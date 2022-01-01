Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled Dearborn

review star

No reviews yet

21831 Michigan Ave #105

Dearborn, MI 48124

Build Your Own Bowl

Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

$12.95
Large Bowl

Large Bowl

$15.95

Signature Bowls

California Crunch Bowl

California Crunch Bowl

$13.95+

Shrimp ● Crab ● Cucumber ● Green Onion ● Carrot ● Edamame ● Avocado ● Soy Sauce ● Tempura Flakes ● Spicy Mayo Drizzle

Rainbow Bowl

Rainbow Bowl

$13.95+

Crab ● Salmon ● Avocado ● Cucumber ● Pineapple ● Carrot ● Sesame Seeds ● House Sauce

Spicy Tuna Crunch Bowl

Spicy Tuna Crunch Bowl

$13.95+

Spicy Tuna ● Cucumber ● Jalapeno ● Red Onion ● Avocado ● Tempura Flakes ● Spicy Mayo

Tuna Lover's Bowl

Tuna Lover's Bowl

$13.95+

Ahi Tuna ● Spicy Tuna ● Cucumber ● Watermelon Radish ● Carrot ● Edamame ● Avocado ● Furikake ● Citrus Ponzu ● Spicy Mayo Drizzle

Pacific Chicken Bowl

Pacific Chicken Bowl

$13.95+

Chicken ● Corn ● Edamame ● Carrot ● Cilantro ● Red Onion ● Sesame Seeds ● Sesame Ginger

Dynamite Bowl

Dynamite Bowl

$13.95+

Ahi Tuna ● Shrimp ● Carrot ● Mango ● Jalapeno ● Cucumber ● Chili Flakes ● Sesame Seeds ● Sweet Chili Gochujang

Fisherman's Bowl

Fisherman's Bowl

$13.95+

West Coast Mahi ● Shrimp ● Carrot ● Red Onion ● Cabbage ● Seaweed Salad ● Sesame Seeds ● Ginger ● House Sauce

Aloha Vegan Bowl

Aloha Vegan Bowl

$13.95+

Tofu OR Ahimi ● Avocado ● Cabbage ● Carrot ● Watermelon Radish ● Edamame ● Red Onion ● Ginger ● Sesame Seeds ● Tamari

Build Your Own Taco

Combine your favorite Pokē Pokē ingredients on a soft tortilla shell for a new culinary experience your tastebuds will never forget — introducing Pokē Pokē Tacos.
Taco

Taco

$9.95

Combine your favorite Pokē Pokē ingredients on a soft tortilla shell for a new culinary experience your tastebuds will never forget — introducing Pokē Pokē Tacos.

Sides/Extras

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.95
Mochi

Mochi

$2.75
Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$4.95
Spicy Crab Salad

Spicy Crab Salad

$4.95
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.95
Avocado

Avocado

$2.00

Side Sauce

$0.99

Monthly Specials

Regular Rainbow Bowl - September Special

$10.00

Crab ● Salmon ● Avocado ● Cucumber ● Pineapple ● Carrot ● Sesame Seeds ● House Sauce

Drinks - Dearborn

Bubly Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Kevita Kombucha

$4.95

Ramune

$3.25

Pure Leaf Teas

$3.25

Coconut Water

$3.25

Oi Ocha Green Tea

$3.25

Steaz

$2.95

Pepsi Products - 20oz Bottle

$2.75

Jones Soda

$2.50

Alo

$3.50

Harney & Sons Tea

$3.50

Sparkling Ice

$2.50

Boba Tea (New)

Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$6.50
Fruit Milk Tea

Fruit Milk Tea

$6.50
Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$6.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$6.50

Catering Packages

Poke Bowl Package 1

Everything you need to build your own poke bowl, including your choice of two bases, two proteins, two sauces, five mix-ins, and two toppings. Served with soy sauce. Consider adding drinks. Be sure to purchase utensils if you'll need them (from the Miscellaneous category).

Poke Bowl Package 2

Everything you need to build your own poke bowl, including your choice of three bases, three proteins, three sauces, six mix-ins, and three toppings. Served with soy sauce. Consider adding drinks. Be sure to purchase utensils if you'll need them (from the Miscellaneous category).

Poke Bowl Package 3

Everything you need to build your own poke bowl, including your choice of three bases, four proteins, four sauces, seven mix-ins, and four toppings. Served with soy sauce. Consider adding drinks. Be sure to purchase utensils if you'll need them (from the Miscellaneous category).

Catering Signature Packages

Pacific Chicken Bowl (Catering)

$13.95+

California Crunch Bowl (Catering)

$13.95+

Aloha Vegan Bowl (Catering)

$13.95+

Dynamite Bowl (Catering)

$13.95+

Rainbow Bowl (Catering)

$13.95+

Spicy Tuna Crunch Bowl (Catering)

$13.95+

Tuna Lover's Bowl (Catering)

$13.95+

Fisherman's Bowl (Catering)

$13.95+

Catering Soups & Sides

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.95
Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$4.95
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.95
Spicy Crab Salad

Spicy Crab Salad

$4.95

Sauce Bottle

$4.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Brownie

$2.95

Catering Beverages

Assorted 20oz Individual Drinks

$3.00

Sparkling Water ($3.00 Per Person)

$3.00

Catering Misc.

Utensils

$0.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're sushi unrolled. That's all.

Website

Location

21831 Michigan Ave #105, Dearborn, MI 48124

Directions

