Poke-Poke - SoCo

686 Reviews

$$

3100 S. Congress Ste. A

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

OG

OG

$11.00+

The CLASSSIC: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed tossed with Shoyu (soy sauce) sesame oil, white+Green onion and sesame seeds. The OG is the base for many of our recipes in one form or another!

Traditional Spicy Tuna Poke

Traditional Spicy Tuna Poke

$11.00+

Super popular in Hawaii and a classic choice internationally. the OG + tangy Sriracha Aioli.

JT's Poke (Super Spicy!)

JT's Poke (Super Spicy!)

$13.00+

Our Best Seller! A Recipe developed specifically for the Texas pallet. The OG + Avocado, jalapeño, chili oil, chili flake, Sriracha, Sambal, Ginger and Carrots

Poke-Poke Menu

Traditional Poke Menu

Our Traditional Poke Menu includes classic recipes that are great as they are and also well suited to
OG

OG

$11.00+

The CLASSSIC: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed tossed with Shoyu (soy sauce) sesame oil, white+Green onion and sesame seeds. The OG is the base for many of our recipes in one form or another!

Aloha

Aloha

$11.00+

The TRUE Hawaiian Poke: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed, tossed with Aloha shoyu, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, White + Green Onion, chili flake, sea salt and sesame seeds

Traditional Spicy Tuna Poke

Traditional Spicy Tuna Poke

$11.00+

Super popular in Hawaii and a classic choice internationally. the OG + tangy Sriracha Aioli.

Wasabi Poke

Wasabi Poke

$11.00+

The OG with a WASABI Kick to the face!

Sambal Salmon Poke

Sambal Salmon Poke

$11.00+

Salmon tossed with shoyu, sesame oil, white/green onion, ginger, cucumbers, rice wine vinegar and Sambal

T's Tofu

T's Tofu

$11.00+Out of stock

Pressed Tofu tossed with our OG mixings + edamame, carrots, Peanuts and Sambal

Signature Poke Menu

Our Signature Poke Menu was developed with specific flavor profiles in mind. We think these recipes are perfect "as-is", BUT feel free to modify or add whatever it takes to make your poke perfect
JT's Poke (Super Spicy!)

JT's Poke (Super Spicy!)

$13.00+

Our Best Seller! A Recipe developed specifically for the Texas pallet. The OG + Avocado, jalapeño, chili oil, chili flake, Sriracha, Sambal, Ginger and Carrots

Big Jim

Big Jim

$13.00+

Big Jim is a classic combo.. Think the OG spiced with a dash of mirin, chili flake and chili oil with Avocado. This creates a super-balanced flavor profile that's hard to beat!

Yowza Yuzu

Yowza Yuzu

$13.00+

Yowza Yuzu is our most decadent poke recipe. Our OG + Yuzu Kosho, Tobiko, Avocado, Jalapeño

Poke by the Pound

OG Poke

OG Poke

$14.00+
Traditional Spicy Poke

$14.00+

Traditional Spicy Poke

$14.00+
Aloha Poke

Aloha Poke

$14.00+
Wasabi Poke

Wasabi Poke

$14.00+
JT's Poke

JT's Poke

$16.00+
Sambal Salmon Poke

$14.00+

Sambal Salmon Poke

$14.00+
Big Jim Poke

Big Jim Poke

$16.00+
Yowza Yuzu

Yowza Yuzu

$16.00+

Our Most Decadent Recipe. The OG + Yuzu Kosho, Avocado, Tobiko and jalapeño

Salads!

Entree Salads

Our Asian Kale salad is a perfect meal unto itself tossed with a bright, savory shoyu vinaigrette, massaged kale, avocado, Mac nuts carrots white + green onions and sesame seeds
Asian Kale Salad

Asian Kale Salad

$10.00

A delicious fresh salad! Massaged Kale tossed with Avocado, Carrots, Peanuts, White + Green Onion, Shoyu Sesame Dressing on Side, Sesame seeds.

Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper

Asian Kale Salad + Ahi Poke Topper

$17.00

Our Kale Salad + Your choice of poke topper.. the PERFECTLY balance meal.

Asian Kale + Salmon Poke Topper

$19.00

Asian Kale + Salmon Poke Topper

$19.00

Side Salads

Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad

Cucumber Avocado Tomato Salad

$8.00

A super bright and refreshing salad with tomato, avocado and cucumber tossed in lemon, shoyu, sesame oil vinaigrette + white onion and sea salt.

Pickled Cucumber Salad

Pickled Cucumber Salad

$5.00Out of stock

House made Pickled Cucumber Salad served with sesame seeds!

Sides and Snacks !

Sides and Snacks

Side of Rice!

$2.00+

Large Seaweed Salad Side (4oz)

$5.00

$5.00

Side Sauces

$0.25

1 oz sauce of your choice

Avocado over Rice

$5.00

$5.00

House Pickled Cucumber Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Edamame

$5.00
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Poke-Poke is the original made to order poke restaurant bringing this amazing Hawaiian delicacy to the mainland. Sashimi grade fish marinated in shoyu, sesame oil, sesame seeds and tossed with amazing ingredients make the perfect snack or feast for adventurous, healthy eaters.

3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin, TX 78704

3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

