicy Salmon Bowl

Keto Spicy Salmon Bowl

$15.49

Two scoops of Spicy Sushi-grade Atlantic salmon on a bed of mixed greens topped with fresh-cut avocado, English cucumber, plum tomato, red onion, and toasted sesame seeds.

Create Your Own Keto Bowl

$13.49

Paleo / Whole30® Menu

Paleo / Whole30® Sakura Salmon Bowl

Paleo / Whole30® Sakura Salmon Bowl

$15.49

Two scoops of Sakura Salmon topped with fresh-cut avocado, shredded carrots, fresh-cut pineapple, mango, plum tomato, English cucumbers, scallions, and jalapeno.

Create Your Own Paleo / Whole30® Bowl

$13.49

High Protein Menu

Ahi Tuna Protein Bowl

Ahi Tuna Protein Bowl

$15.49

High Protein, Low Fat - Three scoops of sushi-grade Ahi Tuna marinated in yuzu ponzu and pure toasted sesame oil. Topped with English cucumber, shredded carrot, plum tomato, red onion, scallions, and sprinkled with sesame seeds and furikake.

Chicken and Shrimp Protein Bowl

Chicken and Shrimp Protein Bowl

$15.49

High Protein, Low Fat - 3 scoops of cooked chicken and shrimp marinated in yuzu ponzu and pure toasted sesame oil. Topped with English cucumber, shredded carrot, plum tomato, red onion, scallions, and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Vegetarian Menu

The vegetarian menu is based off of ovo-lacto (egg/dairy) vegetarianism. Please see vegan menu if you avoid these items.

Miso Garlic Honey Tofu

$13.49

Tofu marinated in our savory Miso Garlic Honey sauce, toasted sesame oil, scallions. Your choice of base, toppings, sauces and sprinkles.

K-Pop Tofu

$13.49

Tofu marinated in our spicy, garlicky and sweet gochujang sauce with scallions and white onion. Your choice of base, toppings, sauces and sprinkles.

Dynamite Tofu

$13.49

Tofu and scallions marinated in yuzu ponzu and sriracha aioli. Your choice of base, toppings, sauces and sprinkles.

Create Your Own Vegetarian Bowl

$13.49

2 scoops of tofu customized with your choice of base, toppings, sauces and sprinkles.

Drinks

Stubborn Soda (Fountain Drink)

$2.49

Life Water

$2.49

Bubly Sparkling Water Orange

$2.49Out of stock

Bubly Sparkling Water Grapefruit

$2.49

Bubly Sparkling Water Lime

$2.49

Bubly Sparkling Water Grapefruit

$2.49

Bubly Sparkling Water Mango

$2.49Out of stock

Bubly Sparkling Water Strawberry

$2.49

Aloha Guava

$2.49

Aloha Pass-O-Guava

$2.49

Aloha Passion Orange

$2.49

Hawaiian Sun Lilkoi Passion Fruit

$2.49

Hawaiian Sun Pineapple Orange

$2.49

Hawaiian Sun Strawberry Guava Nectar

$2.49Out of stock

Lipton Pure Leaf Tea Lemon

$2.49Out of stock

Lipton Pure Leaf Tea Peach Hibiscus

$2.49Out of stock

Lipton Pure Leaf Tea Raspberry

$2.49

Lipton Pure Leaf Tea Sweet Tea

$2.49

Lipton Pure Leaf Tea Unsweetened Black

$2.49

Oi Ocha Unsweetened Japanese Green Tea

$2.49

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.49

San Pellegrino Aranciata (Orange) Sparkling Beverage

$2.49

San Pellegrino Clementina Sparkling Beverage

$2.49Out of stock

San Pellegrino Limonata Sparkling Beverage

$2.49Out of stock

San Pellegrino Blood Orange Sparkling Beverage

$2.49

Coco King Coconut Water

$2.49

Coke (Can)

$1.82

Diet Coke (Can)

$1.82

Coke ZERO (Can)

$1.82Out of stock

Sides

Original Spam® Musubi (Gluten-free)

$3.00

A classic Hawaiian snack! Grilled Spam® marinated in a sweet teriyaki sauce then wrapped with sushi rice and seaweed. Gluten-free.

Spicy Volcano Spam® Musubi

$3.50

A classic Hawaiian snack! Grilled Spam® marinated in a sweet teriyaki sauce then wrapped with sushi rice, scallions, fried onions, Sriracha aioli and seaweed.

Miso Soup

$1.99

Mochi Ice Cream Strawberry

$1.49

Mochi Ice Cream Mango

$1.49

Mochi Ice Cream Green Tea

$1.49

3 Pack Mochi Ice Cream Choose Flavors

$3.49

Party Packs

Aloha Pack: Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins (3 lbs), 3 sauces, 5 toppings, and 2 sprinkles. (Serves 8-10 ppl)

$164.99

Luau Pack: Choose up to 4 bases, 5 proteins (7.5 lbs), 6 sauces, 12 toppings, and 5 sprinkles. (Serves 24-26 ppl)

$399.99

1/2 lb Ahi Poke

$14.99

1/2 lb Lomi Salmon

$14.99

1/2 lb Spicy Tuna

$14.99

1/2 lb Ceviche

$14.99

1/2 lb Spicy Korean

$14.99

1/2 lb Garlic Ahi

$14.99

*masago topping currently out of stock.

1/2 lb Spicy Shrimp

$12.99

1/2 lb Plain Ahi

$14.99

1/2 lb Plain Shrimp

$12.99

1/2 lb Plain Salmon

$14.99

1/2 lb Scallop

$14.99

1/2 lb Miso Chick

$12.99

1/2 lb Plain Chick

$12.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

806 H St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Poke Papa image
Poke Papa image
Poke Papa image

